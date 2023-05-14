Advertisement
Sport

Kerry seeking Munster final spot

May 14, 2023 09:05 By radiokerrysport
Kerry seeking Munster final spot Kerry seeking Munster final spot
Share this article

A place in the Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship final is the aim for Kerry today.

The Kingdom take on Tipperary in Bansha from 2, knowing a win will send them into the provincial decider.

Kerry joint manager Darragh Long

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus