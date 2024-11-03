Advertisement
Sport

Kerry rower awarded hall of fame from Boston University

Nov 3, 2024 16:28 By radiokerrysport
Kerry rower awarded hall of fame from Boston University
Share this article

Kerry's Fiola Foley was this weekend awarded a hall of fame sports award from Boston University.

She represented Ireland on multiple occasions and introduced international rowing to killorglin in the mid 90s

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Manchester United and Arsenal draw
Advertisement
Rangers book cup final spot
Defeat for Southern Gaels
Advertisement

Recommended

O'Mahony to join up with Ireland squad
Killarney sides exit President’s National Cup
Conor Pass to closed to traffic for maintenance works
City of Troy 8th in Breeders´ Cup Classic
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus