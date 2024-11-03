Kerry rower awarded hall of fame from Boston University

Kerry's Fiola Foley was this weekend awarded a hall of fame sports award from Boston University.
She represented Ireland on multiple occasions and introduced international rowing to killorglin in the mid 90s
Advertisement
Kerry's Fiola Foley was this weekend awarded a hall of fame sports award from Boston University.
She represented Ireland on multiple occasions and introduced international rowing to killorglin in the mid 90s
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus