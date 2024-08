Kerry runner Callaway Knegare is favourite to take the honours later in the TIME Juvenile Derby at Shelbourne Park.

Owned by Brosna’s Field Sports syndicate and trained by Owen McKenna, he’s out of trap 4 tonight.

Going from trap 1 is Maurice Brick’s Ballymac Briar, trained by Liam Dowling.

The final is race 7 on the card, and due off at 9.21.