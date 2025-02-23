Kerry recover to win at Tyrone

A late recovery has seen Kerry win at Tyrone in the Allianz Football League.

They won by 3-13 to 2-13 in Plunkett Park, Pomeroy.

Kerry raced into a 4 points to no score lead inside the opening 10 minutes, with both Cliffords among the scorers. Tyrone meanwhile lost Eoin McElholm to a black card. Three consecutive 2 pointers put Tyrone in front by 2 by the halfway stage of the period. Joe O'Connor then halved that deficit to make it 6-5 to Tyrone after 21 minutes. Tyrone had the next three points go go 4 clear by the 28 minute mark. They led 11 points to 5 in the 33rd minute when a Paul Geaney pass put David Clifford through for a goal to halve the deficit. At the break Kerry trailed by 0-11 to 1-5.

After Tyrone went 4 ahead a Paul Geaney free cut the deficit to 3 once more. The Kingdom were then so close to equalising, a David Clifford effort rattling the bar. Instead it was Tyrone who nabbed the second goal of the encounter. That came after 45 minutes; Darragh Canavan betting to extend their lead to 1-12 to 1-6. After Tyrone went 7 up a second goal of the day from David Clifford had Kerry within 4. Paul Geaney then made it a 3 point game thanks to a 49th minute free. That made it Tyrone 1-13 Kerry 2-7. Diarmuid Geaney brought Kerry another point closer before Tyrone were awarded a penalty. That 51st minute spot kick resulted in a black card for Joe O'Connor. Shane Ryan saved the penalty but spot kick taker Mark Bradley netted the rebound to make it Tyrone 2-13 Kerry 2-8. Kerry then lost David Clifford to a black card. A Dylan Casey point had Kerry within 4 after 62 minutes. Paul Geaney cut that to 3 then, with 5 to go. David Clifford returned to the field following his black card and goaled almost immediately to claim his hat trick. The sides were level with 5 to go at Kerry 3-10 Tyrone 2-13. David Clifford then pointed Kerry in front from a free with little over 2 minutes remaining. The same man doubled that advantage with just over 1 minute to go. Graham O'Sullivan scored the final Kerry point as the Kingdom claimed an unlikely victory.

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor

Galway are the only unbeaten team left in Division 1.

They handed Donegal their first loss despite being a man down for the second half.

It ended Galway 21 points, Donegal 18 points at a windswept Salthill.