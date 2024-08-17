Kerry runner chasing national glory

Ventry Faith will contest tonight’s WillWeGo.com Irish St Leger final.
Going for owner Padraig O’Murchu from Tralee, Ventry Faith is out of trap 5.
That’s race 8 at Limerick.
