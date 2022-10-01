Kerry School Boys & Girls Leagues Update

Friday nights results from the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues.
Slattery’s Carpets / Blinds 12 Premier
Killarney Athletic 1-0 Killarney Celtic
12’s Division 1
MEK Galaxy B 1-2 Mastergeeha B
