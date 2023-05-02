Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League review

U12 Girl’s Shield
MEK Galaxy B 3 -2 Killarney Athletic B
Tralee Dynamos 3 -0 Listowel Celtic
U13 Girl’s CUP (losers into Shield)
Fenit Samphires 1 -0 Castleisland AFC
Iveragh UTD 4-5 Killarney Athletic
ST Brendans Park 6 -0 LB Rovers
Listowel Celtic Bye into next round Cup
U14 Girl’s CUP (losers into Shield)
Inter Kenmare 0 -1 Killarney Celtic
MEK Galaxy 0 -2 Listowel Celtic
U14’s Premier
Listowel Celtic 2 -1 St Brendans Park
U15 Girl’s CUP (losers into Shield)
Fenit Samphires 5 -0 Killarney Athletic
Killarney Celtic Bye to CUP
Castleisland into shield
U15’s Girl’s Premier
Camp 1 -5 Inter Kenmare : Kenmare Champions
U16 GIRLS Premier
LB Rovers 3 -1 Listowel Celtic
John Dowling U11 Memorial Bowl Semi-final;
Castleisland AFC "C Finalists
Listowel Celtic B Finalists
U12 Boy’s Shield Q/F
Ferry Rangers 2 -4 Killarney Athletic B
Iveragh UTD B 3 -0 Listowel Celtic C
U12 Boys Premier
Tralee Dynamos 2 -0 Killarney Celtic
U13 Boys Premier
Castleisland AFC 1 -3 Killarney Athletic
Listowel Celtic 0 -3 Tralee Dynamos
Ballyhar Dynamos 2 -2 MEK Galaxy
U13 Boy’s Cup Q/F
Inter Kenmare 7 -2 ST Brendans Park B
U13 Boy’s Shield Last 6
LB Rovers 4 -2 Castleisland AFC C
U14 Boys Cup
Listowel 3 -5 ST Brendans Park A
U15 Boys Cup
St Brendans Park A 4 -2 Camp Juniors A
U15 Boys Shield
Fenit Samphires 0 -5 Mastergeeha FC B
U15 Boys Premier
Killarney Athletic 2-2 ST Brendans Park
Listowel Celtic 1 -4 Tralee Dynamos
U15 Boy’s Division 1
Fenit Samphires 0- 3 Killarney Celtic A 26/04/2023
Fenit Samphires 0 -3 Mastergeeha FC
U15 Boys Division 2
Ballyheigue AFC 3 -0 MEK Galaxy B
Ferry Rangers 1-1 Camp Juniors B
Castleisland AFC B 3 -0 Killarney Athletic B
U16 Boys Division 1
MEK Galaxy 3 -0 Dingle Bay Rovers
Camp Juniors 0 -3 Iveragh UTD
U16 Boys Cup
Iveragh UTD 5 -2 Mastergeeha FC
U12 All Ireland semi Final
Kerry 6-0 NDSL
U13 All Ireland Semi Final
Limerick Desmond 1 -0 Kerry
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls
Team of the Week
1 Setanta Hurley (Killarney Celtic U12)
2 Evan O Sullivan (Mastergeeha FC U15)
3 Caden O Sullivan (Tralee Dynamos U12)
4 Brendan Allman (MEK GalaxyU13)
5 Padraig Curtin (Castleisland AFC U13)
6 Matthew Miles (Inter Kenmare U13)
7 Shane Mason (LB Rover U13)
8 Ali Sheehan (Ferry Rangers U12)
9 Alex Finn (Ballyhar Dynamos U13)
10 Aidan Hickey (Killarney Athletic U12)
11MiKey O Leary (Camp Juniors U15)
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls
Girl’s Roll of Honour
Danielle Sheahan (Castleisland AFC )
Aoife O Connor (Lb Rovers)
Abi Kearney (Fenit Samphires )
Kate Taylor ( St Brendans Park)
Niamh O Shea (Killarney Athletic)
Fiona O Brien (Listowel Celtic)
Emily Kavanagh (MEK Galaxy)
Amelia Carroll Kelly (Killarney Celtic)
U13 Premier Ballyhar Dynamos 2 MEK Galaxy 2. MEK Galaxy started the stronger and were 1 up after 6 minutes, a free by Brendan Allman caused havoc in the Ballyhar area and the ball ended up in the net. Dara Tagney came close to getting a second with a great run through the Ballyhar defence. Then Jamie Murphy was put clear through but just missed the target. MEK Galaxy’s second came on 26 mins when Cade Jameson finished a fine move. HT 0-2 MEK. The second half saw Ballyhar step up the pressure and 5 minutes in got one back thanks to Alex Finn. Game on. Ballyhar kept the pressure on but the Galaxy defence was holding out until with 10 minutes left the home team got an equaliser. Shortly afterwards Ballyhar hit the crossbar but as the game finished 2-2 was a fair result. Best for MEK were Cade Jameson, Dara Tagney and Ryan Van der Merwe but man of the match goes to Brendan Allman who defended brilliantly. Best for Ballyhar was Alex Finn.
