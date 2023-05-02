Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League review

U12 Girl’s Shield

MEK Galaxy B 3 -2 Killarney Athletic B

Tralee Dynamos 3 -0 Listowel Celtic

U13 Girl’s CUP (losers into Shield)

Fenit Samphires 1 -0 Castleisland AFC

Iveragh UTD 4-5 Killarney Athletic

ST Brendans Park 6 -0 LB Rovers

Listowel Celtic Bye into next round Cup

U14 Girl’s CUP (losers into Shield)

Inter Kenmare 0 -1 Killarney Celtic

MEK Galaxy 0 -2 Listowel Celtic

U14’s Premier

Listowel Celtic 2 -1 St Brendans Park

U15 Girl’s CUP (losers into Shield)

Fenit Samphires 5 -0 Killarney Athletic

Killarney Celtic Bye to CUP

Castleisland into shield

U15’s Girl’s Premier

Camp 1 -5 Inter Kenmare : Kenmare Champions

U16 GIRLS Premier

LB Rovers 3 -1 Listowel Celtic

John Dowling U11 Memorial Bowl Semi-final;

Castleisland AFC "C Finalists

Listowel Celtic B Finalists

U12 Boy’s Shield Q/F

Ferry Rangers 2 -4 Killarney Athletic B

Iveragh UTD B 3 -0 Listowel Celtic C

U12 Boys Premier

Tralee Dynamos 2 -0 Killarney Celtic

U13 Boys Premier

Castleisland AFC 1 -3 Killarney Athletic

Listowel Celtic 0 -3 Tralee Dynamos

Ballyhar Dynamos 2 -2 MEK Galaxy

U13 Boy’s Cup Q/F

Inter Kenmare 7 -2 ST Brendans Park B

U13 Boy’s Shield Last 6

LB Rovers 4 -2 Castleisland AFC C

U14 Boys Cup

Listowel 3 -5 ST Brendans Park A

U15 Boys Cup

St Brendans Park A 4 -2 Camp Juniors A

U15 Boys Shield

Fenit Samphires 0 -5 Mastergeeha FC B

U15 Boys Premier

Killarney Athletic 2-2 ST Brendans Park

Listowel Celtic 1 -4 Tralee Dynamos

U15 Boy’s Division 1

Fenit Samphires 0- 3 Killarney Celtic A 26/04/2023

Fenit Samphires 0 -3 Mastergeeha FC

U15 Boys Division 2

Ballyheigue AFC 3 -0 MEK Galaxy B

Ferry Rangers 1-1 Camp Juniors B

Castleisland AFC B 3 -0 Killarney Athletic B

U16 Boys Division 1

MEK Galaxy 3 -0 Dingle Bay Rovers

Camp Juniors 0 -3 Iveragh UTD

U16 Boys Cup

Iveragh UTD 5 -2 Mastergeeha FC

U12 All Ireland semi Final

Kerry 6-0 NDSL

U13 All Ireland Semi Final

Limerick Desmond 1 -0 Kerry

Kerry Schoolboys & Girls

Team of the Week

1 Setanta Hurley (Killarney Celtic U12)

2 Evan O Sullivan (Mastergeeha FC U15)

3 Caden O Sullivan (Tralee Dynamos U12)

4 Brendan Allman (MEK GalaxyU13)

5 Padraig Curtin (Castleisland AFC U13)

6 Matthew Miles (Inter Kenmare U13)

7 Shane Mason (LB Rover U13)

8 Ali Sheehan (Ferry Rangers U12)

9 Alex Finn (Ballyhar Dynamos U13)

10 Aidan Hickey (Killarney Athletic U12)

11MiKey O Leary (Camp Juniors U15)

Girl’s Roll of Honour

Danielle Sheahan (Castleisland AFC )

Aoife O Connor (Lb Rovers)

Abi Kearney (Fenit Samphires )

Kate Taylor ( St Brendans Park)

Niamh O Shea (Killarney Athletic)

Fiona O Brien (Listowel Celtic)

Emily Kavanagh (MEK Galaxy)

Amelia Carroll Kelly (Killarney Celtic)

U13 Premier Ballyhar Dynamos 2 MEK Galaxy 2. MEK Galaxy started the stronger and were 1 up after 6 minutes, a free by Brendan Allman caused havoc in the Ballyhar area and the ball ended up in the net. Dara Tagney came close to getting a second with a great run through the Ballyhar defence. Then Jamie Murphy was put clear through but just missed the target. MEK Galaxy’s second came on 26 mins when Cade Jameson finished a fine move. HT 0-2 MEK. The second half saw Ballyhar step up the pressure and 5 minutes in got one back thanks to Alex Finn. Game on. Ballyhar kept the pressure on but the Galaxy defence was holding out until with 10 minutes left the home team got an equaliser. Shortly afterwards Ballyhar hit the crossbar but as the game finished 2-2 was a fair result. Best for MEK were Cade Jameson, Dara Tagney and Ryan Van der Merwe but man of the match goes to Brendan Allman who defended brilliantly. Best for Ballyhar was Alex Finn.

Girl’s U12 Premier

Play Home & Away

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points

Inter Kenmare (Winners) 10 8 1 1 25

MEK Galaxy R/Up 10 7 2 1 23

Killarney Athletic 10 7 1 2 22

Fenit Samphires 10 2 1 7 7

Killarney Celtic 10 1 2 7 5

Listowel Celtic 10 1 1 6 4

Girl’s U12 Division 1

Play each other once

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points

St Brendan’s Park (Winners) 10 10 0 0 30

Iveragh United 11 9 0 1 27

Killorglin 11 9 0 2 27

Mastergeeha 11 6 3 2 21

Dingle Bay Rovers 11 6 0 5 18

Camp Juniors 11 5 2 4 17

Castleisland 11 5 0 6 15

Ballyhar Dynamos 11 3 2 5 11

Tralee Dynamos 10 3 1 6 10

Listowel Celtic B 11 3 0 8 9

Killarney Athletic B 9 1 0 8 3

MEK B 11 0 1 10 1

U13 Girl’s Premier

Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points

St. Brendan’s Park (Winner) 11 9 1 1 28

Listowel Celtic (R/UP) 11 8 1 2 25

MEK Galaxy 10 5 2 3 17

Fenit Samphires 11 4 4 3 16

LB Rovers 11 4 0 7 12

Killarney Athletic 9 3 1 5 10

Camp Juniors 10 2 3 5 9

Castleisland AFC 8 2 1 5 7

Iveragh Utd 10 2 1 7 7

Girl’s U14 Premier

Play Home & Away

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points

St. Brendan’s Park 9 6 1 2 19

Listowel Celtic 9 6 1 2 19

Killarney Celtic 9 4 2 3 14

Camp Juniors 8 3 2 3 11

MEK Galaxy 9 2 2 5 8

Killarney Athletic 8 1 0 7 3

Girl’s U14 Division 1

Play Home & Away & Toss for venue

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points

Inter Kenmare 7 7 0 0 21

Castleisland 8 6 0 2 18

Mastergeeha 7 1 1 5 4

Dingle Bay Rovers 8 0 1 7 1

Girl’s U15 Premier

Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points

Inter Kenmare 10 9 0 1 27

Killarney Celtic 8 6 1 1 19

Camp Juniors 9 4 1 4 13

MEK Galaxy 9 4 0 5 12

Fenit Samphires 9 3 0 5 12

Listowel Celtic 7 4 0 3 9

Mastergeeha 9 1 1 6 7

Killarney Athletic 9 0 1 8 1

Girl’s U16 Premier

Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points

