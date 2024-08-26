Kerry runner the one to beat in TIME Juvenile Derby

Callaway Knegare was yet again the star of the TIME Juvenile Derby at Shelbourne Park on Saturday night.

Trained by Owen McKenna, this son of Droopys Sydney – Droopys Sweet produced another stunning performance from trap two to win his semi-final heat in a blistering time of 27.85, one of the fastest ever clocks at the Dublin venue for the 525 yards. He was fast away and pulled clear of his rivals to win by seven lengths. The Paul Hennessy trained Boylesports Blue was second and the Barry Clancy trained Innfield Destiny was third.

Trainer Liam Dowling won the opening heat with Ballymac Briar, a son of Ballymac Cashout – Ballymac Cams. He showed plenty of pace to take up the running with a very fast 28.28 clocked from trap one. Hello Diego was seven lengths back in second for trainer Paul Hennessy while Tivoli Milo was third for trainer Thomas O’Donovan.

Callaway Knegare has been installed as the 8/15 favourite by BoyleSports for the TIME Juvenile Derby.

Ballymac Briar, who trailed in six-lengths adrift of Callaway Knegare in the Juvenile Derby’s opening round has won both his heats since impressively and will enter trap 1 for Saturday’s final as the 7/2 second favourite.

Brian O’Keeffe, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Callaway Knegare did nothing to dispel the fact that he’s the most exciting dog in training when blitzing his rivals at Shelbourne Park on Saturday and punters are latching onto Owen McKenna’s star to do the Derby double this year.”

Limerick

Starson Frankie won the €3,800 Con Murphy Bookmakers A1 Stake Final for trainer Pat O’Connell. This son of Explosive Boy – Hazelfield Echo ran a cracking race to win in 28.39 with the Scott Phelan trained Voyage Stanley grabbing second for owner Ciara Byrne.

Curraheen Park

Happy birthday to the great Jimmy Barry Murphy. The Cork man celebrated his big day with a night at the dogs and the Cork Camogie All-Ireland winners came along with the O’Duffy Cup to meet all their fans.

The big race on the night was the one off €5,000 final, The Jimmy Barry Murphy & Bar One Racing Open 525. It was won by the Murt Leahy trained Tribal Syd in 28.07, a tremendous performance.

Kilcohan Park

The Dave Collins Memorial Munster Oaks kicked off at Kilcohan Park with some brilliant heat winners including Darbys Queen for trainer Patrick Devaney who won in 28.54. Star Molly won her heat in 28.52 for Patrick Everard, Deelish Nora won in 28.65 for John F McGee and the versatile Bockos Crystal won for trainer Graham Holland in 28.42.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for Greyhound Racing Ireland, said: “€25,000 is up for grabs in the TIME Juvenile Derby final this Saturday with Callaway Knegare the one to beat. He is doing everything right, but anything can happen in a final with Ballymac Briar looking great value at 7/2. We send a big happy birthday to Jimmy Barry Murphy who is a brilliant ambassador for greyhound racing, especially in Cork.”