A Kerrywoman has been named as part of the Irish rowing team for the Olympic Games in Paris.

Killorglin's Zoe Hyde has been chosen in the Women's Double Skull alongside Cork's Alison Bergin.

Hyde is one of 16 irish athletes that will compete across seven boats. In that group, 9 rowers represented Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics, six earning Olympic medals, including the gold medal winning pair Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy.