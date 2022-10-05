Kerry School Boys & Girls League Results

Slattery’s 12’s Boys Division 2
Mastergeeha B 4-5 Killarney Athletic C
SFAI National Cup 15’s Round 1
Killarney Celtic 7-2 Camp Juniors
Tralee Trophy World 16 Boys Div 2
Killarney Athletic B 5-1 Mastergeeha C
Advertisement
Slattery’s 12’s Boys Division 2
Mastergeeha B 4-5 Killarney Athletic C
SFAI National Cup 15’s Round 1
Killarney Celtic 7-2 Camp Juniors
Tralee Trophy World 16 Boys Div 2
Killarney Athletic B 5-1 Mastergeeha C
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus