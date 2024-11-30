Kerry rower competing at Prince Albert The Second Challenge in Monaco

Kerry’s Monika Dukarska this weekend competes with the Filippi Elite team at the Prince Albert The Second Challenge in Monaco.

This afternoon she will join forces with Spanish rowers to form a quad team, racing together over a distance of 4k, and again on Sunday in a 500-meter sprint.

The top four teams over the two days of competition will vie for a share of €10,000 in prize money.

Advertisement

The event features 24 teams, including 25 Olympians, among them 11 Olympic medalists and five Olympic champions.