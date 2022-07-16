Kerry represented on Ireland panel

Tomas Kennedy from Tralee Imperials and Joshua Osayanrhion of Tralee Tigers have made Ireland U16 men’s head coach Pat Price final 12-person roster for the FIBA European Championships, which take place Bulgaria between August 11th and 20th.

Kennedy is vice captain of the side.

Full Squad:

Declan Gbinigie (Titans BC), Darragh Horkan (Limerick Lions), Fortune Igbokwe (BC Taurus), Tomas Kennedy (Tralee Imperials), Conor Mac Críosta (Drogheda Wolves), Jakub Malecki (Drogheda Wolves), Cillian O’Connell (Portlaoise Panthers), Pharrell Osagie (Mallow BC), Joshua Osayanrhion (Tralee Tigers), Harry Scully (Dublin Lions), Like Seltzer (Drogheda Wolves).

Fixtures

• Ireland v Romania, Thursday 11th August, Time: 18:30, Venue: Sofia

• Ireland v Germany, Friday 12th August, Time: 16:15, Venue: Sofia,

• Ireland v Slovakia, Saturday 13th August, Time: 14:00, Venue: Sofia,

• Ireland v Ukraine, Monday 15th August, Time: 18:30, Venue: Sofia

• Ireland v Finland, Tuesday 16th August, Time: 16:15, Venue: Sofia