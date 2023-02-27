Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues Results

Girls League Fixtures Saturday February 25th
13’s Premier
Iveragh UTD 6 -3 Killarney Athletic
14’s Premier
Killarney Celtic 1 v Listowel Celtic 0
15’s Premier
MEK Galaxy 3 v-0 Listowel Celtic
Bottom
Killarney Athletic 2 -5 Mastergeeha FC
Boys League Fixtures Saturday February 25th
U12 Boys Premier
Killorglin AFC 2 -0 Listowel Celtic
U14 Boys Division 1
St Brendans Park B 2 -2 Killarney Athletic
U15 Boy’s Division 1
Killarney Celtic 3 -0 Fenit Samphires
U16 Premier
Killorglin 1-3 Inter Kenmare
U16 Division 2
St Brendans Park C 2 -3. Tralee Dynamos B
Boys Kerry Cup Fixtures Saturday February 25th
Kerry Cup – Preliminary Shield Round 1
U12 Boys
Castleisland AFC B 1 -2 LB Rovers A
Ballyhar Dynamos B 2 -6 St Brendans Park C
Killarney Athletic B 1 - 7 Mastergeeha FC A
Dingle Bay Rovers A 4 -2 Listowel Celtic B 2
Mastergeeha FC B 0 -7 Ballyhar Dynamos A
Tralee Dynamos B 6-0 Castleisland AFC C
St Brendans Park B 3 -0 MEK Galaxy B
Inter Kenmare A 5 -2 Inter Kenmare B
Listowel Celtic C 4 -3 LB Rovers B
Killorglin AFC B 1 -6 Fenit Samphires
Killarney Celtic B 0 -3 Fenit Samphires B
Iveragh UTD B 1 -0 Ferry Rangers
U14 Boys
Ballyhar Dynamos 5 -2 Camp Juniors
Listowel Celtic B 0 -6 Ballyheigue
Inter Kenmare B 0-6 St Brendans Park B
LB Rovers 5 -1 Tralee Dynamos B
Mastergeeha AFC B 2 -1 Iveragh UTD B
Killarney Athletic B 2 -5 St Brendans Park C
MEK Galaxy B 4 - 1 Dingle Bay Rovers
U16 Boys
LB Rovers 5 -2 Tralee Dynamos B
Mastergeeha B 0 -3 Dingle Bay Rovers
Camp Juniors 6 -3 Inter Kenmare B
Iveragh UTD 3-1 Killorglin AFC B
Killarney Athletic B 0 -6 MEK Galaxy
Fenit Samphires 6 -0 Listowel Celtic B
Boys National Cup Fixtures Saturday February 25th
Boy’s National Cup Last 16
U13 Boys
Listowel Celtic 3-1 Springfield Ramblers
Belvedere 3-1 Killarney Athletic
Boy’s National Shield Last 32
U13 Boys
St. Brendan’s Park 4 -0 Collinstown
U14 Boys
Leicester Celtic 2 -2 Mastergeeha AFC - leicester win 5-4 on penalties.
U15 Boys
Kinsealy United 7-1 Camp Juniors
Kilbarrack United 0-0 Castleisland AFC - 3-2 decided on penalties.
U16 Boys
Listowel Celtic 8 -9 Killarney Athletic on penalties
SUNDAY 26TH FEBRUARY
U14 Kerry Girls 0-4 Midlands
U12 Kerry Boys 3 -0 West Cork
Boy’s National Shield Last 32
U16 Boys
Listowel Celtic 0-0 Killarney Athletic 8-9 on penalties
U16 Premier
Killorglin AFC 1 -3 Inter Kenmare (Dragon’s Den)
Kerry Cup – Preliminary Shield Round 1
U12 Boys
Killarney Celtic B 0-3 Fenit Samphires B
U14 Boys
Listowel Celtic B 0-6 Ballyheigue AFC
GIRLS LEAGUE TABLES 2022/23
Girl’s U12 Premier
Play Home & Away
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Drew
|Loss
|Points
|Inter Kenmare
|7
|6
|0
|1
|18
|MEK Galaxy
|7
|6
|0
|1
|18
|Killarney Athletic
|5
|4
|0
|1
|12
|Fenit Samphires
|9
|2
|1
|6
|7
|Killarney Celtic
|7
|1
|2
|4
|5
|Listowel Celtic
|8
|1
|1
|4
|4
Girl’s U12 Division 1
Play each other once
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Drew
|Loss
|Points
|Iveragh United
|8
|8
|0
|0
|24
|St Brendan’s Park
|5
|5
|0
|0
|15
|Killorglin
|7
|5
|0
|2
|15
|Camp Juniors
|8
|4
|2
|2
|14
|Mastergeeha
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|Ballyhar Dynamos
|8
|3
|1
|3
|10
|Castleisland
|7
|4
|0
|3
|12
|Dingle Bay Rovers
|7
|3
|0
|4
|9
|Tralee Dynamos
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|Listowel Celtic B
|8
|2
|0
|6
|6
|MEK B
|7
|0
|1
|6
|1
|Killarney Athletic B
|8
|0
|0
|8
|0
U13 Girl’s Premier
Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Drew
|Loss
|Points
|St. Brendan’s Park
|8
|6
|1
|1
|19
|Listowel Celtic
|8
|6
|1
|1
|19
|Fenit Samphires
|8
|3
|4
|1
|13
|LB Rovers
|8
|4
|0
|4
|12
|MEK Galaxy
|8
|3
|2
|3
|11
|Killarney Athletic
|8
|3
|0
|5
|9
|Castleisland AFC
|8
|2
|1
|5
|7
|*Iveragh Utd
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|*Camp Juniors
|7
|0
|2
|5
|2
*Camp & Iveragh agree to double up phase 1 game
Girl’s U14 Premier
Play Home & Away
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Drew
|Loss
|Points
|St. Brendan’s Park
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16
|Killarney Celtic
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|Camp Juniors
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Listowel Celtic
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|MEK Galaxy
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Killarney Athletic
|6
|0
|0
|5
|0
Girl’s U14 Division 1
Play Home & Away & Toss for venue
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Drew
|Loss
|Points
|Inter Kenmare
|5
|5
|0
|0
|15
|Castleisland
|6
|4
|0
|2
|12
|Mastergeeha
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Dingle Bay Rovers
|5
|0
|1
|4
|1
Girl’s U15 Premier
Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Drew
|Loss
|Points
|Inter Kenmare
|7
|7
|0
|0
|21
|Killarney Celtic
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16
|MEK Galaxy
|7
|4
|0
|3
|12
|Camp Juniors
|7
|3
|1
|3
|10
|Listowel Celtic
|7
|4
|0
|3
|9
|Fenit Samphires
|7
|3
|0
|4
|9
|Mastergeeha
|8
|0
|1
|6
|4
|Killarney Athletic
|8
|0
|1
|7
|1
Girl’s U16 Premier
Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Drew
|Loss
|Points
|Killarney Celtic
|6
|6
|0
|0
|18
|Listowel Celtic
|5
|5
|0
|0
|15
|Dingle Bay Rovers
|6
|4
|0
|2
|12
|LB Rovers
|6
|3
|0
|3
|9
|MEK Galaxy
|6
|2
|0
|4
|6
|St. Brendan’s Park
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Fenit Samphires
|6
|1
|0
|5
|3
|Inter Kenmare
|5
|0
|1
|3
|1
BOY’S LEAGUE TABLES 2022/23
Boy’s U12 Premier
Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Drew
|Loss
|Points
|St. Brendan’s Park
|8
|7
|0
|1
|21
|Killarney Athletic
|7
|4
|1
|2
|13
|Killorglin AFC
|8
|3
|4
|1
|13
|Castleisland AFC
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|Listowel Celtic
|7
|3
|1
|3
|10
|Tralee Dynamos
|7
|2
|3
|2
|9
|Iveragh Utd
|8
|2
|2
|4
|8
|MEK Galaxy
|7
|1
|2
|4
|5
|Killarney Celtic
|7
|0
|1
|6
|1
Boy’s U12 Division 1
Play each other once
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Drew
|Loss
|Points
|Ballyhar
|8
|7
|1
|0
|22
|Inter Kenmare
|7
|6
|0
|1
|18
|LB Rovers
|7
|4
|1
|2
|12
|Mastegeeha
|8
|5
|1
|2
|16
|St. Brendan’s Park B
|7
|3
|4
|0
|13
|Dingle
|8
|3
|2
|3
|11
|Castleisland B
|8
|3
|1
|4
|10
|Fenit Samphires
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|Listowel Celtic B
|8
|2
|0
|6
|6
|Killarney Athletic B
|7
|1
|0
|6
|3
|Ballyheigue
|9
|0
|0
|9
|0
U12 Boys’s Division 2 North
Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Drew
|Loss
|Points
|Castleisland C
|9
|9
|0
|0
|27
|Dingle
|8
|6
|0
|2
|18
|Park C
|8
|4
|0
|4
|12
|Tralee Dynamos
|9
|3
|2
|4
|11
|LB Rovers B
|8
|3
|1
|4
|10
|Listowel Celtic C
|9
|2
|3
|4
|9
|Ferry Rangers
|8
|2
|1
|5
|7
|Fenit Samphires B
|9
|0
|3
|6
|3
U12 Boy’s Division 2 South
Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Drew
|Loss
|Points
|Iveragh B
|9
|7
|0
|2
|21
|Inter Kenmare B
|8
|5
|1
|2
|16
|Killarney Celtic B
|9
|5
|1
|3
|16
|Killorglin B
|8
|4
|2
|2
|14
|MEK Galaxy B
|9
|4
|2
|3
|14
|Mastergeeha B
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|Killarney Athletic C
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|Castleisland D
|9
|0
|0
|9
|0
Boy’s U13 Premier
Play each other once
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Drew
|Loss
|Points
|Killorglin
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16
|St. Brendan’s park
|5
|5
|0
|0
|15
|Killarney Athletic
|6
|5
|0
|1
|15
|Killarney Celtic
|8
|4
|1
|3
|13
|Mastergeeha
|7
|4
|1
|2
|13
|Inter Kenmare
|9
|4
|0
|5
|12
|Listowel Celtic
|6
|3
|2
|1
|11
|Ballyhar
|7
|3
|1
|3
|10
|Castleisland
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|Tralee Dynamos
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|Fenit
|9
|1
|2
|6
|5
|MEK Galaxy
|8
|0
|0
|8
|0
Boy’s U13 Division 1
Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Drew
|Loss
|Points
|Dingle
|7
|6
|1
|0
|19
|St. Brendan’s Park B
|7
|5
|2
|0
|17
|LB Rovers
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16
|Killarney Athletic B
|7
|3
|0
|4
|9
|Camp Juniors
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|Killarney Celtic B
|7
|2
|0
|5
|6
|Listowel Celtic B
|7
|1
|0
|6
|3
|Mastergeeha B
|7
|0
|1
|6
|1
Boy’s U13 Division 2
Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Drew
|Loss
|Points
|Killorglin B
|7
|6
|1
|0
|19
|Castleisland C
|7
|6
|0
|1
|18
|Inter Kenmare B
|7
|4
|1
|2
|13
|Castleisland B
|7
|3
|0
|4
|9
|Ballyhar B
|7
|3
|0
|4
|9
|Mastergeeha C
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|Tralee Dynamos B
|7
|1
|2
|4
|5
|MEK B
|7
|0
|1
|6
|1
Boy’s U14 Premier
Play each other once
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Drew
|Loss
|Points
|St. Brendan’s Park
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16
|Fenit
|8
|5
|1
|2
|16
|Tralee Dynamos
|9
|4
|2
|3
|14
|Mastergeeha
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|Killarney Celtic
|9
|4
|1
|4
|13
|Killorglin
|8
|3
|4
|1
|13
|Iveragh
|8
|3
|1
|4
|10
|MEK Galaxy
|7
|2
|3
|2
|9
|Listowel Celtic
|7
|1
|0
|6
|3
|Castleisland
|9
|1
|0
|8
|3
Boy’s U14 Division 1
Split top 4 / Bottom 5. Points retained from pre-split.
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Drew
|Loss
|Points
|Ballyhar
|7
|5
|2
|0
|17
|Inter Kenmare
|5
|4
|1
|0
|13
|Park B
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|Park C
|8
|3
|2
|1
|11
|Killarney Athletic
|6
|2
|4
|0
|10
|LB Rovers
|7
|3
|0
|4
|9
|Camp Juniors
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|Killarney Celtic B
|8
|1
|1
|6
|4
|Killorglin B
|8
|1
|0
|7
|3
Boy’s U14 Division 2
Play each other once.
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Drew
|Loss
|Points
|Ballyheigue
|9
|8
|0
|1
|24
|Park D
|8
|8
|0
|0
|24
|Mastergeeha B
|7
|6
|0
|1
|18
|Dingle Bay Rovers
|7
|5
|0
|2
|15
|Listowel Celtic B
|8
|4
|1
|3
|13
|Killarney Athletic B
|9
|4
|0
|5
|12
|MEK Galaxy B
|6
|2
|0
|3
|9
|Tralee Dynamos B
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|Iveragh B
|9
|1
|2
|6
|5
|Fenit B
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Castleisland B
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Inter Kenmare B
|6
|1
|0
|5
|3
|Camp Juniors B
|7
|0
|1
|6
|0
Boy’s U15 Premier
Split top 4 /bottom 5. Teams retain points pre-split.
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Drew
|Loss
|Points
|Killarney Athletic
|7
|5
|1
|0
|19
|St.Brendan’s Park
|7
|4
|2
|1
|14
|MEK Galaxy
|6
|4
|0
|2
|12
|Killorglin
|8
|3
|1
|4
|10
|Castleisland AFC
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|Inter Kenmare
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|Listowel Celtic
|7
|2
|0
|5
|6
|Camp Juniors
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|Tralee Dynamos
|6
|0
|0
|6
|0
Boy’s U15 Division 1
Play home & away
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Drew
|Loss
|Points
|Mastergeeha
|6
|5
|0
|0
|15
|Ballyhar
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|Killarney Celtic
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|Fenit Samphires
|6
|3
|0
|3
|9
|Inter Kenmare
|6
|0
|0
|5
|0
Boy’s U15 Division 2
Split top 4 / bottom 4 after one round of games – retain points pre-split
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Drew
|Loss
|Points
|Iveragh
|5
|5
|0
|0
|15
|Mastergeeha B
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|Ballyheigue
|6
|4
|0
|2
|12
|Ferry Rangers
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|Killarney Athletic B
|7
|2
|0
|5
|6
|MEK Galaxy B
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Castleisland B
|6
|1
|0
|5
|3
|Camp B
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
U16 Boy’s Premier
Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Drew
|Loss
|Points
|Killorglin
|7
|6
|0
|1
|18
|Inter Kenmare
|5
|5
|0
|0
|18
|Killarney Athletic
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Tralee Dynamos
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|Listowel Celtic
|6
|2
|0
|4
|6
|Killarney Celtic
|6
|2
|0
|4
|6
|Mastergeeha
|7
|1
|1
|5
|4
|St. Brendan’s Park
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
U16 Boy’s Division 1
Play home & Away
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Drew
|Loss
|Points
|LB Rovers
|8
|6
|0
|2
|18
|MEK Galaxy
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|Fenit Samphires
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|Dingle Bay Rovers
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|Inter Kenmare
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|Camp Juniors
|5
|1
|2
|3
|5
|Iveragh United
|7
|1
|0
|6
|3
U16 Boy’s Division 2
Split after one round of games – retain points pre-split
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Drew
|Loss
|Points
|Mastergeeha C
|8
|7
|0
|1
|21
|Listowel Celtic B
|9
|5
|3
|1
|18
|Park B
|8
|5
|0
|3
|15
|Tralee Dynamos B
|9
|5
|1
|3
|16
|Killorglin B
|9
|3
|4
|2
|13
|Mastergeeha B
|9
|3
|2
|4
|11
|Killarney Athletic B
|9
|1
|1
|7
|4
|Park C
|9
|0
|1
|8
|1
Results on tables reflect up to Saturday Evening 25-02-2023.
Kerry Schoolboys/Girls Team of the week
Team of the Week
1 Colm Maloney (LB Rovers U14)
2 Danny Gazi (Fenit Samphires U15)
3 Ciaran Moriarty (Listowel Celtic U13)
4 James Lattery (Dingle Bay Rovers U12)
5 Darragh Cahill (Castleisland AFC U15)
6 Fionan Barry (Camp Juniors U14)
7 Simon Bielinski ( St Brendans Park U12)
8 Ryben Murphy (Tralee Dynamos U12)
9 Nathan Coffey (Killorglin AFC U16)
10 Patrick O Connor (Ballyhar Dynamos U12)
11 Conor Galvin (Mastergeeha AFC U12)
Kerry Schoolboys/girls Girls roll of Honour
Girl’s Roll of Honour
Farren Ni Dhalaigh (Tralee Dynamos)
Saoirse Teahan (MEK Galaxy)
Holly Forest (Castleisland AFC )
Sinead Lyons (Listowel Celtic)
Niamh Brosnan (Killarney Celtic)
Amy Rose Shanahan (Iveragh UTD)
Melissa Bowler (Killarney Athletic)
Rebecca Murphy (Mastergeeha FC)
Kerry U12 3-0 West Cork
Both of Kerry’s U 12s teams were in action today against West Cork in Shield Semi Final first up was the Kerry Development side from the start they were the dominant team and took the lead from a direct corner from Aidan Fogarty. They continued to press forward and got a 2nd through Mason Sheehy Elston to lead at half time 2-0. The second half continued as the first left off with Kerry Dominating proceedings and they got a third through a great left legged strike from Eddie Carmody, West Cork tried to get a consolidation and Kerry ran out comfortable winners with a 3-0 scoreline.
The main game seen Kerry take the lead through Nathan Anthony. West Cork were dangerous on the counter but Kerry’s back 3 marshalled by Michael Carmody dealt with their threat and Kerry went in HT 1-0 up. The second half Kerry managed to get 2 further goals through Eoghan O Driscoll and Rian Foley to run out worthy Three nil winners. All 20 players preformed very well and what was most pleasing to us as Coaches was our 2 clean sheets. Special mention to Rian O Shea who despite being injured with a hand injury, travelled in from Iveragh to support his teammates which shows what a great group we have.