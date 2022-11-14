Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League review

16’s Girl’s Premier

St Brendans Park 3-6 Listowel Celtic

U15

South Tipperary 1-3 Kerry Girls

Girls League

12’s Premier

Fenit Samphires 7-2 MEK Samphires

Killarney Athletic 5-0 Listowel Celtic

Killarney Celtic 1-7 Inter Kenmare

12’s Division 1

Iveragh UTD 4-2 Killorglin AFC

Dingle Bay Rovers 1-4 Mastergeeha AFC

Mid way through the first half Mastergeeha started to dominate and two first half goals from Aine Herlihy of Mastergeeha gave them a nice cushion at half time. Masteegeeha AFC kept the momentum going in the second half with two great goals from Anna Lenihan. Last kick of the game was a penalty for Dingle, Mastergeeha’s Shauna Riordan who played a superb game was finally beaten by an unstoppable shot.

Ballyhar Dynamos 0-1 Listowel Celtic

Castleisland 6-1 MEK Gakaxy

14’s Premier

St Brendans Park 4-0 MEK Galaxy

MEK started the game at a high tempo and it took time for the Tralee girls to settle. After 20 minutes the Tralee girls had settled and were 3 nil up at half-time .MEK Galaxy started the second half strong, but got nothing for their efforts St Brendans Park scored again and the game was beyond MEK Galaxy.

14’s Division 1

Dingle Bay Rovers 0-5 Inter Kenmare

Castleisland AFC 5-0 Mastergeeha AFC

16’s Premier

Dingle Bay Rovers 0-3 Killarney Celtic

National Cup Round 3

U13’s Round 3

Mastergeeha AFC 5-2 Mungret Regional

Moneygall FC 2-1Ballyhar Dynamos

Herbertstown 1-3 Killarney Athletic

Listowel Celtic 5-0Lough Derg A

Broadford United 0-0 Killorglin AFC Full time and 4-5 on penalties

Shelbourne FC 1-3 Castleisland AFC Hattrick from Ronan O Connor

Tulla United 1-7 Killarney Celtic

U15’s Round 3

Corbally United 3-0 Mastergeeha AFC

Despite the size advantage the Mastergeeha can be hugely proud of their efforts against a side that made the last 8 in Ireland in this competition last year. A nervous start saw Mastergeeha fall behind 2-0 after 10 mins. The boys were determined to put up a fight and so they did, biting into challenges and showing fantastic desire to battle. Mastergeeha kept Corbally out for the remainder of the half and created a small number of half chances on the break. The second half saw Mastergeeha conceding a third. Mastergeeha were unlucky when Ben Carmody narrowly missed out getting on the scoresheet.

Tulla United v Inter Kenmare

Inter started brightly and came close to opening the scoring only for the post preventing Colm Cronin. Colm was on top form on the day and was Inters attacking threat early on. Ten minutes in Michael Jones, on the left wing, linked with Colm Ryan and turning his marker forced a foul, winning a penalty for his side. Up stepped Micheal O Mahoney who put Inter 1-0 in front. Inter controlled much of the 1st half and had chances to double their lead but didn’t. The second half saw Tulla United come into the game and start to get a foothold in midfield.

A through ball by Tulla forced a save from the Inter goalie but the referee deemed the challenge a foul and pointed to the spot; 1-1 and Tulla looked like they were in control. It was end to end and normal time was blown. Extra time saw Inter re-establish themselves, with a charge coming late but as extra time ended along came the dreaded penalties. Kenmare scored 4 to Tulla’s 3. Man of the match was Micheal O Mahoney.

