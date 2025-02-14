Advertisement
Sport

Kerry season opens against Harps tonight

Feb 14, 2025 08:00 By radiokerrysport
Kerry season opens against Harps tonight
Kerry FC v Cobh Ramblers in the Munster Senior Cup Last 16 at Mounthawk Park, Tralee.
Share this article

Kerry FC open their competitive season tonight.

The Kingdom host Finn Harps in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

That kicks-off at 7.45 in Mounthawk Park, Tralee.

Advertisement

Also in the First Division, Dundalk and Athlone clash at Oriel Park, Treaty United play Cobh, and UCD take on Wexford.

The new SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season also gets underway tonight.

Champions Shelbourne host Derry City with kick-off at Tolka Park at 7:45.

Advertisement

At the same time newly promoted Cork City entertain Galway United and St. Pat's welcome Drogheda United to Richmond Park.

All those games have a 7-45 start.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Lakers home tonight in Men’s National League
Advertisement
Historic win for Shamrock Rovers
Gold for Ireland at European Track Championships
Advertisement

Recommended

Lakers home tonight in Men’s National League
Historic win for Shamrock Rovers
Gold for Ireland at European Track Championships
O'Sullivan apologises for pulling out of recent events
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus