Kerry season opens against Harps tonight

Kerry FC open their competitive season tonight.

The Kingdom host Finn Harps in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

That kicks-off at 7.45 in Mounthawk Park, Tralee.

Also in the First Division, Dundalk and Athlone clash at Oriel Park, Treaty United play Cobh, and UCD take on Wexford.

The new SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season also gets underway tonight.

Champions Shelbourne host Derry City with kick-off at Tolka Park at 7:45.

At the same time newly promoted Cork City entertain Galway United and St. Pat's welcome Drogheda United to Richmond Park.

All those games have a 7-45 start.