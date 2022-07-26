Kerry selector encouraged by general scoring contribution

Kerry selector Geraldine O'Shea believes that more players are stepping up to take responsibility under the guidance of experienced campaigners.

The Kingdom are preparing for the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final, against Meath in Croke Park at 4 on Sunday.

The Corca Dhuibhne woman, a club-mate of Kerry forward Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, says it’s encouraging to see more players getting on the scoreboard

Kerry are playing incredible football right now, according to Kingdom player Emma Costello.

The Firies lady says all her team-mates want the ball and to play to their strengths