Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League weekend review

U14 All Ireland Cup Final

Kerry 2 – 3 Limerick Desmond

A tough day at the office for this great bunch of lads who gave it everything, but it was just one of those days and it wasn’t to be. Limerick Desmond started the game on the front foot and controlled the game for the first 10 mins, with Kerry struggling to get possession of the ball. Slowly but surely Kerry settled and took the lead through an excellent strike from left winger Danny Kingston on 15 mins. The game flowed end to end after this, with Kerry unlucky not to add to their advantage. 10 mins before half time Desmond’s equalised with a deflected effort and that’s how the first half would end 1 all. Kerry started the 2nd half with the significant wind to their backs and on the front foot, took the game to the Desmond’s. Kerry were rewarded for their efforts with midfielder Danny Murphy slotting home cooly 10 mins into the second half. Limerick Desmond to their credit were never going away and kept battling and found an equaliser with 10 mins left ,a long ball through to their excellent striker who slotted home on the run. Both teams battled hard but that’s how it would finish 2 all with 2 periods of 10 mins of extra time to be played.

The first half of extra time passed without too much action, both teams showing excellent fitness. It was all down to the final 10 minutes and Kerry pressed hard for a winner at the start of the second period of extra time making 2 excellent chances to take the lead but the ball would not go into the net. Then with a few minutes left the ball came through to the Desmond’s striker who again cooly slotted home to make it 3-2. The Kerry boys never gave up, fashioning another chance and a shout for a penalty but it just wasn’t to be. The game finished 3-2.Congratulations to a very strong Limerick Desmond team and management on their victory, they refused to lie down and ultimately the came down to fine margins and they took their chances when it mattered.

We in the Kerry Schoolboys /girls League are immensely proud of all the boys. To reach a national final is a massive achievement, the effort and commitment the Kerry squad have shown since the start of the season has been amazing and we couldn’t have asked for anymore from them. It was a tough day for the lads but the experience will stand to them as we now prepare for the Kennedy Cup in June.

Advertisement

12’s Premier

Killarney Athletic 3 -0 Fenit Samphires

Inter Kenmare 3 -0 Killarney Celtic

12’s Division 1

St Brendans Park 6-0 Dingle Bay rovers

Ballyhar Dynamos 1-1Mastergeeha FC

MEK Galaxy 0 -3 Killarney Athletic

Camp Juniors 1 -2 Killorglin AFC

14’s Premier

Killarney Celtic 1 -2 St Brendans Park

Advertisement

14’s Division 1

Inter Kenmare 3 -0 Dingle Bay Rovers

16’s Premier

Pre-split Games

Inter Kenmare 5 -0 MEK Galaxy

Top 4

LB Rovers 0 -2 Dingle Bay Rovers

Bottom 4

St Brendans Park 3 -0 Fenit Samphires

U12 Boys Premier

Listowel Celtic 1-1 Killarney Celtic

U14 Boy’s Division 1

Killarney Celtic B 6-0 Killorglin AFC B

Advertisement

U15 Boys Premier

Inter Kenmare 1 -1 Castleisland AFC

U16 Boys Premier

St Brendans Park 0 -4 Killarney Athletic

Boys Cup Games

U12 Boys

LB Rovers A 6 -1 Iveragh UTD B

Advertisement

U12 Boy’s Shield

Listowel Celtic C 1 -0 Listowel Celtic B

U13 Boy’s Cup

Camp juniors A 1 -6 St Brendans Park B

Mastergeeha FC B 0 -6 Killarney Athletic

Killarney Celtic A 3 -1 Killorglin AFC

Mastergeeha FC A 2 -0 Tralee Dynamos A

Listowel Celtic A 3 -0 Castleisland AFC

MEK Galaxy 0 -3 Inter Kenmare

U15 Boy’s Cup

LB Rovers 2 -3 Camp Juniors

Inter Kenmare 1 -0 Castleisland AFC

Killarney Athletic 1 -0 Tralee Dynamos

Iveragh UTD 1 -2 Killorglin AFC

Advertisement

Boys Shield Games

U13 Boy’s Shield

Ballyhar Dynamos B 0 -5 LB Rovers

Killarney Athletic B 4 -0 Castleisland AFC B

Killorglin AFC B 4 -0 Tralee Dynamos B

Castleisland AFC C 1 -0 Mastergeeha FC C

Listowel Celtic B 3 -2 Inter Kenmare B

U15 Boy’s Shield

Killarney Athletic B 1- 6 Ballyhar Dynamos

Mastergeeha FC C 6 -0 Castleisland AFC B

U16 Boy’s Cup

Iveragh UTD 3 -3 Tralee Dynamos A 3: 4-1 on penalties

U16 Boy’s Shield

Killorglin AFC B 2 -0 Mastergeeha FC B

Kerry schoolboys/girls Team of the week

1 Adam Counihan (Mastergeeha FC U13)

2 Danny Brick (Tralee Dynamos U13)

3 Liam Mc Grath (Kilorglin AFC U13)

4 Lucas Coleman (Killarney Athletic U13)

5 Ross O Gorman (Killarney Celtic U13)

6 Oran O Sullivan (LB Rovers U15)

7 Ediart Topalli ( St Brendans Park U13)

8 Krystan Janisz (Castleisland AFC U13)

9 Jack Power (Camp Juniors U15)

10 Daniel Gleeson (Ballyhar Dynamos U15)

11Mark O Connor (Iveragh UTD U16)

Kerry Schoolboys/ Girls

Girl’s Roll of Honour

Puttanya Ryan (Killarney Celtic)

Charlotte Boyle (MEK Galaxy )

Grace O Reilly (Fenit Samphires )

Elllie Moul (Dingle Bay Rovers)

Niamh Murphy (Kilorglin AFC)

Sarah Kelliher (Mastergeeha Fc)

Klaudia Merchel (Inter Kenmare)

Roisin O Driscoll (Camp Juniors)

Marie Keane Tyrell (LB Rovers)

Eve Mc Evoy (St Brendans Park FC)

On this occasion the team of the week will also include the U14 Kerry boys’ team who made the inaugural SFAI U14 Cup Final only to be defeated in extra time by Limerick Desmond well done to you all and especially to Brody Mulvihill who got injured towards the end ,we wish him the best in his recovery.