Kerry reveal team for Round 3 of Championship

Kerry have announced their team for Round 3 of the Intermediate Camogie Championship.
The Kingdom are away to Laois at 5 tomorrow.
Team:
1. Aoife Fitzgerald
2.Michelle Costello
3.Sarah Murphy
4.Rachel McCarthy
5.Aine O’Connor
6.Niamh Leen
7.Aoife Behan
8.Kate Lynch
9.Patrice Diggin
10.Ellen O’Donoghue
11.Jackie Horgan
12.Clodagh Walsh
13.Caoimhe Spillane
14.Annmarie Leen
15.Norette Casey
Subs:
16.Ciara Moloney
17.Kate Buckley
18.Julianne O’Keeffe
19.Laura Collins
20.Irene Dillane
21.Ciara O’Sullivan
22.Emma Conway
23.Emma Lawlor
24.Sarah Lawlor
25.Aishling Hanafin
26.Amy McCarthy
27.Aishling O’Connor
28.Amy O'Sullivan