Killarney Celtic (Winners) 9 9 0 0 27

Dingle Bay Rovers 8 6 0 2 18

St. Brendan’s Park 10 5 1 4 16

Listowel Celtic 8 5 0 3 15

LB Rovers 10 5 0 5 15

MEK Galaxy 9 2 0 7 6

Inter Kenmare 9 1 2 6 5

Fenit Samphires 10 2 1 7 7

Boy’s U12 Premier

Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points

St. Brendan’s Park (Winnner) 10 8 0 2 24

Killorglin AFC 10 5 4 1 19

Killarney Athletic 9 4 2 3 14

Listowel Celtic 9 4 2 3 14

Tralee Dynamos 10 3 4 3 13

Castleisland AFC 9 3 3 3 12

Iveragh Utd 9 3 2 4 11

MEK Galaxy 9 2 3 4 9

Killarney Celtic 11 0 2 9 2

Boy’s U12 Division 1

Play each other once

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points

Ballyhar 9 8 1 0 25

Inter Kenmare 9 6 2 1 20

Mastergeeha 9 6 1 2 19

LB Rovers 8 5 1 2 16

Castleissland B 10 4 2 4 14

St. Brendan’s Park B 9 3 5 1 14

Dingle 9 3 3 3 12

Fenit Samphires 9 3 3 3 12

Listowel Celtic B 9 2 0 7 6

Killarney Athletic B 9 1 0 8 3

Ballyheigue 10 0 0 10 0

U12 Boys’s Division 2 North

Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points

Castleisland C (Winner) 10 10 0 0 30

Dingle B 9 6 0 3 18

Park C 9 5 0 4 15

Tralee Dynamos 10 4 2 4 14

LB Rovers B 9 3 1 5 10

Listowel Celtic C 10 2 3 5 9

Ferry Rangers 9 3 1 5 10

Fenit Samphires B 10 0 3 7 3

U12 Boy’s Division 2 South

Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points

Iveragh B (Winner) 10 8 0 2 24

Inter Kenmare B (R/Up) 10 7 1 2 22

MEK Galaxy B 10 5 2 3 17

Killarney Celtic B 10 5 1 4 16

Killorglin B 10 4 2 4 14

Killarney Athletic C 10 3 1 6 10

Mastergeeha B 10 2 1 7 7

Castleisland D 10 1 0 9 3

Boy’s U13 Premier

Play each other once

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points

St. Brendan’s park 8 8 0 0 24

Killarney Athletic 10 8 0 2 24

Killorglin 11 6 1 4 19

Mastergeeha 10 5 3 2 18

Ballyhar 11 5 3 3 18

Killarney Celtic 11 4 3 4 15

Inter Kenmare 11 4 1 6 13

Castleisland 10 4 1 5 13

Tralee Dynamos 11 4 1 6 13

Listowel Celtic 9 3 3 3 12

Fenit 11 1 3 7 6

MEK Galaxy 11 0 1 10 1

Boy’s U13 Division 1

Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points

St. Brendan’s Park B 9 7 2 0 23

Dingle 9 7 1 1 22

LB Rovers 10 7 1 2 22

Killarney Athletic B 10 3 0 7 9

Camp Juniors 9 4 1 4 13

Killarney Celtic B 9 2 0 7 6

Listowel Celtic B 9 2 0 7 6

Mastergeeha B 9 1 1 7 4

Boy’s U13 Division 2

Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points

Killorglin B 10 8 2 0 26

Castleisland C 9 7 0 2 21

Inter Kenmare B 9 5 2 2 17

Castleisland B 9 3 0 6 9

Ballyhar B 8 3 0 5 9

Mastergeeha C 8 2 1 5 7

Tralee Dynamos B 9 1 3 5 6

MEK B 9 2 1 6 7

Boy’s U14 Premier

Play each other once

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points

St. Brendan’s Park 8 6 1 1 19

Fenit 9 6 1 2 19

Tralee Dynamos 9 4 2 3 14

Mastergeeha 7 4 1 2 13

Killarney Celtic 9 4 1 4 13

Killorglin 8 3 4 1 13

MEK Galaxy 8 3 3 2 12

Iveragh 9 3 1 5 10

Listowel Celtic 8 1 0 7 3

Castleisland 9 1 0 8 3

Boy’s U14 Division 1

Split top 4 / Bottom 5. Points retained from pre-split.

