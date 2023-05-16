Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League review

SFAI Subway u13 Boys National Trophy

Templeogue Utd 3-2 St Brendans Park

The game was played in glorious sunshine in Cahir Park. St Brendans Park were first to score followed by a second. Templeogue showed fantastic spirit and never gave up and pulled one back to make it 2-1at halftime. The large crowd in attendance were in for a fantastic second half; Templeogue hit the net twice. Sfai Subway Player of the Match Luca Kociu.

U12 Girl’s Shield Q/F

Castleisland A FC 1 -2 Dingle Bay Rovers

U12 Girl’s Shield S/F

Ballyhar Dynamos 5 – 0 MEK Galaxy

Girl’s U12 Cup Q/F

MEK Galaxy 1 – 0 Inter Kenmare

U12 Girl’s Division 1

Killarney Athletic 1 – 3 Tralee Dynamos

Killarney Athletic 0 -3 St Brendans Park

U13 Girl's Cup Q/Final

MEK galaxy 2 -1 St Brendans Park

U13 Girl's Cup S/Finals

Killarney Athletic 2 - 3 Fenit Samphires

U14 Girl’s CUP S/Final

Killarney Athletic 1 – 3 Castleisland AFC

U14 Girl’s Premier

Camp Juniors 3 – 0 Killarney Athletic

Listowel Celtic 3 – 0 Killarney Athletic

U15 Girl’s CUP

Camp Juniors 3 -0 Listowel Celtic

U15 Girl's Cup S/Finals

Camp Juniors 0 – 4 Killarney Celtic

U16 Girl’s CUP

Fenit Samphires 0 -6 Killarney Celtic

U16 Girl’s Shield

St Brendans Park 2 -3 LB Rovers

U12 Boy’s Premier

Castleisland AFC 2 – 1 Killarney Athletic

MEK Galaxy 1 – 2 Listowel Celtic

U12 Boy’s Division 1

Fenit Samphires 1 -1 Killarney Athletic B

U12 Boy’s Cup S/F

Killorglin A 2 v Castleisland A 0

St Brendans Park A 2-1 Iveragh UTD A

U12 Boy’s Shield S/F

Killarney Athletic B 0 - 2 Castleisland AFC B

Iveragh UTD B 2 -5 Mastergeeha FC

U13 Boy’s Division 1

Killarney Celtic B 1 -1 Listowel Celtic B

U14 Boy’s Cup S/F

Mastergeeha FC A 1 -3 Killarney Celtic A

U14 Boy’s Shield S/F

Inter Kenmare B 5 -2 Tralee Dynamos B

U14 Premier Boys

Killorglin AFC 1 -6 St Brendans Park

U14 Boys Division 1

Inter Kenmare 2 -3 Killarney Athletic 3

LB Rovers 1 -4 Camp Juniors

Ballyhar Dynamos 1 -5 St Brendans Park B

Killarney Celtic B 3 – 0 St Brendans Park C

U14 Boys Division 2

MEK galaxy B 2 - 0 Castleisland AFC B

Castleisland AFC B 3 -0 Fenit Samphires B

Camp Juniors B 3 -0 Inter Kenmare B

Dingle Bay Rovers 1 - 4 Mastergeeha FC B

Play-off Final

St Brendans Park D 1 -1 Ballyheigue AFC Ballyheigue Champions

U15 Boys Premier

Inter Kenmare 3 – 0 Listowel Celtic

Camp Juniors 3 -4 Tralee Dynamos

U15 Boys Division 2

Iveragh UTD 3 -0 Ballyheigue AFC

Killarney Athletic B 0 -6 Ferry Rangers

U16 Boys Premier

Tralee Dynamos 1 - 4 Killarney Athletic

Inter Kenmare 1 -5 Killorglin AFC

Listowel Celtic 2 – 2 ST Brendans Park 2

Mastergeeha FC 4 -1 Killarney Celtic

U16 Boy’s Division 1

MEK Galaxy 3 -0 Fenit Samphires

Fenit Samphires 1 -5 MEK Galaxy

Kerry Schoolboys /Girls

Team of the Week

1 Jake Carmody (Tralee Dynamos U15)

2 Brian Mc Shane (Castleisland AFC U12)

3 Cillian O Baoill (Dingle Bay Rovers U14)

4 Matty Miles (Inter Kenmare U14)

5Danny Fitzpatrick (Kilorglin AFC U12)

6 Mark Looney (Killarney Celtic U14)

7 Ryan O Keeffe (Killarney Athletic U12)

8 Allyn O Shea (Camp Juniors U15)

9 Cathal Byrne (Ferry Rangers U15)

10 Noah O Shea (MEK Galaxy U16)

11Brian Mc Guire (Mastergeeha FC U14)

Kerry Schoolboys/Girls

Girl’s Roll of Honour

Isabelle Lyons (MEK Galaxy)

Julie O Connor (Castleisland AFC )

Sarah Chute (Fenit Samphires)

Keelin Flynn (Kilorglin AFC )

Niamh Kelly (Iveragh UTD)

Annie Mai O Donoghue (Mastergeeha FC )

Emily Kissane (Listowel Celtic)

Hannah Casey (Killarney Celtic)

U11: John Dowling Memorial Trophy: Congratulations to St Brendans Park FC (Gold) squad after a fantastic win today in a great final against a very good side from Killarney Celtic. Park FC took their chances in front of goal well and took the initiative after the first quarter. Celtic never stopped playing and forced keeper James O’Riordan to make a vital save and goal line clearances by Luke Power and Jamie Mc Evoy helped kept the lead intact. Cameron Patterson was the referee’s nomination for player of the match.

Captain William Duggan proudly lifted the John Dowling Trophy on behalf of St Brendans Park. John Dowling is always remembered at St Brendans Park FC for his huge contribution as a player, coach, and club official at St Brendans Park FC. His brothers Elisha and Damien presented the trophies today on behalf of the Dowling family.

John Dowling U11 Memorial Shield Final.

Listowel Celtic U 11s “C” team won this game against Ballyheigue AFC in an enthralling battle of soccer skill on show in St Brendan’s Park ,Tralee. It was a nail-biting finish and the Listowel Celtic boys held onto their lead to win the match in mighty style. Player of the match as selected by the referee was Jack Lyons.

U11 Girl’s Padraig Harnett Memorial Cup Final

A very sporting game between Killarney Celtic and Listowel Celtic.

Both teams played fantastic football however it was Killarney Celtic who lifted the Cup.

Mastergeeha FC were the winners of Padraig Harnett Girl’s U11 Memorial Trophy against a gamely St Brendans Park. It was a very exciting final, where extra time was needed to separate the 2 teams.

Well done to both the girls & boys soccer teams from Scoil Eoin Baiste Lispole who were successful in winning Section A of the Spar FAI 5 a side Kerry soccer tournament held in KDL on May 2nd.Both teams went on to represent Kerry in their respective 5 a side Munster finals in Cahir. The girls team reached the semi final-losing to Cork, having defeated Tipperary & drawing with Waterford.The boys team finished runners up in their Munster final, narrowly beaten 2,1 by Dromcollogher N.S, Limerick. They had great victories over Tipperary,Waterford & Cork to reach the final.