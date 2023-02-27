Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues Results

Girls League Fixtures Saturday February 25th

13’s Premier

Iveragh UTD 6 -3 Killarney Athletic

14’s Premier

Killarney Celtic 1 v Listowel Celtic 0

15’s Premier

MEK Galaxy 3 v-0 Listowel Celtic

Bottom

Killarney Athletic 2 -5 Mastergeeha FC

Boys League Fixtures Saturday February 25th

U12 Boys Premier

Killorglin AFC 2 -0 Listowel Celtic

U14 Boys Division 1

St Brendans Park B 2 -2 Killarney Athletic

U15 Boy’s Division 1

Killarney Celtic 3 -0 Fenit Samphires

U16 Premier

Killorglin 1-3 Inter Kenmare

U16 Division 2

St Brendans Park C 2 -3. Tralee Dynamos B

Boys Kerry Cup Fixtures Saturday February 25th

Kerry Cup – Preliminary Shield Round 1

U12 Boys

Castleisland AFC B 1 -2 LB Rovers A

Ballyhar Dynamos B 2 -6 St Brendans Park C

Killarney Athletic B 1 - 7 Mastergeeha FC A

Dingle Bay Rovers A 4 -2 Listowel Celtic B 2

Mastergeeha FC B 0 -7 Ballyhar Dynamos A

Tralee Dynamos B 6-0 Castleisland AFC C

St Brendans Park B 3 -0 MEK Galaxy B

Inter Kenmare A 5 -2 Inter Kenmare B

Listowel Celtic C 4 -3 LB Rovers B

Killorglin AFC B 1 -6 Fenit Samphires

Killarney Celtic B 0 -3 Fenit Samphires B

Iveragh UTD B 1 -0 Ferry Rangers

U14 Boys

Ballyhar Dynamos 5 -2 Camp Juniors

Listowel Celtic B 0 -6 Ballyheigue

Inter Kenmare B 0-6 St Brendans Park B

LB Rovers 5 -1 Tralee Dynamos B

Mastergeeha AFC B 2 -1 Iveragh UTD B

Killarney Athletic B 2 -5 St Brendans Park C

MEK Galaxy B 4 - 1 Dingle Bay Rovers

U16 Boys

LB Rovers 5 -2 Tralee Dynamos B

Mastergeeha B 0 -3 Dingle Bay Rovers

Camp Juniors 6 -3 Inter Kenmare B

Iveragh UTD 3-1 Killorglin AFC B

Killarney Athletic B 0 -6 MEK Galaxy

Fenit Samphires 6 -0 Listowel Celtic B

Boys National Cup Fixtures Saturday February 25th

Boy’s National Cup Last 16

U13 Boys

Listowel Celtic 3-1 Springfield Ramblers

Belvedere 3-1 Killarney Athletic

Boy’s National Shield Last 32

U13 Boys

St. Brendan’s Park 4 -0 Collinstown

U14 Boys

Leicester Celtic 2 -2 Mastergeeha AFC - leicester win 5-4 on penalties.

U15 Boys

Kinsealy United 7-1 Camp Juniors

Kilbarrack United 0-0 Castleisland AFC - 3-2 decided on penalties.

U16 Boys

Listowel Celtic 8 -9 Killarney Athletic on penalties

SUNDAY 26TH FEBRUARY

U14 Kerry Girls 0-4 Midlands

U12 Kerry Boys 3 -0 West Cork

Boy’s National Shield Last 32

U16 Boys

Listowel Celtic 0-0 Killarney Athletic 8-9 on penalties

U16 Premier

Killorglin AFC 1 -3 Inter Kenmare (Dragon’s Den)

Kerry Cup – Preliminary Shield Round 1

U12 Boys

Killarney Celtic B 0-3 Fenit Samphires B

U14 Boys

Listowel Celtic B 0-6 Ballyheigue AFC

GIRLS LEAGUE TABLES 2022/23

Girl’s U12 Premier

Play Home & Away

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points Inter Kenmare 7 6 0 1 18 MEK Galaxy 7 6 0 1 18 Killarney Athletic 5 4 0 1 12 Fenit Samphires 9 2 1 6 7 Killarney Celtic 7 1 2 4 5 Listowel Celtic 8 1 1 4 4

