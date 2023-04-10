Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team of the Week & Roll of Honour

Apr 10, 2023 14:04 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team of the Week & Roll of Honour Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team of the Week & Roll of Honour
Share this article

Kerry Schoolboys/Girls
Team of the Week
1 Ryan Courtney (Iveragh UTD U15)
2 Sean Quill (Killarney Athletic (U12)
3 Ruiri Condan (LB Rovers U12)
4 Zach Kearney (Fenit Samphires U12)
5 Jimmy MCGann (Inter KenmareU14)
6 Jack Flahive (Ballyheigue AFC U14)
7 Luke Herlihy (Castleisland AFC U12)
8 Luke Evans (Dingle Bay Rovers U12)
9 Marcus Kora ( St Brendans Park U16)
10 Patrick O Riordan (Mastergeeha FC U16)
11 Conor O Donnell (Camp Juniors U14)

Kerry Schoolboys/Girls
Girl’s Roll of Honour
Eliza O Donnell (Listowel Celtic)
Casey Mulry (Camp juniors)
Katie Foster (Killarney Celtic)
Sarah Walsh (Castleisland AFC)
Keelin O Shea (Mastergeeha FC )
Jude Ryan (Dingle Bay Rovers)

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus