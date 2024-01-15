Kerry school wins All-Ireland Cup Final

Mercy Mounthawk Tralee are national champions.
They've won the Boys U19 All-Ireland Schools Cup Final.
Mounthawk defeated St. Malachy's, Belfast 66-55.
Winning coach John Dowling
