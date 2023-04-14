Kerry reveal team for League Final

Kerry have revealed their team for the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 Final.
The Kingdom go up against Galway tomorrow in Croke Park from 5.
The Kerry side for the decider is:
1. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels
2. Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds
3. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes
4. Ciara Murphy - MKL Gaels
5. Aishling O' Connell - Éire Óg
6. Emma Costello – Firies
7. Cáit Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds
8. Lorraine Scanlon - Castleisland Desmonds
9. Mary O' Connell - Na Gaeil
10. Niamh Carmody - Finuge St Senans
11. Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne
12. Anna Galvin - Southern Gaels
13. Hannah O' Donoghue – Beaufort
14. Síofra O' Shea (C) - Southern Gaels
15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh - Corca Dhuibhne
Subs:
16. Ciara Butler – Castlegregory
17. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks
18. Fiadhna Tangney – Beaufort
19. Niamh Broderick - MKL Gaels
20. Caoimhe Evans - MKL Gaels
21. Louise Galvin - Finuge St Senans
22. Rachel Dwyer - Southern Gaels
23. Erica Mc Glynn – Fossa
24. Ciara McCarthy – Abbeydorney
25. Amy Harrington - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
26. Ava Doherty - Glenflesk
27. Katie Brosnan – Firies
28. Keri-Ann Hanrahan - Killarney Legion
29. Mary Collins - Rathmore
30. Ciara O' Brien - Laune Rangers