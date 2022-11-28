Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week

Team of the Week

1 Ryan Nix (Tralee Dynamos U13)

2 Sean Dennehy (Castleisland U15)

3 Dylan O Meara (MEK U15)

4 Thomas Mackey (Killarney Celtic U15)

5 Darragh Scanlon (Ferry Rangers U15)

6 Jack Doyle (Camp U15)

7 Alex Finn (Ballyhar U13)

8 Tommy Foley (Kilorglin U13)

9 Mattie O Halloran (Dingle U13)

10 Thomas Myres (Mastergeeha U15)

11 Danny Kingston (Park U15)

Girl’s Roll of Honour

Amy Brosnan (Mastergeeha Fc)

Emma O Callaghan (Ballyhar Dynamos)

Ella Clifford (Iveragh)

Isabella Lange (Fenit)

Mia Robertson (Kilorglin)

Clodagh Moriarty (Killarney Celtic)

Laura Heaphy (Park)

Ellie Moul (Dingle)

Bella Clifford (Castleisland)

Lillian Slattery (Killarney Athletic)

Girls League

12’s Premier

Fenit Samphires 2-1 Listowel Celtic:

12’s Division 1

Iveragh UTD 6-1 Camp Juniors

Dingle Bay Rovers 5-1 Killarney Athletic : DBR scorers Lucy Keane, Roisín Uí Ogáin, Emily Piggott, Niamh Ní Shé ,and Cara Fitzgerald, Player of game goalie Ellie Moul.

Ballyhar Dynamos 2 -2 Tralee Dynamos

Castleisland AFC – 5-1 Listowel Celtic :Bella Clifford 3,Danielle Sheahan 2, Player of the match: Bella Clifford.

14’s Division 1

Castleisland 3-0 Dingle Bay Rovers

Girl’s National Cup Round 3

U12’s Round 3

Broadford United 0-2 St. Brendan’s Park: Scorers Park: Amelie O Sullivan 41 Alannah Crossan 52,Notable Performances: Laura Heaphy, Eabha Maguire, Amelie O, Sullivan

BT Harps 3-1 Inter Kenmare

U14’s Round 3

Mastergeeha 3-2 Broadford Utd: Amy Brosnan scored a hattrick, Excellent display with Holly Heffernan saving a penalty in the final minutes to see Mastergeeha through.

BT Harps 3- 0 Listowel Celtic

Girl’s National Cup Trophy Round 1 F

U12’s Round 1

Killorglin AFC 0-2 Newport Town :

Regional Utd 5-0 Killarney Celtic

U12’s Round 2

Killarney Athletic 8-2 Mastergeeha AFC : Scorers Lillian Slattery 4,Ella Crowley 2,Reagen Brown 2 ,Elle Fluery 1

U16’s Round 2

Regional United B 1-4 Killarney Celtic Celtic Goal scorers: Maeve Courtney x 2, Abby Cronin x 1, Aine o Sullivan x 1. Girls of the match go to Clodagh Moriarty and Sarah Warren

National Cup Round 3

U12’s Round 3

Killarney Celtic 1-2 Avenue UTD

U13 Boys Premier

Killorglin AFC 2-1 MEK Galaxy

Listowel Celtic 4-1 Castleisland AFC

Ballyhar Dynamos 5-4 Killarney Athletic: Half time Ballyhar 3: 2 Killarney Athletic Scorers Ballyhar: Diarmuid Casey 1, Alex Finn1 and Dylan Fitzgerald ,2nd half Ryan Vickers1 and another for Alex Finn.

U13 Boys Division 1

Listowel Celtic B 1 -4 Killarney Celtic B

Scorers Ben O’Sullivan, Simon Sirotiak, Tristan Murphy x2 .Player of the match, Josh Salvador

Camp Juniors 4-8 Dingle Bay Rovers : DBR scorers Mattie o Halloran 3,Ashton Matthews 1,Fionn o Dowd 1,Sean Dalby 1,Samuel O Leary 1,Luke Mcgearailt 1, Padraig o Connor 2 Conor Kiely 2: Man of match Mattie o Halloran

Mastergeeha AFC B 0-2 St Brendans Park B : Mastergeeha defended with Micheal Janot excellent in goals

Killarney Athletic B 0-2 LB Rovers

U13 Boys Division 2

Killorglin B 1-1Tralee Dynamos B :Ht0-0 Goal scorer Danny Fitzpatrick from pen.

MOM Danny Fitzpatrick

Inter Kenmare B v Castleisland C off waterlogged pitch.

U15 Boys Premier

Killorglin AFC 3-3 Camp Juniors : Camp goals by Jack Power, Aodhan Murray and Jack Doyle.

MEK Galaxy 2- 3 St Brendans Park

Listowel Celtic 3-1 Inter Kenmare

U15 Boys Division 1

Mastergeeha 7-1 Killarney Celtic: Milosz Niezgoda 2 ,Thomas Myres 4, Evan O Sullivan.

Ballyhar Dynamos 6-1 Inter Kenmare

U15 Boys Division 2

Ballyheigue A 4-2 Ferry Rangers: Scorer for Ferry Rangers, Tadhg O Connell x 2

Best for Ferry Rangers, Tadhg O Connell, Darragh Scanlon. Ballyheigue opened the scoring in 15th minute and went 2 up in 24th minute. 2-0 at half time. Ballyheigue went 3 up 10 minutes into second half. A fightback by Ferry, 3-1 in 21st minute of second half, 3-2 in 28th minute of second half. Ballyheigue scored a 4th with last kick of the game to make it 4-2.

Mastergeeha B 6-1 Killarney Celtic B

Iveragh UTD 5-0 Camp Juniors B

MEK Galaxy B 0-3 Killarney Athletic B

Castleisland AFC B 1-2 Tralee Dynamos B

Girl’s National Cup Round 3

U16’s Round 3

Kilmallock 4-6 St. Brendan’s Park

Girl’s National Trophy Round 1

U12 Division 2 North

Listowel Celtic C 4-0 Ferry Rangers

Interleague

U13 Cork A 3-0 Kerry

The first 10 minutes were nervous from this Kerry team who had played only their second game together. Kerry conceded a goal from a free 16 minutes into the game from a set piece. After 25 minutes Kerry conceded a second. In the second half midfield got higher and showed that they could go toe-to-toe with the opponent after that. Lots more intensity and penetration meant Cork were turned around and forced to deal with our attacking threat much more. Wingers were braver in staying high to pin the opposing back four and stop their wide overloads. We really got to play a lot more in their half and created plenty of decent chances and half chances. Defenders had been fine in the first half but, once we weren’t all penned in, they were superb in their individual match ups against the opposing forward players. Ryan Vickers and Pa mc Carthy could and should have scored but unfortunately not today; they got up to join attacks and pen Cork in deeper much more often. Our forward press in the second half was hugely improved and we had the guts to keep building our attacks from the back all through the second. Considering Kerry’s start, Cork were value for the win and come away with some hard lessons.

U14 Kerry 3-2 Cork

In an intense match the early exchanges nerves showed on the pitch but after some good pressing Kerry got an equaliser and from there pushed on and battled for every 50/50 and went on to take a 2 goal lead. Even after a goal from Cork, Kerry had the majority of the chances and got a win they were good value for. Goalscorers: Danny Kingston 2,Roan Guerin 1.

U16 South Tipp 5-2 Kerry

Man of the Match - Aaron Harty. Special mention to Jack O' Mahony who skippered our Boys to victory. It was a hugely difficult week for Jack and his family on the loss of his mom only some days ago and it showed great courage & commitment to go out & play-dedicating the performance & the win to his mom, may she Rest in Peace. Thanks to Centre-Back Alex Kelly who passed on the Armband to Jack for the game, a very nice gesture from a team-mate.

Kerry team

1.Harvey Mangan

2.Jack Sweeney

3.Jack O' Mahony (C)

4.Jayden Deady

5.Alex Kelly

6.Matthew Rogers

7.David Moore

8.Dawid Grebowiec

9.Aaron Harty

10.Neal O' Shea

11.Leigh Meehan

12.Noah O' Shea for Leigh Meehan

13.Jack Sheehy for Matthew Rogers

14.Tadhg O' Connor for Neal O' Shea

15.Jack O' Dwyer for Harvey Mangan