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points

Ballyhar 8 5 3 0 18

Park B 8 5 2 1 17

Inter Kenmare 7 5 1 1 16

LB Rovers 10 5 0 5 15

Camp Juniors 9 4 1 4 13

Park C 8 3 2 1 11

Killarney Athletic 7 2 4 1 10

Killarney Celtic B 10 2 1 7 7

Killorglin B 11 1 0 10 3

Boy’s U14 Division 2

Play each other once.

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points

Park D 12 11 0 1 33

Ballyheigue 12 11 0 1 33

Mastergeeha B 9 7 0 2 21

Dingle Bay Rovers 9 6 0 2 21

Tralee Dynamos B 9 4 2 3 14

Listowel Celtic B 10 4 1 5 13

Killarney Athletic B 11 4 1 6 13

MEK Galaxy B 7 3 0 4 9

Iveragh B 11 1 3 7 6

Castleisland B 10 2 2 6 8

Fenit B 9 1 1 7 4

Inter Kenmare B 8 2 1 5 7

Camp Juniors B 10 1 1 8 3

Boy’s U15 Premier

Split top 4 /bottom 5. Teams retain points pre-split.

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points

MEK Galaxy 9 7 0 2 21

Killarney Athletic 8 6 2 0 20

Killorglin 10 5 1 4 16

St.Brendan’s Park 8 4 3 1 15

Castleisland AFC 9 4 2 3 14

Tralee Dynamos 9 3 0 6 9

Inter Kenmare 9 2 2 5 8

Camp Juniors 9 2 2 5 8

Listowel Celtic 11 2 0 9 6

Boy’s U15 Division 1

Play home & away

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points

Mastergeeha (Winners) 8 7 0 0 21

Killarney Celtic (R/UP) 8 5 1 2 16

Ballyhar 8 4 1 3 13

Fenit Samphires 8 3 0 5 9

Inter Kenmare 8 0 0 8 0

Boy’s U15 Division 2

Split top 4 / bottom 4 after one round of games – retain points pre-split

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points

Iveragh 7 7 0 0 21

Mastergeeha B 8 5 2 1 17

Ballyheigue 9 5 0 4 15

MEK Galaxy B 8 3 2 3 11

Ferry Rangers 8 3 2 3 11

Castleisland B 9 3 0 6 9

Camp B 10 2 2 6 8

Killarney Athletic B 9 2 0 7 6

U16 Boy’s Premier

Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points

Killorglin 7 6 0 1 18

Inter Kenmare 7 6 0 1 18

Tralee Dynamos 7 5 1 1 16

Killarney Athletic 7 3 2 2 11

Killarney Celtic 8 2 1 5 7

Listowel Celtic 7 2 0 5 6

Mastergeeha 8 2 1 5 7

St. Brendan’s Park 9 1 1 7 4

U16 Boy’s Division 1

Play home & Away

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points

LB Rovers 10 8 0 2 24

MEK Galaxy 8 6 1 1 19

Fenit Samphires 10 5 2 3 17

Inter Kenmare 10 2 2 6 8

Camp Juniors 8 2 2 5 8

Dingle Bay Rovers 7 2 1 4 7

Iveragh United 8 2 0 6 6

U16 Boy’s Division 2

Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points

Mastergeeha C (Winner) 10 9 0 1 27

Listowel Celtic B (R/Up) 10 5 3 2 18

Park B (R/Up) 10 6 0 4 18

Tralee Dynamos B 10 5 1 4 16

Killorglin B 10 3 4 3 13

Mastergeeha B 10 4 2 4 14

Killarney Athletic B 10 1 1 7 4

Park C 10 1 1 8 4