Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League review

SFAI Subway u13 Boys National Trophy
Templeogue Utd 3-2 St Brendans Park
The game was played in glorious sunshine in Cahir Park. St Brendans Park were first to score followed by a second. Templeogue showed fantastic spirit and never gave up and pulled one back to make it 2-1at halftime. The large crowd in attendance were in for a fantastic second half; Templeogue hit the net twice. Sfai Subway Player of the Match Luca Kociu.
U12 Girl’s Shield Q/F
Castleisland A FC 1 -2 Dingle Bay Rovers
U12 Girl’s Shield S/F
Ballyhar Dynamos 5 – 0 MEK Galaxy
Girl’s U12 Cup Q/F
MEK Galaxy 1 – 0 Inter Kenmare
U12 Girl’s Division 1
Killarney Athletic 1 – 3 Tralee Dynamos
Killarney Athletic 0 -3 St Brendans Park
U13 Girl's Cup Q/Final
MEK galaxy 2 -1 St Brendans Park
U13 Girl's Cup S/Finals
Killarney Athletic 2 - 3 Fenit Samphires
U14 Girl’s CUP S/Final
Killarney Athletic 1 – 3 Castleisland AFC
U14 Girl’s Premier
Camp Juniors 3 – 0 Killarney Athletic
Listowel Celtic 3 – 0 Killarney Athletic
U15 Girl’s CUP
Camp Juniors 3 -0 Listowel Celtic
U15 Girl's Cup S/Finals
Camp Juniors 0 – 4 Killarney Celtic
U16 Girl’s CUP
Fenit Samphires 0 -6 Killarney Celtic
U16 Girl’s Shield
St Brendans Park 2 -3 LB Rovers
U12 Boy’s Premier
Castleisland AFC 2 – 1 Killarney Athletic
MEK Galaxy 1 – 2 Listowel Celtic
U12 Boy’s Division 1
Fenit Samphires 1 -1 Killarney Athletic B
U12 Boy’s Cup S/F
Killorglin A 2 v Castleisland A 0
St Brendans Park A 2-1 Iveragh UTD A
U12 Boy’s Shield S/F
Killarney Athletic B 0 - 2 Castleisland AFC B
Iveragh UTD B 2 -5 Mastergeeha FC
U13 Boy’s Division 1
Killarney Celtic B 1 -1 Listowel Celtic B
U14 Boy’s Cup S/F
Mastergeeha FC A 1 -3 Killarney Celtic A
U14 Boy’s Shield S/F
Inter Kenmare B 5 -2 Tralee Dynamos B
U14 Premier Boys
Killorglin AFC 1 -6 St Brendans Park
U14 Boys Division 1
Inter Kenmare 2 -3 Killarney Athletic 3
LB Rovers 1 -4 Camp Juniors
Ballyhar Dynamos 1 -5 St Brendans Park B
Killarney Celtic B 3 – 0 St Brendans Park C
U14 Boys Division 2
MEK galaxy B 2 - 0 Castleisland AFC B
Castleisland AFC B 3 -0 Fenit Samphires B
Camp Juniors B 3 -0 Inter Kenmare B
Dingle Bay Rovers 1 - 4 Mastergeeha FC B
Play-off Final
St Brendans Park D 1 -1 Ballyheigue AFC Ballyheigue Champions
U15 Boys Premier
Inter Kenmare 3 – 0 Listowel Celtic
Camp Juniors 3 -4 Tralee Dynamos
U15 Boys Division 2
Iveragh UTD 3 -0 Ballyheigue AFC
Killarney Athletic B 0 -6 Ferry Rangers
U16 Boys Premier
Tralee Dynamos 1 - 4 Killarney Athletic
Inter Kenmare 1 -5 Killorglin AFC
Listowel Celtic 2 – 2 ST Brendans Park 2
Mastergeeha FC 4 -1 Killarney Celtic
U16 Boy’s Division 1
MEK Galaxy 3 -0 Fenit Samphires
Fenit Samphires 1 -5 MEK Galaxy
Kerry Schoolboys /Girls
Team of the Week
1 Jake Carmody (Tralee Dynamos U15)
2 Brian Mc Shane (Castleisland AFC U12)
3 Cillian O Baoill (Dingle Bay Rovers U14)
4 Matty Miles (Inter Kenmare U14)
5Danny Fitzpatrick (Kilorglin AFC U12)
6 Mark Looney (Killarney Celtic U14)
7 Ryan O Keeffe (Killarney Athletic U12)
8 Allyn O Shea (Camp Juniors U15)
9 Cathal Byrne (Ferry Rangers U15)
10 Noah O Shea (MEK Galaxy U16)
11Brian Mc Guire (Mastergeeha FC U14)
Girl’s Roll of Honour
Isabelle Lyons (MEK Galaxy)
Julie O Connor (Castleisland AFC )
Sarah Chute (Fenit Samphires)
Keelin Flynn (Kilorglin AFC )
Niamh Kelly (Iveragh UTD)
Annie Mai O Donoghue (Mastergeeha FC )
Emily Kissane (Listowel Celtic)
Hannah Casey (Killarney Celtic)
U11: John Dowling Memorial Trophy: Congratulations to St Brendans Park FC (Gold) squad after a fantastic win today in a great final against a very good side from Killarney Celtic. Park FC took their chances in front of goal well and took the initiative after the first quarter. Celtic never stopped playing and forced keeper James O’Riordan to make a vital save and goal line clearances by Luke Power and Jamie Mc Evoy helped kept the lead intact. Cameron Patterson was the referee’s nomination for player of the match.
Captain William Duggan proudly lifted the John Dowling Trophy on behalf of St Brendans Park. John Dowling is always remembered at St Brendans Park FC for his huge contribution as a player, coach, and club official at St Brendans Park FC. His brothers Elisha and Damien presented the trophies today on behalf of the Dowling family.
John Dowling U11 Memorial Shield Final.
Listowel Celtic U 11s “C” team won this game against Ballyheigue AFC in an enthralling battle of soccer skill on show in St Brendan’s Park ,Tralee. It was a nail-biting finish and the Listowel Celtic boys held onto their lead to win the match in mighty style. Player of the match as selected by the referee was Jack Lyons.
U11 Girl’s Padraig Harnett Memorial Cup Final
A very sporting game between Killarney Celtic and Listowel Celtic.
Both teams played fantastic football however it was Killarney Celtic who lifted the Cup.
Mastergeeha FC were the winners of Padraig Harnett Girl’s U11 Memorial Trophy against a gamely St Brendans Park. It was a very exciting final, where extra time was needed to separate the 2 teams.
Well done to both the girls & boys soccer teams from Scoil Eoin Baiste Lispole who were successful in winning Section A of the Spar FAI 5 a side Kerry soccer tournament held in KDL on May 2nd.Both teams went on to represent Kerry in their respective 5 a side Munster finals in Cahir. The girls team reached the semi final-losing to Cork, having defeated Tipperary & drawing with Waterford.The boys team finished runners up in their Munster final, narrowly beaten 2,1 by Dromcollogher N.S, Limerick. They had great victories over Tipperary,Waterford & Cork to reach the final.