Tralee Dynamos 6-1 Aisling Anacotty

Killorglin AFC 5-0 Dromore United

Fairview Rangers 6-0 Killarney Celtic

St. Brendan’s Park 4-2 Breska Rovers

Killarney Athletic 3 v Croom United 0

National Cup Trophy Round 1

U13’s Round 1

Kilmallock United 3-0 MEK Galaxy

GB Rovers FC 0-3 St. Brendan’s

Tralee Dynamos 1-3 Ballymackey

U14’s Round 1

St. Brendan’s Park 2-0 Ballyheigue AFC

The Astro pitch at Christy Leahy Park was the venue for the first round of this inaugural National Competition, and possibly the first and fastest goal scored in this U14 Boys National Trophy on a day when Park FC B kept their first clean sheet of the season. Park started this Knockout Cup game with a determined attitude, winning the early exchanges when Krzysztof Karpowicz found space in the box to open the scoring after just 2 minutes of play. This goal seemed to settle the home side as they played some very controlled football for the rest of the half, against what was a strong wind, winning a number of corners and getting a few shots on target. Halftime: Park FC 1 Ballyheigue AFC. 0. Ballyheigue came out a different side in the 2nd half and felt they were right in this cup tie, getting in behind the Park defence, forcing them to defend in numbers. St Brendans Park made some changes to get a fresh look and more energy on the pitch for the last quarter of this finely balanced game. It was Krzysztof, who was reintroduced, that made a breakthrough into the box and forced a mistimed tackle from the Ballyheigue Keeper and the referee awarded a penalty. Up stepped Park midfielder Darragh O’Callaghan to the deliver the penalty to the back of the net. St Brendans Park Park now had that 2 goal cushion and closed out the final few minutes. Park had some good performances from their captain Christian Dunne, and Alex Dafoor at the back, and Darragh O’Callaghan and Philip McEneaney in midfield. Man of the Match went to Krzysztof Karpowicz, who was involved in both goals and made a massive contribution for his team to make it into Round 2.

U15’s Round 1

Knockainey AFC 3-0 Listowel Celtic

Boys League Fixtures November 12th

U13 Boys Premier

Fenit Samphires 1-2 Inter Kenmare

In tough windy conditions Kenmare went behind after 20 mins as Fenit were well used to the conditions. Kenmare immediately regrouped and equalised through Noel O Neill with a great solo run and shot. It was a very tough second half but Inter were the better team. Both sides had chances until the last minute. Matthew Miles took a short corner to Noel O Neill who slipped it back to Matthew. He in turn passed a defender and from the corner of the box, using the wind, he unleashed a superb curling shot which flew over the Fenit goalkeeper. Man of the match Mathew Miles

U13 Boys Division 1

St Brendans Park B 4-0 Listowel Celtic B

Killarney Athletic 5-2 Mastergeeha AFC B

Following a great save by keeper Adam Twomey Athletic took control and raced into a 4-0 lead at halftime with a brace from captain Shane Tomlinson ,Daniel Fennelly and a pen won and converted by Sam O Donoghue. Mastergeeha edged the second half but a goal from Lucas Coleman sealed a 5 -2 win. Player of the match Daniel Fennelly.

U13 Boys Division 2

Inter Kenmare B 5-0 Mastergeeha AFC C

Killorglin AFC B 3-0 MEK Galaxy B

Tralee Dynamos B 0-3 Castleisland AFC B

U15 Boys Division 1

Inter Kenmare B 1-3 Fenit Samphires

Killarney Athletic B 1-6Mastergeeha AFC B

Three wins from three for Mastergeeha saw this squad going into this game with confidence . Fionn Maguire and Shane Daly had Mastergeeha 2-0 up at half time, both scoring superb strikes from outside the box. A highlight of the first half was the interplay on the right-hand side between Evan Counihan and Brian Linehan, creating several chances. Fionn added his second from a corner just after the break. Liam Skahill bulleted a low drive into the net after 52mins. Craig Brosnan, Krystzof Silenski and Billy O Donoghue completed the scoring.

Tralee Dynamos B 0-3 Iveragh UTD

Castleisland AFC B 0-2 MEK Galaxy B

U16 Boys Division 2

Tralee Dynamos B 3-3 Killorglin AFC B

Inter League

U12 Kerry Girls 0-0 West Cork

U13 Kerry Girls 7- 1 West Cork

U16 Kerry Girls 1-6 North Tipperary

U13 Kerry Boys 5-2 west Cork

Kerry Schoolboys & Girls

Team of the Week

1 Liam Moynihan (Mastergeeha Fc U13)

2 Sean Cronin (Fenit U15)

3 Alex Dafoor (Park U14)

4 Sean O Connell (Ferry Rangers (U12)

5 Donnacha Vaughan (Killarney Celtic U13)

6 Daniel Fennelly (Killarney Athletic U13)

7 Sean O Mahoney (Tralee Dynamos U16)

8Ronan O Connor (Castleisland U13)

9Liam O Connell (Kilorglin U15)

10Sean Hannifin (Dingle U12)

11David O Shea (MEK U15)

Kerry Schoolboys & Girls

Girl’s Roll of Honour

Keelin O Shea (Mastergeeha Fc)

Faye O Brien (Ballyhar)

Aime Kelly (Park Fc)

Laura & Ava Sheehy (Listowel Celtic)

Emma Kennedy (Dingle)

Holly Forrest (Castleisland)

Amy Rose Shanahan (Iveragh)

Ella Crowley (Killarney Athletic)

Kate Deacy (Fenit)

Niamh Healy (Inter Kenmare)

Ciara Moore (Kilorglin