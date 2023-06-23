Kerry reveal team for Round 3 of Championship

Kerry have announced their team for Round 3 of the Intermediate Camogie Championship.

The Kingdom are away to Laois at 5 tomorrow.

Team:

1. Aoife Fitzgerald

2.Michelle Costello

3.Sarah Murphy

4.Rachel McCarthy

5.Aine O’Connor

6.Niamh Leen

7.Aoife Behan

8.Kate Lynch

9.Patrice Diggin

10.Ellen O’Donoghue

11.Jackie Horgan

12.Clodagh Walsh

13.Caoimhe Spillane

14.Annmarie Leen

15.Norette Casey

Subs:

16.Ciara Moloney

17.Kate Buckley

18.Julianne O’Keeffe

19.Laura Collins

20.Irene Dillane

21.Ciara O’Sullivan

22.Emma Conway

23.Emma Lawlor

24.Sarah Lawlor

25.Aishling Hanafin

26.Amy McCarthy

27.Aishling O’Connor

28.Amy O'Sullivan