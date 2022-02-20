Kerry see of Donegal in a windy Fitzgerald Stadium

It was a stormy day in Fitzgerald’s stadium of Killarney, where Kerry took on Donegal in division one of the Allianz Football League.

The first point of the day went in the way of Kerry when Sean O’ Shea sent a beautiful kick over the bar from a line ball. After 5 minutes of play a turn over on the side line for Kerry, followed by a point from Killian Spillane put Kerry two points ahead.

Donegal got a point back 8 minutes into the game when Rory O’Donnell fisted the ball over the bar. Donegal's second point came from a very similar piece of play which Shane O’Donnell popped the ball over the bar with his fist to level the game with 10 minutes played.

Kerry then put daylight between the sides by scoring 6 points to no reply with 31 minutes played on the clock. Pressure by Kerry’s star man Sean O’Shea won Kerry the ball 20 yards out, that was followed up by a point for Killian Spillane just before half time.

The score at half time was 0-09 to 0-02.

It was a complete change in the weather for the start of the second half as the sun was shining when both teams returned to the playing field.

The first chance of the second half went to Kerry with a free on the 45 yard line for Paudie Clifford. A lovely pass into Sean O’Shea and a phenomenal turn by Sean O’Shea lead to a goal chance. He tried to squeeze the ball in between the keeper and the post but it came off the upright and was taken away by a Donegal defender.

Kerry had a second chance at goal just minutes later but Jack Savage put it to the right and wide. Donegal got their first score since the 11th minute when Conor O’Donnell popped the ball over the bar from 15 yards out.

Only minutes after coming onto the field a miss-kick by David Clifford crept into the back of the net.



The goal was followed by a long run by Sean O’Shea who was throwing dummies left, right and centre before guiding the ball over the bar. A second point from play for Shane O’Donnell followed up by another point helped Donegal close the gap but it was still a long way back for them.

David Clifford then had the chance to widen the gap even more when he tried to chip the keeper but he hit the upright. The ball was brought back down the pitch towards Shane Ryan’s goal and Conor O’Donnell kicked the ball over the bar for Donegal’s third point in a row.

In the dying minutes of the game Greg Horan then played the ball up to Tony Brosnan who sent a clever pass in the direction of Sean O’Shea who fisted it over the bar for his 6th point of the game.

David Clifford increased the lead popping the ball over the bar from 30 yeards out to put 8 points between the teams in injury time. Sean O’ Shea, who put in a man of the match performance, finished the game off by fisting the ball over the bar once again with 73 minutes played on the clock.

The game finished 1-13 to 0-07.

Full time analysis with former Kerry player Liam Brosnan:

