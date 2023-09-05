Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League review and preview

Team of the week

Excellent performances on the opening day of the season from

Pj Griffin (Killorglin AFC U12)

Stephen Shine (Killarney Celtic U14)

Zack Cronin (Mastergeeha FC U16)

Charlie Berminghan (Killorglin AFC U16)

Danny Lane (Tralee Dynamos U14)

Jayden Hurley (Killarney Athletic U14)

Zac Buckley (Castleisland U12)

Cillian Casey (Killorglin AFC U14)

Conor Doherty (Killarney Celtic U12)

Brogan Hurley (Tralee Dynamos U16)

Liam Mac Gerailt (Dingle Bay Rovers U12)

Roll of Honour

Grace O Shea (Inter Kenmare)

Lillian Slattery (Killarney Athletic)

Clionagh Coffey (Killorglin AFC)

Sophie Culloty..Killarney Athletic who scored the first goal of the Kerry schoolboys/Girls season well done to her, Killarney Athletic played against Killorglin AFC.

RESULTS SATURDAY 2ND September

U13 Premier GIRLS

Killorglin AFC 1 -4 Killarney Athletic

St Brendans Park 1 -5 MEK Galaxy

U15 Premier GIRLS

Castleisland AFC 0 -2 Inter Kenmare

U12 Premier Boys

Dingle Bay rovers 7 -2 Killorglin AFC

Killarney Athletic 0 -1 Castleisland AFC

Killarney Celtic 1 – St Brendans Park

Listowel Celtic 6 -2 Tralee Dynamos

MEK Galaxy 3 -5 Iveragh UTD

U14 Premier Boys

Tralee Dynamos 2 -4 Killarney Athletic

Killorglin AFC 2 -5 Killarney Celtic

U16 Premier Boys

Mastergeeha 0 -1 Killarney Athletic

Tralee Dynamos 4 -2 Killorglin AFC

U12 Premier Boys

Killarney Celtic Boys Green Team 2-0 St. Brendan’s Park FC

Killarney Celtic’s opening goal came mid-way through the first half, when a great pass into Cillian Scannell, his shot was superably saved but Jack Kissane followed up on the rebound and again a great save and the ball fell to an rushing Conor Doherty to tuck away.

Killarney Celtic got the all-important second with 10 minutes left, Conor Doherty with a great finish. On the first day out for these lads Conor Doherty was Man of the match.

U14 Premier Boys

Tralee Dynamos 2-4 Killarney Athletic

Goals: Jayden Hurley 2, Alan Scannell, James O'Callaghan, Joe Hurley. Best for Killarney Athletic was Jayden Hurley with 2 goals in what is his Kennedy Cup year for Kerry.

The “Golden Nugget” Fossa Killarney hosted the awards ceremony for our U12 and 13 interleague Munster and all Ireland winners, and our U13 Munster and all Ireland semi finalist boys team.

There was over 275 people in attendance. Anthony Phelan the secretary of the SFAI was in attendance on the night to present the medals to the teams, and we would like to thank him again for his time in coming 160 km down the road to do this on behalf of the SFAI. Again, we would like to thank Caroline and everyone in the Golden Nugget for their hospitality .A big thank you to the parents and coaches who travelled around Ireland last year representing Kerry, and a big thank you again to the young people who believe that we hold their best interest at heart.

Fixtures:

TUESDAY 5th September

U14 Premier Boys

Castleisland v Tralee Dynamos 7.45pm

Ballyhar v Killarney Celtic 6.45pm

Killarney Athletic v Inter Kenmare 6.45pm

WEDNESDAY 6th September

U12 Premier Boys

Tralee Dynamos v Killarney Athletic 6.30PM

THURSDAY 7th September

U12 Premier Boys

Killarney Celtic v Iveragh Wednesday ?

U14 Premier Boys

Mastergeeha v Castleisland 7pm

FRIDAY 8TH SEPTEMBER

U13 Premier Boys

Killorglin v Ballyhar 6pm

SATURDAY 9TH SEPTEMBER

U12 Premier GIRLS (North)

Camp v Castleisland 4.30pm

Fenit v LB Rovers 1PM

Park v Dingle 12pm

Listowel A v Listowel B TBC

U12 Premier GIRLS (South)

Mastergeeha v Ballyhar 12.30am

Iveragh V Inter Kenmare 1pm

MEK v Tralee Dynamos 1pm

Killarney Celtic v Killorglin 9.15am

Killarney Athletic BYE

U14 Premier GIRLS

Killarney Celtic v Listowel Celtic tbc

Killarney Athletic v Park 10.30am

MEK v Camp 2.30pm

Fenit v Dingle 11.30am

U16 Premier GIRLS

Listowel V Fenit 10.30am

Iveragh v Camp 2.15pm

Killarney Celtic v Inter Kenmare afternoon

Mastergeeha BYE

U12 Premier Boys

Castleisland v Dingle TBA

Park v Killorglin (grass) 12pm

MEK v Listowel 11.30

U13 Premier Boys

Park v Listowel 2pm

Killarney Athletic v Castleisland tba – midweek?

MEK v Inter Kenmare 10am

Iveragh BYE

U15 Premier Boys

Ballyhar v MEK 10am

Killorglin v Fenit TBC

Killarney Celtic v Mastergeeha 11am

Tralee Dynamos v Park TBC

Inter Kenmare BYE

TUESDAY 12TH SEPTEMBER

U15 Premier Boys

Killorglin v Inter Kenmare

Mastergeeha v Ballyhar

Tralee Dynamos v MEK

Killarney Celtic v Park

WEDNESDAY 13TH SEPTEMBER

U14 Premier GIRLS

LB Rovers v Castleisland (ballyduff grass – V92EA32) 6.45pm

U15 Premier GIRLS

Camp v Mastergeeha 6.30pm

U13 Premier Boys

Killarney Athletic v Iveragh 6.45PM

U14 Premier Boys

Killorglin v Mastergeeha 6.45pm

THURSDAY 14TH SEPTEMBER

U13 Premier Boys

Castleisland v MEK

Killorglin v Inter Kenmare