Kerry school wins All-Ireland Cup Final

Jan 15, 2024 15:51 By radiokerrysport
Kerry school wins All-Ireland Cup Final
Mercy Mounthawk Tralee are national champions.

They've won the Boys U19 All-Ireland Schools Cup Final.

Mounthawk defeated St. Malachy's, Belfast 66-55.

Winning coach John Dowling