Girl’s U12 Division 1

Play each other once

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points Iveragh United 8 8 0 0 24 St Brendan’s Park 5 5 0 0 15 Killorglin 7 5 0 2 15 Camp Juniors 8 4 2 2 14 Mastergeeha 6 4 1 1 13 Ballyhar Dynamos 8 3 1 3 10 Castleisland 7 4 0 3 12 Dingle Bay Rovers 7 3 0 4 9 Tralee Dynamos 7 2 1 4 7 Listowel Celtic B 8 2 0 6 6 MEK B 7 0 1 6 1 Killarney Athletic B 8 0 0 8 0

U13 Girl’s Premier

Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points St. Brendan’s Park 8 6 1 1 19 Listowel Celtic 8 6 1 1 19 Fenit Samphires 8 3 4 1 13 LB Rovers 8 4 0 4 12 MEK Galaxy 8 3 2 3 11 Killarney Athletic 8 3 0 5 9 Castleisland AFC 8 2 1 5 7 *Iveragh Utd 7 2 1 4 7 *Camp Juniors 7 0 2 5 2

*Camp & Iveragh agree to double up phase 1 game

Girl’s U14 Premier

Play Home & Away

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points St. Brendan’s Park 7 5 1 1 16 Killarney Celtic 6 4 1 1 13 Camp Juniors 5 2 2 1 8 Listowel Celtic 5 2 1 2 7 MEK Galaxy 5 1 1 3 4 Killarney Athletic 6 0 0 5 0

Girl’s U14 Division 1

Play Home & Away & Toss for venue

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points Inter Kenmare 5 5 0 0 15 Castleisland 6 4 0 2 12 Mastergeeha 4 0 1 3 1 Dingle Bay Rovers 5 0 1 4 1

Girl’s U15 Premier

Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points Inter Kenmare 7 7 0 0 21 Killarney Celtic 7 5 1 1 16 MEK Galaxy 7 4 0 3 12 Camp Juniors 7 3 1 3 10 Listowel Celtic 7 4 0 3 9 Fenit Samphires 7 3 0 4 9 Mastergeeha 8 0 1 6 4 Killarney Athletic 8 0 1 7 1

Girl’s U16 Premier

Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points Killarney Celtic 6 6 0 0 18 Listowel Celtic 5 5 0 0 15 Dingle Bay Rovers 6 4 0 2 12 LB Rovers 6 3 0 3 9 MEK Galaxy 6 2 0 4 6 St. Brendan’s Park 6 1 1 4 4 Fenit Samphires 6 1 0 5 3 Inter Kenmare 5 0 1 3 1

BOY’S LEAGUE TABLES 2022/23

Boy’s U12 Premier

Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points St. Brendan’s Park 8 7 0 1 21 Killarney Athletic 7 4 1 2 13 Killorglin AFC 8 3 4 1 13 Castleisland AFC 7 3 2 2 11 Listowel Celtic 7 3 1 3 10 Tralee Dynamos 7 2 3 2 9 Iveragh Utd 8 2 2 4 8 MEK Galaxy 7 1 2 4 5 Killarney Celtic 7 0 1 6 1

Boy’s U12 Division 1

Play each other once

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points Ballyhar 8 7 1 0 22 Inter Kenmare 7 6 0 1 18 LB Rovers 7 4 1 2 12 Mastegeeha 8 5 1 2 16 St. Brendan’s Park B 7 3 4 0 13 Dingle 8 3 2 3 11 Castleisland B 8 3 1 4 10 Fenit Samphires 7 2 2 3 8 Listowel Celtic B 8 2 0 6 6 Killarney Athletic B 7 1 0 6 3 Ballyheigue 9 0 0 9 0

U12 Boys’s Division 2 North

Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points Castleisland C 9 9 0 0 27 Dingle 8 6 0 2 18 Park C 8 4 0 4 12 Tralee Dynamos 9 3 2 4 11 LB Rovers B 8 3 1 4 10 Listowel Celtic C 9 2 3 4 9 Ferry Rangers 8 2 1 5 7 Fenit Samphires B 9 0 3 6 3

