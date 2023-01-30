Kerry Schoolboys and Girls league weekend results

Girls League

Kerry Schoolboys/Girls Team of the Week

Boys team of the week

1 Ezio Santos (Killarney Celtic U12)

2 Con Deally (Mastergeeha AFC U14)

3 Adrian Wharton (Castleisland AFC U12)

4 Eoin Commane (Listowel Celtic U14)

5 Donnacha O Murchu (Dingle Bay Rovers U12)

6 Eoin Bennett (Killarney Athletic U14)

7 Ruairi Walsh (Ballyheigue U14)

8 Adam Burns ( LB Rovers U12)

9 Cian Mc Kenna (Fenit Samphires U16)

10 Alex Finn (Ballyhar Dynamos U12)

11 Neil O Shea (Inter Kenmare U16)

Girl’s Roll of Honour

Seoidin Scanlan (Ballyhar Dynamos)

Micheala Fiynn (Listowel Celtic)

Anna Mc Carthy (Castleisland AFC)

Grace Ryan (MEK Galaxy)

Nessa Kirby ( St Brendans Park)

Keelin O Shea (Killarney Athletic)

Sadhb Dowling (Fenit samphires)

Meave Courtney (Killarney Celtic)

Alannah Crossen (St Brendans Park)

Girls League

13’s Premier

Camp Juniors 0 - 1 Listowel Celtic: Molly Kiely goal scorer ,Sarah Meehan, Niamh Loughnane best for listowel

Castleisland AFC 6 - 2 Iveragh UTD: Scorers for Castleisland AFC ,Anna McCarthy, Sophia Fleming, Jessica O'Sullivan Players of the match: Anna McCarthy, Isabel Walmsley, Tessa Reidy

15’s Premier

Listowel Celtic 6 -0 Killarney Athletic :Scorers for Listowel Celtic, Eadaoin Larkin ,Holly Boyle Ava Sheehy with outstanding games from Amanda Duyille and Ashlyn Falvey.

Girl’s National Cup Last 32

U12’s

Cootehill Harps AFC 1-2 St. Brendan’s Park : Scorers for St Brendans Park ,Nessa Kirby twice,players of the match Nessa Kirby and Alannah Crossen.

Gorey Rangers 1 -4 MEK Galaxy: Scorers for MEK Galaxy ,Isabelle O'Connor, Ava Harty ,Elise Brunner .While everyone played excellent, the standout player for both teams were Grace Ryan at right back for MEK Galaxy.

U16’s

Cockhill Celtic V St. Brendan’s Park

Girl’s National Trophy Last 32

U16’s

Stonepark FC 0- 5 Killarney Celtic: Killarney Celtic girls were away to Stonepark. After a four hour journey to the venue the Killarney girls put in a great performance in the 1st half and were up be 2-0 up against strong opposition. After half time the Celtic girls shook off the long bus journey and played some outstanding soccer and scored 3 more goals whilst the defence kept Stonepark scoreless. Everyone for Killarney played well, but after scoring 4 goals Maeve Courtney was the player of the match. Goals scorers Maeve Courtney 4 goals Katie Foster 1 goal.

Boys League

U12 Boys Premier

Castleisland AFC 1-0 Tralee Dynamos: this was a hard-fought game by both sides with Castleisland coming out on top. Kevin Brosnan was the goal scorer for Castleisland and also player of the match.

Killorglin AFC 2 -1 MEK Galaxy: Scorers for Killorglin AFC, Danny Fitzpatrick and Sam Moriarty player of the match Danny Fitzpatrick

Killarney Celtic 0-3 St Brendans Park: St Brendans Park had to fight hard for the win on Saturday afternoon away to Killarney Celtic. After a slow start for St Brendans park, they managed to convert one of their chances on the 22nd minute. The Park team upped their intensity in the 2nd half and were rewarded when they scored a second on 42mins. Killarney Celtic were under pressure, but their keeper was outstanding and pulled off some great saves. The parks 3rd and final goal came 2 mins from the full-time whistle. Killarney Celtic U12s put in a heroic display against a well organised St Brendans Park team . Best for Killarney Celtic . Setanta Hurley Killian Scannell and Luke Tucker, player of the match was Eoghan O Driscoll from St Brendans Park

U12 Boys Division 1

LB Rovers 0 -3 Ballyhar Dynamos: Scorers for Ballyhar Dynamos, Cillian O'Sullivan and Alex Finn ,Player of the match Alex Finn

Listowel Celtic B 1 -3 Mastergeeha AFC: scorers for Mastergeeha AFC were David Fleming, Nathan Herlihy and David O'Mahony

Dingle Bay Rovers 3 -3 St Brendans Park B : TJ O HAinifein scored two and Tommy O Shúilleabháin scored one. Player of match Donnacha O Murchu Dingle Bay Rovers

U12 Boys Division 2 North

Tralee Dynamos 0 -6 Castleisland AFC: Scorers for Castleisland AFC Jack Hobbert, Adam O Connor ,Cillian Horan ,Donal O Sullivan ,player of the match Donal o Sullivan

U12 Boys Division 2 South

Killarney Celtic B 2 -1 Iveragh UTD B :Killarney Celtic scorers Conor Randles and Paul McGrath.Player of the match: Ézio Santos with great goalkeeping and the pass for the opening goal.

U14 Boys Premier

Iveragh UTD 3 -3 Killorglin AFC: Scorers for Iveragh UTD were Cillian O'Connell ,Matthew O'Sullivan and Alex Nassar.

MEK Galaxy 1 - 4 Fenit Samphires: Scorers for Fenit Samphires, Mikey Corridan twice , Killian OBrien , Tom Lenihan player of the match Austin Donnellan.

Mastergeeha AFC 4 -0 Killarney Celtic: Goals scored for Mastergeeha Roan Gueirn 2, Fabian Lorkowski, Darragh Keane. Conn Deally was player of the match at centre back. In a first half with limited chances, Mastergeeha took the lead just before the break when the ball deflected off a Celtic player and dropped into the net. A well worked goal from Mastergeeha in the second half led to Celtic losing a bit of shape and although Dara Horan went close twice from headed efforts, Celtic didn't create many clear cut chances on the day.Best for Celtic were Samuel Scroope and Lachlan Scannell.

U14 Boys Division 1

Killarney Celtic B 1 -1 Killarney Athletic: Celtic battled throughout against their neighbours and friends. One nil down mid-way through the first half, Celtic equalised before half time through a great long-distance strike from Kiernan Kelly. Captain on the day Ryan Maloney played extremely well and a draw was a fair result.

U14 Boys Division 2

MEK Galaxy B 1-7 Ballyheigue AFC: scorers for Ballyheigue Ben O'Connor ,Shay Barrett ,Sam Keane ,Ruari Walsh, Player of the match Ruairi Walsh Midfield Ballyheigue

Dingle Bay Rovers 4 -1 Tralee Dynamos: Scorers for Dingle Bay Rovers Cillian O Baoill, Tomás Bric, Fionn Farell ,Man of match Aodan O Shúilleabháin

Listowel Celtic B 2-0 Castleisland AFC B: Scorer for Listowel Celtic ,Sean Mulvihill twice (Pen )

Player of the match Eoin Commane.

Inter Kenmare B 0-4 St Brendans Park D :scorers for St Brendans Park were Misha Bilokon, Xavier Kurowski, Ibrahim Altyan and Ellien Tomczak

Iveragh UTD B 4 -0 Camp Juniors B : Iveragh UTD scorers Adam Moran , Daragh o Shea, Colm o Sullivan

U16 Premier

Killarney Celtic 0 -6 Killorglin AFC :Scorers for Killorglin, Darragh Lynch ,Charlie O Sullivan, Enna Murphy (p) ,Adam O Neil

Killarney Athletic 3 -3 Tralee Dynamos: Scorers for Tralee Dynamos, Scorers for Tralee Dynamos ,Shay Kelliher, Shayne Stack Alex Tuohy. Player of the match Alex Tuohy

Inter Kenmare 5 -2 Listowel Celtic : Scorers for Inter Kenmare, Neil O Shea hat-trick.

Chaoillin Desmond 1,Cathal Mc Swiney 1.Player of the match Neil O Shea.

U 16 Division 1

Inter Kenmare B 2 -3 MEK Galaxy: MEK scorers Kevin Coffey ,Jamie Vousdon ,Noah O’Shea

Boys

Clare 1-1 Kerry U13 Kerry win 5-4 penalties.

Kerry had a great win away to a very good Clare team in what was the first game to be played at Kilmeihel’s new astro 4g pitch in south Clare .The Kerry team took the ferry across the Shannon from Tarbert and the journey was a successful one for the boys in green .The win now cements Kerry’s position in the Interleague and they will contest a Munster final and an all-Ireland quarter final at later dates. In the development game played after wards Kerry succeeded in overcoming the Clare team on a score line of 1-0.Congratulations to every player on the day and well done .