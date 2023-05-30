Kerry Schoolboys & Girls review

Kerry Schoolboys & Girls

Team of the Week

1 Sean Mc Cannon (St Brendans ParkU14)

2 Zac Buckley (Castleisland AFC U12)

3 Siya Bonga (Inter Kenmare U16)

4 Andy Costello (St Brendans Park U12)

5 Tadhg Doolin (Killarney Athletic U16)

6 Sean Barron (LB Rovers U13)

7 Cillian Moynihan (Mastergeeha FC U12)

8 Ewan Mc Carthy (Inter Kenmare U14)

9 Tristan Murphy (Killarney Celtic U13)

10 Davin Quliter (Ballyhar Dynamos U15)

11Noah Russell (Killorglin AFC U12)

Girl’s Roll of Honour

Rachel Lennon (Listowel Celtic)

Aoibhlinn O Callaghan (Camp Juniors)

Louise O Donoghue (MEK Galaxy)

Amelie O Sullivan (St Brendans Park Fc )

Evie Guerin (Mastergeeha FC)

Clodagh Quirke (MEK Galaxy)

Kate Forde(Killarney Celtic)

Izzy Lyons (MEK Galaxy)

Caroline Ni Dhubda (Dingle Bay Rovers)

Anna Fitzgibbon (Ballyhar Dynamos )

U12 Girls CUP MEK Galaxy St Brendans Park 3rd june

U12 Girls SH Ballyhar Dynamos Mastergeeha FC 1 - 4

U13 Girls CUP Fenit Samphires MEK Galaxy AET. 3 - 4

U13 Girls SH Castleisland AFC Camo Juniors 1 - 2

U14 Girls CUP Castleisland AFC Listowel Celtic 1st June

U14 Girls SH Inter Kenmare St Brendans Park 1st June

U15 Girls CUP Killarney Celtic Inter Kenmare 2ND June

U15 Girls SH Castleisland AFC Listowel Celtic 30th May

U16 Girls CUP Dingle Bay Rovers Killarney Celtic 1 - 5

U16 Girls SH LB Rovers Listowel Celtic 1 - 5

U16 Boys Cup Killorglin AFC Killarney Athletic 3 - 6

U16 Boys SH Inter Kenmare Camp Juniors 4 - 3

U15 Boys CUP Killorglin AFC MEK Galaxy 3rd June

U15 Boys SH Ballyhar Dynamos Mastergeeha FC B 2 - 4

U14 Boys CUP Killarney Celtic A St Brendans Park 2 - 4

U14 Boys SH Camp Juniors Inter Kenmare B 5 - 3

U13 Boys CUP Listowel Celtic Inter Kenmare 1st June

U13 Boys SH Killarney Celtic LB ROVERS 2 - 5

U12 Boys CUP Killorglin AFC St Brendans Park 1 - 4

U12 Boys SH Castleisland AFC B Mastergeeha FC A 1 - 0

U-13 Girls John Joe Naughton Shield Cup Final

Camp Juniors 3-1 Castleisland AFC

Castleisland attacked straight away but Camp keeper Orla Curran and her defence were consistently alert to the danger. In the 16th minute, Naoimh O Callaghan put the speedy Alison Bartley away up the right wing where she cleverly teed up Aoibhinn O Callaghan for a superb strike from the edge of the box high into the net, to make it 1-0 to Camp Juniors. Castleisland AFC drove on and were rewarded with a fine goal in the 24th minute from Jessica O Sullivan to leave it 1-1 at half time.

The hard working Camp girls took control and up stepped Meabh Kennedy, who netted on the half volley with great technique early in the second half. The Camp girls grew in confidence and three quarters way through Aoibhinn pressurised the defence and rattled the net for the insurance goal to make it 3-1 to Camp. A gallant Castleisland tried hard but to no avail as all the Camp girls excelled. Co captains Meabh Kennedy and Aoibhinn O Callaghan accepted the Shield on behalf of the Camp girls and Aoibhinn collected player of the match for her performance.

U12 Cup Final John Murphy Cup

St Brendans Park FC U12 A squad capped a hugely successful season by winning the John Murphy Cup. The Park lads have now achieved the double by winning the league and cup. It is well deserved for these boys who have played fantastic football all season.The game was hard fought from the start and both teams played high tempo football in very hot temperatures. The Killorglin team are a very strong outfit and are well structured. The game was very close for the first 15mins but Michael Carmody scored a super goal from a corner just before the first water break. The score at half time was 1-o to St Brendans Park.

Early in the 2nd half Killorglin levelled after a long ball was finished coolly by the Killorglin winger. At the 2nd water break the game was evenly balanced at 1-1 but the St Brendans Park lads had chances which gave them confidence entering the last quarter. In last 15 mins they put huge pressure on Killorglin and goals from Liam Corkery, Andy Costello and a super goal from Nathan Anthony assisted by a super pass from Kian Cronin put the game beyond Killorglin.

U13 Girls Cup Final

MEK Galaxy 3-3 Fenit Samphires MEK win 4-3 in extra time.

A game for the ages. It was enthralling from the start. Having raced into a 2-0 lead, through Izzy Lyons, Fenit struck back to go in at the break 2-1 to MEK. The second half was one of the craziest halves of football. Fenit pulled level with a well taken penalty. Both teams were at it hammer & tongs. Then with 2 minutes to, Fenit got a second penalty. Clodagh Quirke touched it onto the post, but Fenit followed through with the rebound. With only seconds left, Clodagh Quirke raced up the field for a corner touched the ball to Lyons who stepped up again and slotted home a last-ditch corner. 3-3 at full time, extra time began.

The pace of the game was relentless. The whole squad from both teams put in a huge shift, roll on roll off substitutions were made on both sides . Player Of The Match Izzy Lyons stepped up with a great individual effort to give MEK the lead. Fenit pushed hard, but the girls from MEK stayed strong and alert . Well done to Fenit who never gave up. When the final whistle cue wild celebrations from MEK Galaxy players and their fantastic supporters. Fenit Samphires were outstanding throughout the game, and they were extremely unlucky to the on the wrong side of the result.