Kerry School Boys & Girls Leagues Update

Oct 1, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrysport
Friday nights results from the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues.

Slattery’s Carpets / Blinds 12 Premier
Killarney Athletic 1-0 Killarney Celtic

12’s Division 1
MEK Galaxy B 1-2 Mastergeeha B

