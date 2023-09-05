Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League review and preview

Team of the week
Excellent performances on the opening day of the season from
Pj Griffin (Killorglin AFC U12)
Stephen Shine (Killarney Celtic U14)
Zack Cronin (Mastergeeha FC U16)
Charlie Berminghan (Killorglin AFC U16)
Danny Lane (Tralee Dynamos U14)
Jayden Hurley (Killarney Athletic U14)
Zac Buckley (Castleisland U12)
Cillian Casey (Killorglin AFC U14)
Conor Doherty (Killarney Celtic U12)
Brogan Hurley (Tralee Dynamos U16)
Liam Mac Gerailt (Dingle Bay Rovers U12)
Roll of Honour
Grace O Shea (Inter Kenmare)
Lillian Slattery (Killarney Athletic)
Clionagh Coffey (Killorglin AFC)
Sophie Culloty..Killarney Athletic who scored the first goal of the Kerry schoolboys/Girls season well done to her, Killarney Athletic played against Killorglin AFC.
RESULTS SATURDAY 2ND September
U13 Premier GIRLS
Killorglin AFC 1 -4 Killarney Athletic
St Brendans Park 1 -5 MEK Galaxy
U15 Premier GIRLS
Castleisland AFC 0 -2 Inter Kenmare
U12 Premier Boys
Dingle Bay rovers 7 -2 Killorglin AFC
Killarney Athletic 0 -1 Castleisland AFC
Killarney Celtic 1 – St Brendans Park
Listowel Celtic 6 -2 Tralee Dynamos
MEK Galaxy 3 -5 Iveragh UTD
U14 Premier Boys
Tralee Dynamos 2 -4 Killarney Athletic
Killorglin AFC 2 -5 Killarney Celtic
U16 Premier Boys
Mastergeeha 0 -1 Killarney Athletic
Tralee Dynamos 4 -2 Killorglin AFC
U12 Premier Boys
Killarney Celtic Boys Green Team 2-0 St. Brendan’s Park FC
Killarney Celtic’s opening goal came mid-way through the first half, when a great pass into Cillian Scannell, his shot was superably saved but Jack Kissane followed up on the rebound and again a great save and the ball fell to an rushing Conor Doherty to tuck away.
Killarney Celtic got the all-important second with 10 minutes left, Conor Doherty with a great finish. On the first day out for these lads Conor Doherty was Man of the match.
U14 Premier Boys
Tralee Dynamos 2-4 Killarney Athletic
Goals: Jayden Hurley 2, Alan Scannell, James O'Callaghan, Joe Hurley. Best for Killarney Athletic was Jayden Hurley with 2 goals in what is his Kennedy Cup year for Kerry.
The “Golden Nugget” Fossa Killarney hosted the awards ceremony for our U12 and 13 interleague Munster and all Ireland winners, and our U13 Munster and all Ireland semi finalist boys team.
There was over 275 people in attendance. Anthony Phelan the secretary of the SFAI was in attendance on the night to present the medals to the teams, and we would like to thank him again for his time in coming 160 km down the road to do this on behalf of the SFAI. Again, we would like to thank Caroline and everyone in the Golden Nugget for their hospitality .A big thank you to the parents and coaches who travelled around Ireland last year representing Kerry, and a big thank you again to the young people who believe that we hold their best interest at heart.
Fixtures:
TUESDAY 5th September
U14 Premier Boys
Castleisland v Tralee Dynamos 7.45pm
Ballyhar v Killarney Celtic 6.45pm
Killarney Athletic v Inter Kenmare 6.45pm
WEDNESDAY 6th September
U12 Premier Boys
Tralee Dynamos v Killarney Athletic 6.30PM
THURSDAY 7th September
U12 Premier Boys
Killarney Celtic v Iveragh Wednesday ?
U14 Premier Boys
Mastergeeha v Castleisland 7pm
FRIDAY 8TH SEPTEMBER
U13 Premier Boys
Killorglin v Ballyhar 6pm
SATURDAY 9TH SEPTEMBER
U12 Premier GIRLS (North)
Camp v Castleisland 4.30pm
Fenit v LB Rovers 1PM
Park v Dingle 12pm
Listowel A v Listowel B TBC
U12 Premier GIRLS (South)
Mastergeeha v Ballyhar 12.30am
Iveragh V Inter Kenmare 1pm
MEK v Tralee Dynamos 1pm
Killarney Celtic v Killorglin 9.15am
Killarney Athletic BYE
U14 Premier GIRLS
Killarney Celtic v Listowel Celtic tbc
Killarney Athletic v Park 10.30am
MEK v Camp 2.30pm
Fenit v Dingle 11.30am
U16 Premier GIRLS
Listowel V Fenit 10.30am
Iveragh v Camp 2.15pm
Killarney Celtic v Inter Kenmare afternoon
Mastergeeha BYE
U12 Premier Boys
Castleisland v Dingle TBA
Park v Killorglin (grass) 12pm
MEK v Listowel 11.30
U13 Premier Boys
Park v Listowel 2pm
Killarney Athletic v Castleisland tba – midweek?
MEK v Inter Kenmare 10am
Iveragh BYE
U15 Premier Boys
Ballyhar v MEK 10am
Killorglin v Fenit TBC
Killarney Celtic v Mastergeeha 11am
Tralee Dynamos v Park TBC
Inter Kenmare BYE
TUESDAY 12TH SEPTEMBER
U15 Premier Boys
Killorglin v Inter Kenmare
Mastergeeha v Ballyhar
Tralee Dynamos v MEK
Killarney Celtic v Park
WEDNESDAY 13TH SEPTEMBER
U14 Premier GIRLS
LB Rovers v Castleisland (ballyduff grass – V92EA32) 6.45pm
U15 Premier GIRLS
Camp v Mastergeeha 6.30pm
U13 Premier Boys
Killarney Athletic v Iveragh 6.45PM
U14 Premier Boys
Killorglin v Mastergeeha 6.45pm
THURSDAY 14TH SEPTEMBER
U13 Premier Boys
Castleisland v MEK
Killorglin v Inter Kenmare