U12 Boy’s Division 2 South

Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points Iveragh B 9 7 0 2 21 Inter Kenmare B 8 5 1 2 16 Killarney Celtic B 9 5 1 3 16 Killorglin B 8 4 2 2 14 MEK Galaxy B 9 4 2 3 14 Mastergeeha B 7 2 1 4 7 Killarney Athletic C 7 2 1 4 7 Castleisland D 9 0 0 9 0

Boy’s U13 Premier

Play each other once

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points Killorglin 7 5 1 1 16 St. Brendan’s park 5 5 0 0 15 Killarney Athletic 6 5 0 1 15 Killarney Celtic 8 4 1 3 13 Mastergeeha 7 4 1 2 13 Inter Kenmare 9 4 0 5 12 Listowel Celtic 6 3 2 1 11 Ballyhar 7 3 1 3 10 Castleisland 7 2 1 4 7 Tralee Dynamos 7 2 1 4 7 Fenit 9 1 2 6 5 MEK Galaxy 8 0 0 8 0

Boy’s U13 Division 1

Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points Dingle 7 6 1 0 19 St. Brendan’s Park B 7 5 2 0 17 LB Rovers 7 5 1 1 16 Killarney Athletic B 7 3 0 4 9 Camp Juniors 7 2 1 4 7 Killarney Celtic B 7 2 0 5 6 Listowel Celtic B 7 1 0 6 3 Mastergeeha B 7 0 1 6 1

Boy’s U13 Division 2

Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points Killorglin B 7 6 1 0 19 Castleisland C 7 6 0 1 18 Inter Kenmare B 7 4 1 2 13 Castleisland B 7 3 0 4 9 Ballyhar B 7 3 0 4 9 Mastergeeha C 7 2 1 4 7 Tralee Dynamos B 7 1 2 4 5 MEK B 7 0 1 6 1

Boy’s U14 Premier

Play each other once

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points St. Brendan’s Park 7 5 1 1 16 Fenit 8 5 1 2 16 Tralee Dynamos 9 4 2 3 14 Mastergeeha 6 4 1 1 13 Killarney Celtic 9 4 1 4 13 Killorglin 8 3 4 1 13 Iveragh 8 3 1 4 10 MEK Galaxy 7 2 3 2 9 Listowel Celtic 7 1 0 6 3 Castleisland 9 1 0 8 3

Boy’s U14 Division 1

Split top 4 / Bottom 5. Points retained from pre-split.

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points Ballyhar 7 5 2 0 17 Inter Kenmare 5 4 1 0 13 Park B 6 4 1 1 13 Park C 8 3 2 1 11 Killarney Athletic 6 2 4 0 10 LB Rovers 7 3 0 4 9 Camp Juniors 7 2 1 4 7 Killarney Celtic B 8 1 1 6 4 Killorglin B 8 1 0 7 3

Boy’s U14 Division 2

Play each other once.

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points Ballyheigue 9 8 0 1 24 Park D 8 8 0 0 24 Mastergeeha B 7 6 0 1 18 Dingle Bay Rovers 7 5 0 2 15 Listowel Celtic B 8 4 1 3 13 Killarney Athletic B 9 4 0 5 12 MEK Galaxy B 6 2 0 3 9 Tralee Dynamos B 7 2 2 3 8 Iveragh B 9 1 2 6 5 Fenit B 6 1 1 4 4 Castleisland B 6 1 1 4 4 Inter Kenmare B 6 1 0 5 3 Camp Juniors B 7 0 1 6 0

Boy’s U15 Premier

Split top 4 /bottom 5. Teams retain points pre-split.

