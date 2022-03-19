Kerry seek return to National Football League final

Kerry will tomorrow bid to get back to the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2 final.
The Kingdom take on Monaghan in the last four, at Tuam Stadium in Galway from 2 o’clock.
Former Monaghan manager Neil Treanor
Advertisement
Kerry will tomorrow bid to get back to the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2 final.
The Kingdom take on Monaghan in the last four, at Tuam Stadium in Galway from 2 o’clock.
Former Monaghan manager Neil Treanor
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus