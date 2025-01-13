Kerry re-sign Crowe for 2025

Kerry FC have re-signed Oran Crowe for the 2025 SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division season.

The 20 year-old central midfielder arrived in the Kingdom from Cork last July, going on to make 15 appearances.

The former Irish international played a part in every single Kerry FC game since his signing, becoming an integral part of the team from the start.

Kerry FC statement:

Crowe, who is 20 years of age is a versatile midfielder who applies his trade at centre midfield. A graduate of the Cork City FC Academy, Crowe went on to make 15 appearances for the Rebel Army in both the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier and First Divisions, as well as appearing in the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup and Munster Senior Cup before moving to Kerry.

Speaking to kerryfc.com after making Kerry his home for 2025, Oran Crowe said, “I’m delighted to have re-signed for this year. The fans and everyone in the club made me feel extremely welcome when I arrived last summer, and I can’t wait to be back playing in front of the fans on Friday nights in Mounthawk Park. I want to get a good pre-season under my belt and help contribute to what will hopefully be a very successful and exciting season for this talented squad”

Also speaking to kerryfc.com after Oran’s re-signing, First Team Head Coach Conor McCarthy said, “It’s fantastic to have Oran back in the squad for 2025. It’s obvious that Oran made an instant impact when he arrived last July. He became an integral cog in the wheel for the second half of the season and was one of the first names on the team sheet. Even though he is only 21, he is one of the most experienced players in the squad and to have him in now from the start of pre-season this year is a huge positive for us”