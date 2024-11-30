Advertisement
Sport

Kerry rower competing at Prince Albert The Second Challenge in Monaco

Nov 30, 2024 11:16 By radiokerrysport
Kerry rower competing at Prince Albert The Second Challenge in Monaco
Share this article

Kerry’s Monika Dukarska this weekend competes with the Filippi Elite team at the Prince Albert The Second Challenge in Monaco.

This afternoon she will join forces with Spanish rowers to form a quad team, racing together over a distance of 4k, and again on Sunday in a 500-meter sprint.

The top four teams over the two days of competition will vie for a share of €10,000 in prize money.

Advertisement

The event features 24 teams, including 25 Olympians, among them 11 Olympic medalists and five Olympic champions.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

North Kerry Hurling award winners revealed
Advertisement
All rule changes for 2025 adopted
Kerry clubs honoured
Advertisement

Recommended

North Kerry Hurling award winners revealed
All rule changes for 2025 adopted
Kerry clubs honoured
Saturday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus