Kerry season opens with victory

Kerry FC opened their third campaign in the League of Ireland with a 2-nil home win against Finn Harps.

Advertisement

The Mounthawk Park faithful enjoyed seeing the Kingdom take the lead in the 24th minute after newcomer Joe Adams finished to the net after getting on the end of Nathan Gleeson's cross.

Advertisement

The lead was doubled-in the 67th minute when another newcomer, Niall Brookwell, rifled the ball to the net after Finn Harps failed to clear from a Joe Adams corner.

Advertisement

Adams saw a straight card a minute later after his tackle on Michael Place was deemed to be dangerous play.

Advertisement

Also in the First Division, Dundalk were 1-0 winners over Athlone Town.

While two stoppage-time goals saw Cobh Ramblers come from behind to win 3-2 at Treaty United.

Elsewhere, it finished UCD 0 Wexford 3.

Advertisement

It finished Shelbourne 3 Derry City 1 in the opening game of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Three goals in four minutes in the first half had Shels 2-1 up, before a Sean Boyd penalty put the hosts further in front at Tolka Park.

The second half in Drumcondra was delayed by 45 minutes due to a power cut.

Meanwhile, Cork City marked their return to the top flight with a 2-all draw at home to Galway United.

St Pat's and Drogheda United finished scoreless at Richmond Park.