Advertisement
Sport

Kerry School Boys & Girls League Results

Oct 5, 2022 08:10 By radiokerrysport
Kerry School Boys & Girls League Results Kerry School Boys & Girls League Results
Share this article

Slattery’s 12’s Boys Division 2
Mastergeeha B 4-5 Killarney Athletic C

SFAI National Cup 15’s Round 1
Killarney Celtic 7-2 Camp Juniors

Tralee Trophy World 16 Boys Div 2
Killarney Athletic B 5-1 Mastergeeha C

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus