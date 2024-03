Diarmuid Kearney has news from the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues.

U15 Boy’s National Trophy Q/F

Donnycarney Celtic 0-3 St. Brendan’s Park

Odhran Buckley, Danny Kingston, Touyo King with the goals

U13 Boy’s John Joe Naughton Cup

Iveragh B 0-6 Park D

U15 Boy’s Healy Family Cup

MEK A 4-1 Camp A

U15 Boy’s Healy Family Shield

Iveragh B 0-6 Listowel A

Mastergeeha B 2-2 Dingle A (Dingle won on pens)

Diarmuid has a round-up of the other results.