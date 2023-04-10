Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team of the Week & Roll of Honour

Kerry Schoolboys/Girls
Team of the Week
1 Ryan Courtney (Iveragh UTD U15)
2 Sean Quill (Killarney Athletic (U12)
3 Ruiri Condan (LB Rovers U12)
4 Zach Kearney (Fenit Samphires U12)
5 Jimmy MCGann (Inter KenmareU14)
6 Jack Flahive (Ballyheigue AFC U14)
7 Luke Herlihy (Castleisland AFC U12)
8 Luke Evans (Dingle Bay Rovers U12)
9 Marcus Kora ( St Brendans Park U16)
10 Patrick O Riordan (Mastergeeha FC U16)
11 Conor O Donnell (Camp Juniors U14)
Kerry Schoolboys/Girls
Girl’s Roll of Honour
Eliza O Donnell (Listowel Celtic)
Casey Mulry (Camp juniors)
Katie Foster (Killarney Celtic)
Sarah Walsh (Castleisland AFC)
Keelin O Shea (Mastergeeha FC )
Jude Ryan (Dingle Bay Rovers)