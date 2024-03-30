Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Review

U13 Girl’s Premier
Inter Kenmare 2-4 Park
U13 Girl’s Div 1
MEK A 0-6 Listowel Celtic A
Mastergeeha 1-1 Tralee Dynamos
Sophie Moynihan scored for Mastergeeha
U14 Girl’s Regional Semi-Final
Ballingarry 0-1 MEK
Izzy Lyons
U14 Eve O’ Callaghan Memorial Cup
Inter Kenmare 8-2 LB Rovers
U16 Lol O’ Leary Cup
Park 2-4 Camp Juniors
BOYS
U12 Boy’s John Murphy Shield Semi-Finals
Inter Kenmare A 0-3 LB Rovers A
U12 Boy’s Premier
Iveragh 5-1 Tralee Dynamos A
U12 Boy’s Division 1
Listowel Celtic B 5-4 Mastergeeha A
Park B 2-0 Ballyhar
U14 Boy’s Premier
Killorglin v Inter Kenmare (Dragon’s Den) 3.30
U14 Boy’s Division 1
Listowel Celtic A 3-2 Park B 3pm
U14 Boy’s Division 2
Castleisland B 1-4 Killarney Celtic B
Tristan Murphy x 2
Jason Harrington
Noah Brosnan
Mastergeeha B 1-0 Tralee Dynamos B
Callum O’Leary
U16 Boy’s Tucker Kelly Cup Q/F (x1)
Tralee Dynamos A 2-3 MEK A
U16 Boy’s Division 2
Inter Kenmare B v Ballyheigue 3.30