Kerry Senior football and hurling fixtures confirmed for 2022

The GAA has confirmed fixtures for next season's various competitions.

Kerry’s Allianz Football League opener, away to Kildare, has been confirmed for Newbridge at 1.45 on Sunday January 30th. The Kingdom are to host Dublin at 7 in Tralee the following Saturday. Killarney will be the venue on Sunday February 20th as Kerry welcome Donegal for a 1.45 throw-in. The Kingdom go to Monaghan 7 days later for a 2 o’clock start. Tralee hosts Kerry against Mayo at 7.30 on Saturday March 12th. The Kingdom are at Armagh from 2 on Sunday March 20th, then entertain Tyrone in Killarney at 1.45 on Sunday March 27th. The Final between the top two is to be played on April 2nd or 3rd.

The Kerry versus Cork Munster Senior football semi-final will be on Saturday May 7th, with the decider on Saturday the 28th.

It’s been confirmed Kerry’s Joe McDonagh Cup campaign will open at home to Down over the weekend of April 16th and 17th. The Kingdom go to Carlow one week later, and a week after that will entertain Meath. Round 4 over the weekend of May 14th and 15th sees Kerry welcome Offaly and they finish a week later at Antrim. The Final between the top two will be played on Saturday June 4th.

Division 2A of the Allianz Hurling League starts for Kerry on Sunday February 6th, away to Westmeath at 12.30. The Kingdom play Kildare in Tralee at 2 on the 13th. There’s another 12.30 away tie on Sunday February 27th, against Carlow. Meath provide the opposition in Tralee at 2 o’clock on Sunday March 6th. Saturday March 19th has the Kingdom away to Down, at 2. The top team goes into the Final on April 2nd or 3rd, with a semi-final between the next 2 best sides the week before.

This year's All-Ireland hurling championship final will be on July 17th, with the football decider the following week. The football semi-finals are on July 9th and 10th, with Munster to meet Leinster. The football ¼ Finals are in for June 25th and 26th.