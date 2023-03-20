Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League weekend review

U14 All Ireland Cup Final
Kerry 2 – 3 Limerick Desmond
A tough day at the office for this great bunch of lads who gave it everything, but it was just one of those days and it wasn’t to be. Limerick Desmond started the game on the front foot and controlled the game for the first 10 mins, with Kerry struggling to get possession of the ball. Slowly but surely Kerry settled and took the lead through an excellent strike from left winger Danny Kingston on 15 mins. The game flowed end to end after this, with Kerry unlucky not to add to their advantage. 10 mins before half time Desmond’s equalised with a deflected effort and that’s how the first half would end 1 all. Kerry started the 2nd half with the significant wind to their backs and on the front foot, took the game to the Desmond’s. Kerry were rewarded for their efforts with midfielder Danny Murphy slotting home cooly 10 mins into the second half. Limerick Desmond to their credit were never going away and kept battling and found an equaliser with 10 mins left ,a long ball through to their excellent striker who slotted home on the run. Both teams battled hard but that’s how it would finish 2 all with 2 periods of 10 mins of extra time to be played.
The first half of extra time passed without too much action, both teams showing excellent fitness. It was all down to the final 10 minutes and Kerry pressed hard for a winner at the start of the second period of extra time making 2 excellent chances to take the lead but the ball would not go into the net. Then with a few minutes left the ball came through to the Desmond’s striker who again cooly slotted home to make it 3-2. The Kerry boys never gave up, fashioning another chance and a shout for a penalty but it just wasn’t to be. The game finished 3-2.Congratulations to a very strong Limerick Desmond team and management on their victory, they refused to lie down and ultimately the came down to fine margins and they took their chances when it mattered.
We in the Kerry Schoolboys /girls League are immensely proud of all the boys. To reach a national final is a massive achievement, the effort and commitment the Kerry squad have shown since the start of the season has been amazing and we couldn’t have asked for anymore from them. It was a tough day for the lads but the experience will stand to them as we now prepare for the Kennedy Cup in June.
12’s Premier
Killarney Athletic 3 -0 Fenit Samphires
Inter Kenmare 3 -0 Killarney Celtic
12’s Division 1
St Brendans Park 6-0 Dingle Bay rovers
Ballyhar Dynamos 1-1Mastergeeha FC
MEK Galaxy 0 -3 Killarney Athletic
Camp Juniors 1 -2 Killorglin AFC
14’s Premier
Killarney Celtic 1 -2 St Brendans Park
14’s Division 1
Inter Kenmare 3 -0 Dingle Bay Rovers
16’s Premier
Pre-split Games
Inter Kenmare 5 -0 MEK Galaxy
Top 4
LB Rovers 0 -2 Dingle Bay Rovers
Bottom 4
St Brendans Park 3 -0 Fenit Samphires
U12 Boys Premier
Listowel Celtic 1-1 Killarney Celtic
U14 Boy’s Division 1
Killarney Celtic B 6-0 Killorglin AFC B
U15 Boys Premier
Inter Kenmare 1 -1 Castleisland AFC
U16 Boys Premier
St Brendans Park 0 -4 Killarney Athletic
Boys Cup Games
U12 Boys
LB Rovers A 6 -1 Iveragh UTD B
U12 Boy’s Shield
Listowel Celtic C 1 -0 Listowel Celtic B
U13 Boy’s Cup
Camp juniors A 1 -6 St Brendans Park B
Mastergeeha FC B 0 -6 Killarney Athletic
Killarney Celtic A 3 -1 Killorglin AFC
Mastergeeha FC A 2 -0 Tralee Dynamos A
Listowel Celtic A 3 -0 Castleisland AFC
MEK Galaxy 0 -3 Inter Kenmare
U15 Boy’s Cup
LB Rovers 2 -3 Camp Juniors
Inter Kenmare 1 -0 Castleisland AFC
Killarney Athletic 1 -0 Tralee Dynamos
Iveragh UTD 1 -2 Killorglin AFC
Boys Shield Games
U13 Boy’s Shield
Ballyhar Dynamos B 0 -5 LB Rovers
Killarney Athletic B 4 -0 Castleisland AFC B
Killorglin AFC B 4 -0 Tralee Dynamos B
Castleisland AFC C 1 -0 Mastergeeha FC C
Listowel Celtic B 3 -2 Inter Kenmare B
U15 Boy’s Shield
Killarney Athletic B 1- 6 Ballyhar Dynamos
Mastergeeha FC C 6 -0 Castleisland AFC B
U16 Boy’s Cup
Iveragh UTD 3 -3 Tralee Dynamos A 3: 4-1 on penalties
U16 Boy’s Shield
Killorglin AFC B 2 -0 Mastergeeha FC B
Kerry schoolboys/girls Team of the week
1 Adam Counihan (Mastergeeha FC U13)
2 Danny Brick (Tralee Dynamos U13)
3 Liam Mc Grath (Kilorglin AFC U13)
4 Lucas Coleman (Killarney Athletic U13)
5 Ross O Gorman (Killarney Celtic U13)
6 Oran O Sullivan (LB Rovers U15)
7 Ediart Topalli ( St Brendans Park U13)
8 Krystan Janisz (Castleisland AFC U13)
9 Jack Power (Camp Juniors U15)
10 Daniel Gleeson (Ballyhar Dynamos U15)
11Mark O Connor (Iveragh UTD U16)
Kerry Schoolboys/ Girls
Girl’s Roll of Honour
Puttanya Ryan (Killarney Celtic)
Charlotte Boyle (MEK Galaxy )
Grace O Reilly (Fenit Samphires )
Elllie Moul (Dingle Bay Rovers)
Niamh Murphy (Kilorglin AFC)
Sarah Kelliher (Mastergeeha Fc)
Klaudia Merchel (Inter Kenmare)
Roisin O Driscoll (Camp Juniors)
Marie Keane Tyrell (LB Rovers)
Eve Mc Evoy (St Brendans Park FC)
On this occasion the team of the week will also include the U14 Kerry boys’ team who made the inaugural SFAI U14 Cup Final only to be defeated in extra time by Limerick Desmond well done to you all and especially to Brody Mulvihill who got injured towards the end ,we wish him the best in his recovery.