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points Killarney Athletic 7 5 1 0 19 St.Brendan’s Park 7 4 2 1 14 MEK Galaxy 6 4 0 2 12 Killorglin 8 3 1 4 10 Castleisland AFC 5 3 1 1 10 Inter Kenmare 6 2 1 3 7 Listowel Celtic 7 2 0 5 6 Camp Juniors 6 1 2 3 5 Tralee Dynamos 6 0 0 6 0

Boy’s U15 Division 1

Play home & away

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points Mastergeeha 6 5 0 0 15 Ballyhar 6 3 1 2 10 Killarney Celtic 6 3 1 2 10 Fenit Samphires 6 3 0 3 9 Inter Kenmare 6 0 0 5 0

Boy’s U15 Division 2

Split top 4 / bottom 4 after one round of games – retain points pre-split

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points Iveragh 5 5 0 0 15 Mastergeeha B 6 4 2 0 14 Ballyheigue 6 4 0 2 12 Ferry Rangers 6 3 1 2 10 Killarney Athletic B 7 2 0 5 6 MEK Galaxy B 3 1 1 1 4 Castleisland B 6 1 0 5 3 Camp B 5 0 0 5 0

U16 Boy’s Premier

Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points Killorglin 7 6 0 1 18 Inter Kenmare 5 5 0 0 18 Killarney Athletic 6 2 2 2 8 Tralee Dynamos 4 2 1 1 7 Listowel Celtic 6 2 0 4 6 Killarney Celtic 6 2 0 4 6 Mastergeeha 7 1 1 5 4 St. Brendan’s Park 5 1 0 4 3

U16 Boy’s Division 1

Play home & Away

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points LB Rovers 8 6 0 2 18 MEK Galaxy 6 4 1 1 13 Fenit Samphires 7 3 2 2 11 Dingle Bay Rovers 6 2 1 3 7 Inter Kenmare 7 2 2 3 8 Camp Juniors 5 1 2 3 5 Iveragh United 7 1 0 6 3

U16 Boy’s Division 2

Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split

Team Played Win Drew Loss Points Mastergeeha C 8 7 0 1 21 Listowel Celtic B 9 5 3 1 18 Park B 8 5 0 3 15 Tralee Dynamos B 9 5 1 3 16 Killorglin B 9 3 4 2 13 Mastergeeha B 9 3 2 4 11 Killarney Athletic B 9 1 1 7 4 Park C 9 0 1 8 1

Results on tables reflect up to Saturday Evening 25-02-2023.

Kerry Schoolboys/Girls Team of the week

Team of the Week

1 Colm Maloney (LB Rovers U14)

2 Danny Gazi (Fenit Samphires U15)

3 Ciaran Moriarty (Listowel Celtic U13)

4 James Lattery (Dingle Bay Rovers U12)

5 Darragh Cahill (Castleisland AFC U15)

6 Fionan Barry (Camp Juniors U14)

7 Simon Bielinski ( St Brendans Park U12)

8 Ryben Murphy (Tralee Dynamos U12)

9 Nathan Coffey (Killorglin AFC U16)

10 Patrick O Connor (Ballyhar Dynamos U12)

11 Conor Galvin (Mastergeeha AFC U12)

Kerry Schoolboys/girls Girls roll of Honour

Girl’s Roll of Honour

Farren Ni Dhalaigh (Tralee Dynamos)

Saoirse Teahan (MEK Galaxy)

Holly Forest (Castleisland AFC )

Sinead Lyons (Listowel Celtic)

Niamh Brosnan (Killarney Celtic)

Amy Rose Shanahan (Iveragh UTD)

Melissa Bowler (Killarney Athletic)

Rebecca Murphy (Mastergeeha FC)

Kerry U12 3-0 West Cork

Both of Kerry’s U 12s teams were in action today against West Cork in Shield Semi Final first up was the Kerry Development side from the start they were the dominant team and took the lead from a direct corner from Aidan Fogarty. They continued to press forward and got a 2nd through Mason Sheehy Elston to lead at half time 2-0. The second half continued as the first left off with Kerry Dominating proceedings and they got a third through a great left legged strike from Eddie Carmody, West Cork tried to get a consolidation and Kerry ran out comfortable winners with a 3-0 scoreline.

The main game seen Kerry take the lead through Nathan Anthony. West Cork were dangerous on the counter but Kerry’s back 3 marshalled by Michael Carmody dealt with their threat and Kerry went in HT 1-0 up. The second half Kerry managed to get 2 further goals through Eoghan O Driscoll and Rian Foley to run out worthy Three nil winners. All 20 players preformed very well and what was most pleasing to us as Coaches was our 2 clean sheets. Special mention to Rian O Shea who despite being injured with a hand injury, travelled in from Iveragh to support his teammates which shows what a great group we have.