Kerry secure promotion to topflight

Apr 10, 2022 15:04 By radiokerrysport
Kerry will be playing in Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 next season.

In the Division 2 final they defeated Armagh 1-12 TO 0-12 in a game which was live on Radio Kerry Sport.

Armagh led by 5 points to 3 at the first half water break. The Kingdom got it back to 5 all before losing Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh to a yellow card. Armagh led 0-8 to 0-6 ay half-time.

Ten minutes into the second period, Armagh led by 10 points to 7. They opened up a 4 point lead before a Kerry goal from substitute Danielle O'Leary put the Kingdom right back in it; a single point between the teams. 13 minutes from time Armagh went two ahead at 0-12 to 1-7. Kerry then halved the deficit before Cait Lynch drew the Kingdom level with 7 mins to go. Sub Danielle O'Leary put Kerry ahead with 5 minutes remaining. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh doubled that advantage 3 minutes from the end; Kerry 1-11 Armagh 0-12. The same player made it a 3 point game inside the 2 minute mark.

