Kerry runner into Laurels final

Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Whispa won the Irish Greyhound Laurels semi-final at Curraheen Park.
Meanwhile, Ballymac Run won race 3 at Shelbourne Park for Dowling while the 6th went to Sunshine Dream for Brid Maunsell.
Advertisement
Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Whispa won the Irish Greyhound Laurels semi-final at Curraheen Park.
Meanwhile, Ballymac Run won race 3 at Shelbourne Park for Dowling while the 6th went to Sunshine Dream for Brid Maunsell.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus