Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League weekend review

U14 Girls South Tipp 2-3 Kerry

Kerry, captained by Una O'Shea, put in an outstanding performance at Cahir park to come away with a 3-2 victory over South Tipperary Defence were incredible and were put to the pin of their collar on several occasions but proved Impenetrable. The last line of defence goalie Amie proved herself time and time again pulling off some great saves and her long distance kick outs were 2nd to none .15 mins into the 1st half Kerry received there just reward with a beautiful goal by Eadaoin Larkin perfectly assisted by Rachael Lennon .Soon after they reversed the play and scored another incredible goal with Eadaoin assisting Rachael this time for Kerry to be 2 up .In the second half two South Tipperary goals brought them level but a brilliant goal from Ava Jade Sheehy put the game beyond doubt with Leah Griffin putting in a player of the match performance and congratulations to them.

U16 Girls South Tipp 0-2 Kerry

The Kerry girls were outstanding today, they constantly put South Tipperary under pressure in Tipps half and pinned them in .They were unfortunate not to score and went in level at half time a score. With the second half starting on the attack again opportunities presented themselves and p with 15mins left Kerry broke the deadlock when Laura Falvey received a great pass turned and shot with her favourite left foot and into the roof of the net it went. A few mins later we scored another, Amber McIndoe was up for a corner and duly chested it in from close range putting the game beyond doubt .On a day where all the Kerry contingent played well the Player of the match goes to Katie Foster.

Girls League

12’s Premier

Listowel Celtic 0-6 Inter Kenmare

Killarney Celtic 0-6 MEK Galaxy: With goals from Ava Harty and Isabelle O'Connor for MEK Galaxy the Fossa side went on to win a game played in high spirits from both sides. Ada O'Leary and Aoibh Nic Gearail were singled out for player of the match awards for their work and skill on and off the ball.

Fenit Samphires 0-4 Killarney Athletic

12’s Division 1

St Brendans Park 6-0 Ballyhar Dynamos

Camp Juniors 7-1 Listowel Celtic : Camp overcame a spirited Listowel side with standout performances from Hollie O Driscoll and Aislinn Clifford. Goals were scored by Hollie O'Driscoll, Grace Cawley, Aislinn Clifford and Gemma Skinner.

Tralee Dynamos 1-2 Dingle Bay Rovers: A fine victory for Dingle Day Rovers played on a very blustery and wet day in Tralee with goals coming from Roisin ni hOgain and Cara Fitzgerald for Dingle, with Roisin receiving the player of the match.

Castleisland v Mastergeeha AFC :The game was abandoned because of lightning.

Killarney Athletic 1-7 Killorglin AFC: Anna Mangan captained the team and goals from Niamh Murphy, Sarah Boyne ,Ciara Moore, Mia Robertson and Keelin Flynn put the game beyond doubt with a player of the match performance from Keelin Flynn.

14’s Premier

Killarney Athletic 0-6 MEK Galaxy: Scorers: Isabelle Lyons was on great form when bagging a hattrick and a brace (5) for MEK Galaxy with Anna Allen and Fleur O'Neill scoring as well, Isabelle Lyons & Zoe Daly were the standout players in this game.

Boys Fixtures

Boy’s National Cup Round 4

U13’s Round 4

Nenagh FC 2-0 Killorglin AFC

Mastergeeha AFC 0-2 Killarney Athletic

U15’s Round 4

Lough Derg 7-5 Inter Kenmare

Tralee Dynamos 2-4 Corbally United

St. Brendan’s Park (1) 0-4 Ennis Town

Killarney Athletic 1-2 Bridge United: A poor start saw Killarney Athletic down two in the first 20 minutes. Athletic settled into the game after that and played their way back into the game in the second half. A goal from Eoin Murphy put Bridge on the defensive foot and Killarney Athletic were unlucky not to equalise. Best for Athletic were Ben Kelleher, Brian O'Connor and Eoin Murphy.

Holycross 3-0 Killorglin AFC

Boy’s National Trophy Round 2

U12’s Round 2

Shountrade AFC 1-0 St. Brendan’s Park (4) : The St Brendans Park U11’s, playing up a year in this competition, put in a fantastic performance against their older opponents weathering early pressure and settling well to contribute to a highly entertaining match. The home side had more possession. However the Park broke clear, creating good opportunities especially through Cameron Patterson and were unfortunate to come up against an excellent keeper. Park FC keeper Ruairi O’Callaghan made two excellent first half saves and was very confident throughout this close contest. Unfortunately, as they looked for a winner a devastating counterattack saw Shountrade find the crucial goal 6 minutes from time. Best for St Brendans Park was Solomon Abubakar who was superb at centre back.

U13’s Round 2

Summerville 0-6 St. Brendan’s Park

Ballymackey FC 6- 0 St. Brendan’s Park (2)

U14’s Round 2

Abbeyfeale 0-1 Killorglin AFC : A great goal from Mikey Hynes put the Killorglin lads into round three of the National Trophy the player of the match performance goes to Darragh O'Sullivan for Killorglin.

U15’s Round 2

Ballingarry 1-2 Camp Juniors: A great win for the Camp Junior players with goals from Darragh Murphy and Jago Brodie.

Shannon Hibs 3 -0 Ballyheigue AFC

Granagh AFC 2-1 MEK Galaxy

Castleisland AFC 3-1 Pallas : A Kyle Buckley hattrick helped Castleisland win over Pallas

U12 Boys Division 2 South

Mastergeeha AFC B 2-2 Killorglin AFC B : A spirited performance from both teams played in a cold windy and showery morning in Mastergeeha. The scorers for Mastergeeha were James Sheehan, Matheus Kobylinska. Killorglin’s Robbie Conway scored twice and for that earned the Player of the match award.

U13 Boys Premier

Tralee Dynamos 2-2Fenit Samphires

MEK Galaxy 2-4 Inter Kenmare: A great away win against a spirited MEK Galaxy for Inter, with goals from Kevin Touhy 2, Nicholas Kirby and Matthew miles. Best for Inter was Kevin Touhy and Ronan Hussey.

U13 Boys Division 1

Listowel Celtic B 2-2 Mastergeeha AFC B

Dingle Bay Rovers 5-2 Killarney Athletic B: Dingle got the better of a gallant Killarney side in Gallerus with goals from Fionn O'Dowd, Luke Gearailt, Mattie O'Halloran, Sean Dalby. The player of the match was Dingle’s goalkeeper Cillian Daly.

U13 Boys Division 2

Castleisland AFC C 0-6 MEK Galaxy B

Ballyhar Dynamos 0-1 Killorglin B AFC : Cathal Clifford scored for Killorglin and gave a player of the match performance

Castleisland AFC B 0-5 Inter Kenmare B

U15 Boys Division 1

Inter Kenmare B 0-6 Mastergeeha AFC :Mastergeeha were too strong for Inter, with goals from Thomas Myers, Milosz Niezgoda, Ben Carmody, Rory O Connor, Craig Brosnan and Ronan O Connor. with Oscar Lovett giving a player of the match performance.

Killarney Celtic A 2-2 Ballyhar Dynamos: Exciting game in tough conditions. Celtic, playing into the wind, started brightly but Cillian Slattery was an ever-present danger for Ballyhar Dynamos and broke for a first goal for the visitors. He almost got a second before half time but Celtic's goalkeeper thwarted Ballyhar and Cillian. After half time a Pa O'Brien cross set up Jack Culloty for a deserved equaliser. Cillian Slattery then gave the visitors the lead against the run of play with a great strike. Celtic again responded well and Pa O'Brien scored a fine goal after a cross from James Murphy. Luca Mosca went close on three occasions and Pa O'Brien and James Murphy went close late on but the game ended in a draw. Best for Celtic were Pa O'Brien, James Murphy and midfield player Sean Collins was Player of the match.

U15 Boys Division 2

Ferry Rangers v Mastergeeha B: The game was abandoned 15 minutes in due to severe lighting and thunder.

Iveragh UTD 3-0 Ballyheigue AFC

U16 Premier

Killarney Celtic 1-5 Listowel Celtic: : Cian Mulcahy played his way into a player of the match performance even though Listowel Celtic were victorious. In torrential conditions Killarney Celtic were down 3-1 at half time but it would have been 3-3 if not for some great keeping from the Listowel keeper. Special mention to Jake Downing who made his return to action after nearly a year out with a bad knee injury and well done to him. Listowel were great on the road and as a team played with conviction. Goals from Listowel’s John Carmody(2), Georgie O'Donnell, David Lawlor and Oisin Mulvihill. A player who stood out on the day for Listowel was Matthew Stack.

U16 Division 2

St Brendans Park B 3-0 Tralee Dynamos B 1

Girl’s National Trophy Round 2

U14’s Round 2

Herbertstown 0 - 2 St Brendans Park