2/1 on favourite Callaway Knegare was victorious in the TIME Juvenile Derby final at Shelbourne Park.

He won by 3 and a half lengths in a time of 27.96 for Brosna’s Field Sports syndicate.

Maurice Brick’s Ballymac Briar, trained by Liam Dowling, was third.

At Curraheen Park race 4 went to 2/1 shot Glenduff Meena for the Leen family syndicate of Tralee, by 1 and a half lengths in 28.61.