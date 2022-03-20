Advertisement
Kerry seek return to League final today

Mar 20, 2022 09:03 By radiokerrysport
Kerry this afternoon seek a return to the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2 final.

The Kingdom take on Monaghan in the last four, at Tuam Stadium in Galway from 2 o’clock.