Girl’s U12 Premier
Play Home & Away
Team Played Win Drew Loss Points
Inter Kenmare (Winners) 10 8 1 1 25
MEK Galaxy R/Up 10 7 2 1 23
Killarney Athletic 10 7 1 2 22
Fenit Samphires 10 2 1 7 7
Killarney Celtic 10 1 2 7 5
Listowel Celtic 10 1 1 6 4
Girl’s U12 Division 1
Play each other once
Team Played Win Drew Loss Points
St Brendan’s Park (Winners) 10 10 0 0 30
Iveragh United 11 9 0 1 27
Killorglin 11 9 0 2 27
Mastergeeha 11 6 3 2 21
Dingle Bay Rovers 11 6 0 5 18
Camp Juniors 11 5 2 4 17
Castleisland 11 5 0 6 15
Ballyhar Dynamos 11 3 2 5 11
Tralee Dynamos 10 3 1 6 10
Listowel Celtic B 11 3 0 8 9
Killarney Athletic B 9 1 0 8 3
MEK B 11 0 1 10 1
U13 Girl’s Premier
Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split
Team Played Win Drew Loss Points
St. Brendan’s Park (Winner) 11 9 1 1 28
Listowel Celtic (R/UP) 11 8 1 2 25
MEK Galaxy 10 5 2 3 17
Fenit Samphires 11 4 4 3 16
LB Rovers 11 4 0 7 12
Killarney Athletic 9 3 1 5 10
Camp Juniors 10 2 3 5 9
Castleisland AFC 8 2 1 5 7
Iveragh Utd 10 2 1 7 7
Girl’s U14 Premier
Play Home & Away
Team Played Win Drew Loss Points
St. Brendan’s Park 9 6 1 2 19
Listowel Celtic 9 6 1 2 19
Killarney Celtic 9 4 2 3 14
Camp Juniors 8 3 2 3 11
MEK Galaxy 9 2 2 5 8
Killarney Athletic 8 1 0 7 3
Girl’s U14 Division 1
Play Home & Away & Toss for venue
Team Played Win Drew Loss Points
Inter Kenmare 7 7 0 0 21
Castleisland 8 6 0 2 18
Mastergeeha 7 1 1 5 4
Dingle Bay Rovers 8 0 1 7 1
Girl’s U15 Premier
Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split
Team Played Win Drew Loss Points
Inter Kenmare 10 9 0 1 27
Killarney Celtic 8 6 1 1 19
Camp Juniors 9 4 1 4 13
MEK Galaxy 9 4 0 5 12
Fenit Samphires 9 3 0 5 12
Listowel Celtic 7 4 0 3 9
Mastergeeha 9 1 1 6 7
Killarney Athletic 9 0 1 8 1
Girl’s U16 Premier
Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split
Team Played Win Drew Loss Points
Killarney Celtic (Winners) 9 9 0 0 27
Dingle Bay Rovers 8 6 0 2 18
St. Brendan’s Park 10 5 1 4 16
Listowel Celtic 8 5 0 3 15
LB Rovers 10 5 0 5 15
MEK Galaxy 9 2 0 7 6
Inter Kenmare 9 1 2 6 5
Fenit Samphires 10 2 1 7 7
Boy’s U12 Premier
Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split
Team Played Win Drew Loss Points
St. Brendan’s Park (Winnner) 10 8 0 2 24
Killorglin AFC 10 5 4 1 19
Killarney Athletic 9 4 2 3 14
Listowel Celtic 9 4 2 3 14
Tralee Dynamos 10 3 4 3 13
Castleisland AFC 9 3 3 3 12
Iveragh Utd 9 3 2 4 11
MEK Galaxy 9 2 3 4 9
Killarney Celtic 11 0 2 9 2
