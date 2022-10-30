Advertisement
Sport

Kerry runner into Laurels final

Oct 30, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Kerry runner into Laurels final Kerry runner into Laurels final
Share this article

Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Whispa won the Irish Greyhound Laurels semi-final at Curraheen Park.

Meanwhile, Ballymac Run won race 3 at Shelbourne Park for Dowling while the 6th went to Sunshine Dream for Brid Maunsell.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus