Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League weekend review

U12 Girls Premier (North)
Castleisland FC 2 – 2 St Brendans Park
Dingle Bay Rovers 3 -0 Listowel Celtic
U12 Girls Premier (South)
Iveragh v Killarney Athletic
Mastergeeha FC 3 -0 Killorglin AFC
U14 Girls Premier
LB Rovers MEK (Ardfert Astro)
Listowel Celtic 4 -0 Dingle Bay Rovers
Castleisland AFC 3 -0 Fenit Samphires
St Brendans Park 1 -0 Camp Juniors
U16 Girls Premier
Mastergeeha FC 4 -3 St Brendans Park
U15 BOY’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 4
Tralee Dynamos 1 -0 Newmarket Celtic
Listowel Celtic 2 -3 St. Brendan’s Park
Moneygall 1 -2 Killorglin AFC
U12 Boy’s Division 1
Camp Juniors 2 -0 St Brendans Park
U13 Boy’s Premier
Castleisland AFC 4 -2 Inter Kenmare
MEK Galaxy 1 -1 St Brendans Park
Killarney Athletic 4 -1 Listowel Celtic
Iveragh UTD 1 -7 Killorglin AFC
U13 Boy’s Division 1
St Brendans Park B 3 -2 Fenit Samphires
Listowel Celtic B 2 -5 LB Rovers
Killarney Celtic A 6 -0 Killarney Athletic B
Mastergeeha FC 1 -2 Tralee Dynamos
U13 Boy’s Division 2 North
Camp Juniors 6 -3 Dingle Bay Rovers
LB Rovers B v Listowel Celtic C (Ardfert Astro)
U13 Boy’s Division 2 South
Ballyhar Dynamos B 5 -2 Killarney Athletic
Mastergeeha FC B 2 -8 Killorglin AFC B
Inter Kenmare B 5 -2 MEK Galaxy B
Milltown FC 4 -0 Killarney Celtic B
U14 Division 2 Boys
Top 4:
Killarney Celtic 5 -2 Inter Kenmare
U15 Boy’s Premier
Killarney Celtic A 6 -2 Ballyhar Dynamos
Fenit Samphires 1 -1 Inter Kenmare
Mastergeeha FC 4 -2 MEK Galaxy
U15 Boy’s Division 1
Castleisland FC 2 -0 Camp Juniors
St Brendans Park B 2 -1 Iveragh UTD
Killarney Athletic 3 -0 Ballyheigue AFC
U15 Boy’s Division 2
Tralee Dynamos B 1 -5 Dingle Bay Rovers
Killarney Athletic B 4 -0 Inter Kenmare B
Killarney Celtic B 1 -0 Mastergeeha FC B
St Brendans Park C 7 -1 Iveragh UTD B
U16 Boy’s Premier
Castleisland AFC 2 -4 Killorglin AFC
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls
Team of the week
1. Jack Buckley (Listowel Celtic U15)
2. Szymon Bielinski (St Brendans Park U13)
3. John Nelligan (Ballyhar Dynamos U13)
4. Cormac O Sullivan (Killarney Celtic U13)
5. Michael Culhane (Killorglin AFC U15)
6. Majd Khaleel (Killarney Celtic U14)
7. Aaron Crean (Tralee Dynamos U15)
8. Evan Neary (Fenit Samphires U13)
9. Ryan O Connor (Castleisland AFCU13)
10. Ewan Mac Gillycuddy (Killarney Athletic U12)
11. Dara O Sullivan (Mastergeeha FC U13)
Girl’s Roll of Honour
Ava Dewey Sophie Ferriter (St Brendans Park FC)
Gracie Wood (Lb Rovers)
Eimear Mc Mahon (Castleisland AFC )
Hannah O Connell (Listowel Celtic)
Elizabeth Brosnan (Killarney Athletic)
Sarah Boyne (Killorglin AFC)
Rebecca Murphy & Aoibhinn O Leary (Mastergeeha FC)