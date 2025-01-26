Kerry School Boys and Girls Fixtures & Results

SATURDAY JANUARY 25th
U14 Girls National Cup Round 4
Killorglin 4-1 Newmarket Celtic
Killorglin scorers: Ellen Barry, Niamh Murphy x2 each
U12 Girls North
Park 6-0 LB Rovers
Park scorers: Caoimhe Field x3, Macy Reidy, Siùn Foley, Natalia McDermott
Listowel 6-0 Tralee Dynamos
Listowel Celtic scorers: Katelyn Joy x4, Samantha Lyons x2
Castleisland 3-0 Camp w/o
U12 Girls South
Mastergeeha 5-0 Killorglin
Mastergeeha scorers: Lucy Devane x3, Sophie Moynihan, Gracie Maher
Killarney Athletic B 1-1 Killarney Athletic A 2pm
Killarney Athletic B scorer: Ciara O’Donoghue
Killarney Athletic A scorer: Peig Flemming
Iveragh 0-1 MEK
U14 Girls Premier
Park 4-0 Tralee Dynamos
U14 Girls Division 1
Listowel Celtic 3-5 Killarney Athletic B
Listowel Celtic scorers: Mary Walsh x2, Ava Dore
Killarney Athletic scorers: Leah Heineman x4, Amy Horgan
U16 Girls Premier
Killarney Athletic 4-7 Park
Park scorers: Taylor Kate Leane x3x Eve O’Regan x2, Eabha Maguire, Malwina Jankowska
Mastergeeha 0-3 Listowel Celtic
Inter Kenmare 4-0 Camp
Inter Kenmare scorers: Brittney Bevan, Niamh Healy x2
BOYS
Inter League Quarter Final:
West Waterford & East Cork 1-6 Kerry U14 Boys
Kerry U14 scorers: Max Moynihan, Joe Joy x2 each, Cormac O’Sullivan, Gerry Moroney
U13 Boys National Trophy Round 4
Iveragh United 3-1 Shannon Town
Castleisland 1–3 Corbally United
U15 Boys National Trophy Round 4
Tralee Dynamos 3-0 Tulla United
Tralee Dynamos scorers: Danny Lane x2, Brooklyn Conway
Mungret Regional 1-5 St. Brendan’s Park
Park scorers: Harvey Leen, Mark Riordan, Daithi Nolan, Adrian O'Connor, OG.
U13 Boys Premier
Park 2-0 Killarney Celtic
Park scorer: Cameron Patterson x2
Fenit 2-8 Killarney Athletic
Killarney Athletic scorers:: Sean Quill x5, Myron Svyripa x2, Mark Doonan
U13 Boys Division 1
Killarney Athletic B 6-0 Listowel Celtic B
Killarney Athletic B scorers: Sean O’Connor, Malik Jinad x2 each, Trey Hurley, Mark Clifford
Inter Kenmare A 6-2 Camp A
Inter Kenmare scorers: Shay O’Connor x2, Ben Leonard, Alan Harrington, Reece O'Sullivan, Liam Randles
LB Rovers A 3-5 Park B
LB Rovers scorers: Michael Pierce, Jake Bennett, Jack Browne
Ballyhar 4-3 Tralee Dynamos A
U13 Boys Division 2 (South)
Killorglin B 3-2 Iveragh B
Killorglin scorers: Mathew Cahill, Luke Costello, Aodhán O'Sé
Mastergeeha B 5-1 Killarney Athletic C
Mastergeeha scorers: Matthew O'Riordan x3, Niall O’Gorman, Luke O'Sullivan
U13 Boys Division 2 (North)
Killarney Celtic D 3-3 Fenit B
Killarney Celtic scorers: Andrew Bilokvost x2, Rory Salvador
Mastergeeha A 3-0 Listowel Celtic C w/o
Camp B 0-6 Park C
Ballyhar B 7-1 Ballyheigue
Tralee Dynamos B 1-5 Castleisland B
U14 Boys Division 1
Park B 0-0 Mastergeeha A
U14 Boys Division 2 North
Listowel Celtic C 6-0 Park C
U14 Boys Division 2 (South)
Killorglin B 2-3 Milltown
Milltown scorer: Jack Clifford x3
U15 Boys Premier
Killorglin 2-1 Killarney Celtic
Killorglin scorers: Darragh O’Connr, Rian Foley
Killarney Celtic scorer: Jason Harrington
Mastergeeha 1-1 Ballyhar
Mastergeeha scorer:Oran Lynch
Ballyhar scorer: Diarmuid Casey
Killarney Athletic 2-0 Inter Kenmare
U15 Boys Division 1
Inter Kenmare B 3-2 MEK
MEK scorers: Oisin Nagle, Shane O'Neill
Fenit A 6-0 LB Rovers
Fenit scorers: Conor Finn, Adam Duffy x2 each, Cormac Lawlor, Gary Parker
U15 Boys Division 2
Camp 1-7 Dingle
Camp by Cole Shanahan.
Dingle scorers Lūc MacGearailt x3, Eoin Morrison, Cillian Ō Dalaigh x2 each
Killarney Athletic B 6-0 Ballyhar B
Killarney Athletic scorers: James Marshall x3, Martin Villa, Rob Murphy and Constantin Preda
Tralee Dynamos B 0-2 Killarney Celtic B
Killarney Celtic scorer: Hammad Atiq x2
SUNDAY JANUARY 26th
Inter League: Round 5
Limerick District v Kerry U13 Girls, 2pm
U13 Boys Division 2 (South)
MEK B v Killorglin C 2pm