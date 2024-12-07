Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League review

U12 Girls Round 3 National Cup
6 Granagh v Listowel Celtic 0
U12 Girls Round 2 National Trophy
Mastergeeha FC v Charleville 12pm
Killorglin v Cappamore Celtic 12pm
U14 Girls Round 3 National Cup
Newport Town FC v MEK Galaxy (Newport) 2pm
Killorglin v Newmarket Celtic 2pm
U14 Girls Round 2 National Trophy
Tralee Dynamos v Herbertstown 3pm
U13 Girl’s Premier
2 Killarney Celtic v Castleisland 0
U13 Girl’s Division 1
Fenit v LB Rovers 1.15pm
U16 Girls Premier
Killarney Celtic v Mastergeeha 6pm
BOYS FIXTURES :
U12 Boy’s Round 4 National Cup
Avenue United (1) v Mastergeeha Fc 2pm
1 Killarney Celtic v Tulla United White 2
6 St. Brendan’s Park FC P v St Itas Boys 0
U12 Boy’s Round 3 National Trophy
Fenit Samphires FC v Bunratty Cratloe 3.30pm
Fern Celtic v Iveragh United AFC 2pm
St. Brendan’s Park FC D2 v Murroe 1pm
1 Killorglin AFC v BT Harps 4
U14 Boy’s Round 4 National Cup
Newcastle West Town AFC v Killorglin AFC 2pm
2 Tulla United White v St. Brendan’s Park FC 2 Tulla won 5-4 on pens
U14 Boy’s Round 3 National Trophy
0 Glantine FC v Mastergeeha 2
5 Listowel Celtic v Lough Derg 1
Murroe v Inter Kenmare AFC 2.15pm
U16 Boy’s Round 4 National Cup
Charleville v St. Brendan’s Park 1pm
Killavilla UTD v Mastergeeha Fc 1pm
0 Killarney Athletic v Fairview Rangers 1
Killarney Celtic v Aisling Anacotty (1) 5.30pm
U12 Boy’s Premier
3 Inter Kenmare A v Camp 1
Listowel Celtic A v Castleisland A 3pm
U12 Boy’s Division 1
3 Inter Kenmare B v MEK 7
Ferry Rangers v LB Rovers A 2pm
U12 Boy’s Division 2 (North)
0 Castleisland C v Ardfert 1
Fenit C v Park D 11.30am
Listowel Celtic C v LB Rovers B 11.30pm
Dingle B v Tralee Dynamos B 1pm
U12 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Castleisland B v MEK B 10.30am
U14 Boy’s Premier
Castleisland A v Iveragh 2pm
U14 Boy’s Division 2 North
Park C v Castleisland B 5pm
U14 Boy’s Division 2 South
Iveragh B 3-0 Killorglin B w/o
U16 Boy’s Premier
Inter Kenmare A v Listowel Celtic A 1.30pm
U16 Boy’s Division 1
Iveragh A v Castleisland 1.30pm
U16 Boy’s Division 2
2 Park C v Killarney Athletic B 4