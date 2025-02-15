Advertisement
Sport

Kerry season opens with victory

Feb 15, 2025 09:43 By radiokerrysport
Kerry season opens with victory
Share this article

Kerry FC opened their third campaign in the League of Ireland with a 2-nil home win against Finn Harps.

Advertisement

The Mounthawk Park faithful enjoyed seeing the Kingdom take the lead in the 24th minute after newcomer Joe Adams finished to the net after getting on the end of Nathan Gleeson's cross.

Advertisement

The lead was doubled-in the 67th minute when another newcomer, Niall Brookwell, rifled the ball to the net after Finn Harps failed to clear from a Joe Adams corner.

Advertisement

Adams saw a straight card a minute later after his tackle on Michael Place was deemed to be dangerous play.

Advertisement

Also in the First Division, Dundalk were 1-0 winners over Athlone Town.

While two stoppage-time goals saw Cobh Ramblers come from behind to win 3-2 at Treaty United.

Elsewhere, it finished UCD 0 Wexford 3.

Advertisement

It finished Shelbourne 3 Derry City 1 in the opening game of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Three goals in four minutes in the first half had Shels 2-1 up, before a Sean Boyd penalty put the hosts further in front at Tolka Park.

The second half in Drumcondra was delayed by 45 minutes due to a power cut.

Meanwhile, Cork City marked their return to the top flight with a 2-all draw at home to Galway United.

St Pat's and Drogheda United finished scoreless at Richmond Park.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Defeat for Scotts Lakers Killarney; other Kerry sides in action today
Advertisement
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Saturday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

21 Kerry schools committed to a smartphone-free childhood
Defeat for Scotts Lakers Killarney; other Kerry sides in action today
Saturday local basketball fixtures & results
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus