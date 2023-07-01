Advertisement
Sport

Kerry secure home quarter final after convincing win over Cavan

Jul 1, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry secure home quarter final after convincing win over Cavan Kerry secure home quarter final after convincing win over Cavan
Share this article

Kerry secured a home quarter final place this afternoon with victory over Cavan in Austin Stack Park.

 

Advertisement

Kerry found the early action tough, with Cavan setting the early pace.

It was level after 12 minutes 4 points a piece before a well taken Cavan goal had them 3 points up after the opening quarter

But Kerry found their stride and a wonderful goal by Ciara Murphy levelled the game once again

Advertisement

Kerry were clinical with possession and points from the likes of Amy Harrington and Louise Galvin had the kingdom 1-10 to 1-4 up at the short whistle

Kerry stretched their legs further in the third quarter scoring 5 points to Cavans 1, leading 1-15 to 1-5.

Advertisement

A wonderful goal by Siofra O Shea on the 50th minute made it 2-16 to 1-5 and the game well over as a contest.

A further 5 points for Kerry before the 60 minute mark put the Kingdom 2-20 to 1-5 up.

Advertisement

Cavan grabbed a late goal from Geraldine Smith to make it 2-20 to 2-5. Erica McGlynn knocked over the final score of the game to finish Kerry 2-21 to 2-5 and a home quarter final for the kingdom

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus