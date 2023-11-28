Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League review

U12 Girls Premier North

Dingle Bay Rovers 6 -0 Camp Juniors

U13 Girls Premier

Iveragh UTD 1- 4 Killarney Athletic

U13 Girls Division 1

Fenit Samphires 0 -4 Camp Juniors

Killarney Athletic B 0 -6 Tralee Dynamos

Advertisement

U15 Girls Premier

Killarney Athletic 2 -4 St Brendans Park

Mastergeeha FC 0 -5 Inter Kenmare

U12 BOY’S SUBWAY NATIONAL CUP ROUND 4

St. Brendan’s Park 4 -0 Nenagh AFC

Caherdavin Celtic 2 -1 Killarney Athletic

Dingle Bay Rovers 1 -0 Croom United

U12 BOY’S SUBWAY NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 3

Kilfrush Crusaders 3 -5 Killorglin AFC

Adare UTD 4 -1 St. Brendan’s Park B

Tralee Dynamos 2 -0 Ennis Town

Nenagh Celtic 3 -0 Dingle Bay Rovers B

Bridge Celtic 1 -3 Castleisland AFC

MEK Galaxy 2 -1 Avenue United B

Advertisement

U14 BOY’S SUBWAY NATIONAL CUP ROUND 4

Castleisland AFC 1 -2 Nenagh AFC

St. Brendan’s Park FC 2 -1 Murroe AFC

Newcastle West town 4 -0 Mastergeeha FC

U14 BOY’S SUBWAY NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 3

Aisling Annacotty B 0 -4 Inter Kenmare

Tralee Dynamos B 0 -3 Killarney Celtic

Cloughjordan AFC 0 -2 St. Brendan’s Park B

U16 BOY’S SUBWAY CUP ROUND 4

Bunratty Cratloe 2 -5 Listowel Celtic

Advertisement

U16 BOY’S SUBWAY NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 3

Granagh United 0 -3 Mastergeeha FC

U12 BOY’S PREMIER

Listowel Celtic A 2 -3 Iveragh United

U12 BOY’S DIVISION 1

Camp Juniors 3 -5 LB Rovers A

Inter Kenmare A 5 -0 Ballyhar A

Fenit Samphires 4 -2 Killarney Athletic B

Ballyheigue AFC 0 -6 Killarney Celtic B

Listowel Celtic B 3-2 Milltown FC

U12 Division 2 (North) Boys

LB Rovers B 1 -5 Listowel Celtic C

Camp Juniors B 5 -0 Killorglin B

Castleisland AFC B 1 -0 St Brendans Park C

Fenit Samphires B 1 -5 Tralee Dynamos B

U12 Division 2 (South) Boys

Dingle Bay Rovers B 2 -3 St Brendans Park D

Inter Kenmare B 5 -0 Killorglin AFC C

Killarney Athletic C 5 -0 Iveragh UTD B

Killarney Celtic C 3 -5 Mastergeeha AFC B

U14 Boy’s Premier

Killorglin AFC 2 -1 Killarney Athletic

Advertisement

U14 Division 1 Boys

MEK Galaxy 1 -1 Listowel Celtic A

LB Rovers 0 -0 Ballyheigue AFC

Fenit Samphires 4 -3 Killorglin AFC B

U14 Division 2 Boys

Ballyhar Dynamos B 2 -1 Castleisland AFC C

Mastergeeha FC B 2 -2 Killarney Celtic B

Tralee Dynamos B 2 -6 Inter Kenmare B

U16 Boy’s Premier

Killorglin AFC 4 -1 MEK Galaxy

U16 Division 1 Boys

St Brendans Park 1 - 4 Ballyhar Dynamos

Camp Juniors 3 -0 Iveragh UTD

U16 Division 2 Boys

Ballyheigue AFC 5 -2 Tralee Dynamos B

Castleisland AFC B 4 -7 Ferry Rangers

Inter Kenmare B 2 -1 Killarney Athletic B

Advertisement

Kerry Schoolboys & Girls Team Of The Week

1. Cillian Doody (Castleisland AFC U12)

2. Ultan Cotter (Killarney Celtic U12)

3. Ryan Twomey (Killarney Athletic U16)

4. Mason Reen (Mastergeeha FC U12)

5. Kevin Chelmicka (Listowel Celtic U12)

6. Colm Horgan (Tralee Dynamos U12)

7. Jamie Whelan (Ballyheigue AFC U16)

8. Luke Cleary (Killorglin AFC U14)

9. Tadhg O Connell (Ferry Rangers U16)

10. Ronan Hussey (Inter Kenmare U14)

11. Mark Vansteenkiste ( Camp Juniors U16)

Kerry Schoolboys & Girls

Girl’s Roll of Honour

Niamh Fitzgibbon ( St Brendans Park FC)

Grace O Shea (Inter Kenmare)

Ally Russell (Listowel Celtic)

Anna Lenihan (Mastergeeha FC )

Caoimhe Daly (Tralee Dynamos)

Hollie O Driscoll (Camp Juniors)

Tia Falvey (Tralee Dynamos)

U14 BOY’S SUBWAY NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 3

Aisling Annacotty B 0 -4 Inter Kenmare

Inter kenmare U14 boys made the journey to Aisling Annacotty in Limerick City Saturday to take on their U14 team in the National Trophy round 3. After 5 mins and some pressure Kenmare changed their system and therefore became more attack minded. This settled them and they started to play some excellent football. Kenmare on the wings with Jimmy Mc Gann caused big problems for their fullbacks and it wasn’t long when one of moves saw Kenmare combine for a low cross that went across the goal and there was the man Jimmy McCann to slot the ball home. 1:0.

Aisling Annacotty played impressive one touch football and had a few chances but Kenmare’s Goalie was excellent .With 10 mins before half time the ball was bouncing on the edge of their box when Ronan Hussey unleashed a volley that went in over the keepers head. That put Inter Kenmare 2:0 at half time. Aisling Annacotty pushed in the 2nd half but Kenmare were stout in defence Kenmare combined on the left and Matthew Miles lobbed the keeper but as it was allegedly heading in the net the striker instinct of Ronan Hussey tapped it in first. 3:0.

Kenmare were able to relax for the last 10 mins as they soaked up the pressure from Aisling Annacotty and broke on the wings. Jimmy Mc Gann again got inside the fullback and was callously cut down for a penalty. Tony Desmond their usual penalty taker handed the ball to Ronan Hussey who slotted home the penalty for his Hattrick.

U15 Girls League Result

MEK Galaxy 1-1 Listowel Celtic Scorer: Fleur O'Neill

If ever you wanted to see a game with grit, hard work & determination, this was it. Only 11 players, heavy pitch and a well-oiled opposition would have you think it was going to go one way. And it looked it from the ref’s whistle. Listowel must have created at least 2 dozen chances. But MEK Galaxy’s goalkeeper , Clodagh Quirke had a different idea. She was outstanding, and that's an understatement. But she didnt just get the point on her own. The work rate by the 10 outfield players was fantastic. 1-0 down early in the game made it difficult. But MEK Galaxy fought, stayed in the game and in the 2nd half with about 13 min to go, Fleur O'Neill broke over a Listowel line and lobbed the goalie. It took a lifetime to hit the back of the net. But if finally did.Its was all Listowel again. Listowel pushed and pressured MEK Galaxy ,but Galaxy stood strong to earn the first point of the season. Everyone in attendance agreed that Clodagh Quirke was a different level.