Boy’s U12 Division 1
Play each other once
Team Played Win Drew Loss Points
Ballyhar 9 8 1 0 25
Inter Kenmare 9 6 2 1 20
Mastergeeha 9 6 1 2 19
LB Rovers 8 5 1 2 16
Castleissland B 10 4 2 4 14
St. Brendan’s Park B 9 3 5 1 14
Dingle 9 3 3 3 12
Fenit Samphires 9 3 3 3 12
Listowel Celtic B 9 2 0 7 6
Killarney Athletic B 9 1 0 8 3
Ballyheigue 10 0 0 10 0
U12 Boys’s Division 2 North
Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split
Team Played Win Drew Loss Points
Castleisland C (Winner) 10 10 0 0 30
Dingle B 9 6 0 3 18
Park C 9 5 0 4 15
Tralee Dynamos 10 4 2 4 14
LB Rovers B 9 3 1 5 10
Listowel Celtic C 10 2 3 5 9
Ferry Rangers 9 3 1 5 10
Fenit Samphires B 10 0 3 7 3
U12 Boy’s Division 2 South
Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split
Team Played Win Drew Loss Points
Iveragh B (Winner) 10 8 0 2 24
Inter Kenmare B (R/Up) 10 7 1 2 22
MEK Galaxy B 10 5 2 3 17
Killarney Celtic B 10 5 1 4 16
Killorglin B 10 4 2 4 14
Killarney Athletic C 10 3 1 6 10
Mastergeeha B 10 2 1 7 7
Castleisland D 10 1 0 9 3
Boy’s U13 Premier
Play each other once
Team Played Win Drew Loss Points
St. Brendan’s park 8 8 0 0 24
Killarney Athletic 10 8 0 2 24
Killorglin 11 6 1 4 19
Mastergeeha 10 5 3 2 18
Ballyhar 11 5 3 3 18
Killarney Celtic 11 4 3 4 15
Inter Kenmare 11 4 1 6 13
Castleisland 10 4 1 5 13
Tralee Dynamos 11 4 1 6 13
Listowel Celtic 9 3 3 3 12
Fenit 11 1 3 7 6
MEK Galaxy 11 0 1 10 1
Boy’s U13 Division 1
Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split
Team Played Win Drew Loss Points
St. Brendan’s Park B 9 7 2 0 23
Dingle 9 7 1 1 22
LB Rovers 10 7 1 2 22
Killarney Athletic B 10 3 0 7 9
Camp Juniors 9 4 1 4 13
Killarney Celtic B 9 2 0 7 6
Listowel Celtic B 9 2 0 7 6
Mastergeeha B 9 1 1 7 4
Boy’s U13 Division 2
Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split
Team Played Win Drew Loss Points
Killorglin B 10 8 2 0 26
Castleisland C 9 7 0 2 21
Inter Kenmare B 9 5 2 2 17
Castleisland B 9 3 0 6 9
Ballyhar B 8 3 0 5 9
Mastergeeha C 8 2 1 5 7
Tralee Dynamos B 9 1 3 5 6
MEK B 9 2 1 6 7
Boy’s U14 Premier
Play each other once
Team Played Win Drew Loss Points
St. Brendan’s Park 8 6 1 1 19
Fenit 9 6 1 2 19
Tralee Dynamos 9 4 2 3 14
Mastergeeha 7 4 1 2 13
Killarney Celtic 9 4 1 4 13
Killorglin 8 3 4 1 13
MEK Galaxy 8 3 3 2 12
Iveragh 9 3 1 5 10
Listowel Celtic 8 1 0 7 3
Castleisland 9 1 0 8 3
Boy’s U14 Division 1
Split top 4 / Bottom 5. Points retained from pre-split.
Team Played Win Drew Loss Points
Ballyhar 8 5 3 0 18
Park B 8 5 2 1 17
Inter Kenmare 7 5 1 1 16
LB Rovers 10 5 0 5 15
Camp Juniors 9 4 1 4 13
Park C 8 3 2 1 11
Killarney Athletic 7 2 4 1 10
Killarney Celtic B 10 2 1 7 7
Killorglin B 11 1 0 10 3
Boy’s U14 Division 2
Play each other once.
Team Played Win Drew Loss Points
Park D 12 11 0 1 33
Ballyheigue 12 11 0 1 33
Mastergeeha B 9 7 0 2 21
Dingle Bay Rovers 9 6 0 2 21
Tralee Dynamos B 9 4 2 3 14
Listowel Celtic B 10 4 1 5 13
Killarney Athletic B 11 4 1 6 13
MEK Galaxy B 7 3 0 4 9
Iveragh B 11 1 3 7 6
Castleisland B 10 2 2 6 8
Fenit B 9 1 1 7 4
Inter Kenmare B 8 2 1 5 7
Camp Juniors B 10 1 1 8 3
Boy’s U15 Premier
Split top 4 /bottom 5. Teams retain points pre-split.
Team Played Win Drew Loss Points
MEK Galaxy 9 7 0 2 21
Killarney Athletic 8 6 2 0 20
Killorglin 10 5 1 4 16
St.Brendan’s Park 8 4 3 1 15
Castleisland AFC 9 4 2 3 14
Tralee Dynamos 9 3 0 6 9
Inter Kenmare 9 2 2 5 8
Camp Juniors 9 2 2 5 8
Listowel Celtic 11 2 0 9 6
Boy’s U15 Division 1
Play home & away
Team Played Win Drew Loss Points
Mastergeeha (Winners) 8 7 0 0 21
Killarney Celtic (R/UP) 8 5 1 2 16
Ballyhar 8 4 1 3 13
Fenit Samphires 8 3 0 5 9
Inter Kenmare 8 0 0 8 0
Boy’s U15 Division 2
Split top 4 / bottom 4 after one round of games – retain points pre-split
Team Played Win Drew Loss Points
Iveragh 7 7 0 0 21
Mastergeeha B 8 5 2 1 17
Ballyheigue 9 5 0 4 15
MEK Galaxy B 8 3 2 3 11
Ferry Rangers 8 3 2 3 11
Castleisland B 9 3 0 6 9
Camp B 10 2 2 6 8
Killarney Athletic B 9 2 0 7 6
U16 Boy’s Premier
Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split
Team Played Win Drew Loss Points
Killorglin 7 6 0 1 18
Inter Kenmare 7 6 0 1 18
Tralee Dynamos 7 5 1 1 16
Killarney Athletic 7 3 2 2 11
Killarney Celtic 8 2 1 5 7
Listowel Celtic 7 2 0 5 6
Mastergeeha 8 2 1 5 7
St. Brendan’s Park 9 1 1 7 4
U16 Boy’s Division 1
Play home & Away
Team Played Win Drew Loss Points
LB Rovers 10 8 0 2 24
MEK Galaxy 8 6 1 1 19
Fenit Samphires 10 5 2 3 17
Inter Kenmare 10 2 2 6 8
Camp Juniors 8 2 2 5 8
Dingle Bay Rovers 7 2 1 4 7
Iveragh United 8 2 0 6 6
U16 Boy’s Division 2
Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split
Team Played Win Drew Loss Points
Mastergeeha C (Winner) 10 9 0 1 27
Listowel Celtic B (R/Up) 10 5 3 2 18
Park B (R/Up) 10 6 0 4 18
Tralee Dynamos B 10 5 1 4 16
Killorglin B 10 3 4 3 13
Mastergeeha B 10 4 2 4 14
Killarney Athletic B 10 1 1 7 4
Park C 10 1 1 8 4