Kerry reveal team for League Final

Apr 14, 2023 09:04 By radiokerrysport
Kerry have revealed their team for the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 Final.

The Kingdom go up against Galway tomorrow in Croke Park from 5.

The Kerry side for the decider is:

1. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels

2. Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds

3. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes

4. Ciara Murphy - MKL Gaels

5. Aishling O' Connell - Éire Óg

6. Emma Costello – Firies

7. Cáit Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds

8. Lorraine Scanlon - Castleisland Desmonds

9. Mary O' Connell - Na Gaeil

10. Niamh Carmody - Finuge St Senans

11. Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne

12. Anna Galvin - Southern Gaels

13. Hannah O' Donoghue – Beaufort

14. Síofra O' Shea (C) - Southern Gaels

15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh - Corca Dhuibhne

Subs:

16. Ciara Butler – Castlegregory

17. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks

18. Fiadhna Tangney – Beaufort

19. Niamh Broderick - MKL Gaels

20. Caoimhe Evans - MKL Gaels

21. Louise Galvin - Finuge St Senans

22. Rachel Dwyer - Southern Gaels

23. Erica Mc Glynn – Fossa

24. Ciara McCarthy – Abbeydorney

25. Amy Harrington - Inbhear Scéine Gaels

26. Ava Doherty - Glenflesk

27. Katie Brosnan – Firies

28. Keri-Ann Hanrahan - Killarney Legion

29. Mary Collins - Rathmore

30. Ciara O' Brien - Laune Rangers

