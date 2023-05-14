Kerry seeking Munster final spot

A place in the Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship final is the aim for Kerry today.
The Kingdom take on Tipperary in Bansha from 2, knowing a win will send them into the provincial decider.
Kerry joint manager Darragh Long
Advertisement
A place in the Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship final is the aim for Kerry today.
The Kingdom take on Tipperary in Bansha from 2, knowing a win will send them into the provincial decider.
Kerry joint manager Darragh Long
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus