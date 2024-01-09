Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League weekend review

RESULTS SATURDAY 6TH JANUARY

LIMERICK COUNTY 1 – 4 KERRY U13 GIRLS

U12 Girls Premier (North)

St Brendans Park 2 -0 Fenit Samphires

LB Rovers 0 -1 Castleisland AFC

U12 Girls Premier (South)

Iveragh UTD 3 -0 Ballyhar Dynamos

Tralee Dynamos 3 -0 Inter Kenmare

U15 Girls Premier

Killarney Athletic 3 -0 Castleisland AFC

Killarney Celtic 3 -0 Inter Kenmare

St Brendans Park 3 -0 MEK Galaxy

U16 BOY’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 4

Aisling Annacotty AFC B 0 -7 Tralee Dynamos

U12 BOY’S PREMIER

Killarney Celtic 5 -1 Dingle Bay rovers

Killorglin AFC 2 -4 MEK Galaxy

Castleisland AFC 2 -2 Iveragh UTD

St Brendans Park 0 -0 Tralee Dynamos

U12 BOY’S DIVISION 1

Camp Juniors 1 -1 Killarney Athletic B

Mastergeeha FC 0 -5 Ballyhar Dynamos

Fenit Samphires 7 -1 Ballyheigue AFC

LB Rovers 0 -6 Milltown FC

U12 Division 2 (North) Boys

Fenit Samphires 4 -2 Killorglin AFC B

U12 Division 2 (South) Boys

Iveragh UTD B 1 -1 killarney Celtic C

Mastergeeha FC B 2 -5 Inter Kenmare B

Killorglin AFC C 3 - 4 MEK Galaxy B

U14 Boy’s Premier

Killarney Celtic 0 -1 Killarney Athletic

Inter Kenmare 1 -0 Tralee Dynamos

Ballyhar Dynamos 4 -0 Mastergeeha FC

St Brendans Park 6 -0 Killorglin AFC

U14 Division 1 Boys

St Brendans Park B 3 -1 MEK Galaxy

Killorglin FC B 1 -0 LB Rovers

Fenit Samphires A 7 -2 Camp Juniors

Killarney Athletic B 0 -6 Listowel Celtic 6

U14 Division 2 Boys

Castleisland AFC C 1 -2 Tralee Dynamos B

U16 Division 1 Boys

Mastergeeha FC C 7 - 4 Iveragh UTD

Killarney Celtic 5 -0 Ballyhar Dynamos

Camp Juniors 1 -2 St Brendans Park

U16 Division 2 Boys

Tralee Dynamos B 0 - 4 Killarney Athletic B

This week the KSBGL wants to show how team of the week is picked. It's based on both coaches reports, such as the following....

U14 Premier Inter Kenmare 1-0 Tralee Dynamos

Jamie Moynihan from Tralee Dynamos and Alan O Sullivan from Kenmare

(Jamie’s account)

Hard going this morning away as our first game of 2024 was a crash down back to earth after a positive pre-Christmas. Kenmare worthy winners as we struggled to handle their pressing game. The Kenmare front men hounded our back four which laid the foundation for their win .After some heavy pressure their number Noel O Neill pounced on a rebounded shot off the post to slot home. Our second half was better as we half threatened on a few occasions but we never really troubled the Kenmare keeper and they ran out deserving winners .Our keeper Ben and back four of Billy Ryan David and Donnchadh performed well as the pressure was high for the whole game but they battled bravely .‘Midfielders Fionn. Calum, Brooklyn, Rian, Danny B, Philip really also fought well with Danny Lane ploughing a lone furrow up front who as always ran his socks off to try and create something but we couldn’t get that goal to share the spoils Danny Brick gets our MOTM ,Also, get well soon to midfield Trojan Eddie Carmody who had to come off the field due to illness ,Unlucky boys and well done Kenmare .Next up national cup last 32 in Kildare in two weeks.

(Alan’s account)

A tough game was played in sunny fresh Kenmare with Inter coming out on top 1-0. Inter started brightest and Ronan Hussey struck the post after 10 mins. Inter defence reduced Dynamo's to few chances in the 1st half, but Tralee Dynamos were always prepared for our counter attacks , Inter seemed to be the hungrier for the win and were again on the fore in the 2nd half. Inter struck the post again after 15 minutes and all their pressure paid off when with 15 mins to go Jimmy McGann hit the post and Nicholas Kirby slotted home the rebound. A well-deserved win for Inter. Best for Inter Noel O Neill. We wish Tralee Dynamos all the best in the last 32 in two weeks time.

Kerry Schoolboys & Girls

Team of the Week

1. Jack Gillespie (Killorglin AFC U14)

2. Rion O Sullivan (Castleisland FC U12)

3. Noel O Neill (Inter Kenmare U14)

4. Alan de Vries O Donoghue (Camp Juniors U12)

5. Roan Guerin (Mastergeeha FC U16)

6. JJ Landers (Killarney Celtic U12)

7. Kylan O Carroll (St Brendans Park U14)

8. Jayden O Dowd (Tralee Dynamos U14)

9. Alex Finn (Ballyhar Dynamos U14)

10. Mark O Carroll (Killarney Athletic U16)

11. Jack Clifford (Milltown FC U12)

Kerry Schoolboys & Girls

Girl’s Roll of Honour

Ciara Cronin (St Brendans Park FC)

Roisin Donnelly (Castleisland AFC)

Kaitlyn O Riordan (Mastergeeha FC)

Lara Meehan (Listowel Celtic)

Ella Murphy (Killarney Celtic)