Kerry Racing News

Gavin Brouder rode 12/1 chance Herculaneum to take the two-mile handicap hurdle at Ballinrobe on Tuesday. Trained by Noel Kelly, the Cill Iseal Syndicate owned gelding won readily by two-and-a-half lengths.

Phillip Enright was back in the winners' enclosure at his local track after riding the Oliver McKiernan trained All For Rachel to win the two-mile four-furlong handicap hurdle at Listowel on Saturday. Owned by Keep The Faith Bloodstock Limited, the 10/3f went clear from the final flight to win by six-and-a-half lengths.

Double weekend Classic success at Epsom for the Irish

Two legends of the training game landed Epsom Classic success at Epsom over the weekend. On Friday, Ezeliya stormed clear to gift the 75-year-old Dermot Weld a 25th Classic win across both sides of the Irish Sea, 43 years after Blue Wind landed the master trainer’s first Oaks triumph in 1981.

Winning jockey Chris Hayes, 36, may not have taken his first breath when Blue Wind crossed the line but he offered a masterclass in timing to carry the three-year-old home at just the right moment on Epsom's hallowed turf. Weld said, “I thought Chris Hayes gave her a peach of a ride, had her in a beautiful position throughout the race. It’s a very special day, the competition is very keen nowadays and we are very fortunate to have a filly as good as this. She is a beautiful filly to train.” Weld has accumulated a long-list of legendary accolades across his lengthy career, becoming the first European trainer to saddle the winner of the prestigious Melbourne Cup in 1993 and holding the all-time Irish winning most trainer record until broken by Willie Mullins last month. Epsom Downs has always been a special place for Weld and he shows no signs of slowing down. The trainer rode and trained the winner of the 1975 amateurs' Derby, Lane Court, and his insight into the contours of the track is still paying dividends 49 years later. Hayes is no stranger to Classic success either and enjoyed every moment of his Oaks triumph. He said: “It’s a little bit surreal. When you dream of the way things work out and if you ever got an opportunity to win these races, that was it. From the moment I got on her, she never turned a hair, she settled so cool and was chilled out at the back of the gate.” Also on Friday, Aidan O'Brien’s Luxembourg earned a fourth Group 1 victory through the hands of Ryan Moore in the Coronation Cup. And 24 hours later City Of Troy silenced the doubters by storming to a redemptive Derby triumph for the pair. Last season’s champion juvenile delivered an awesome performance to claim a record-extending tenth Derby win for O’Brien. In the same fashion as stablemate Auguste Rodin 12 months ago, City Of Troy bounced back from a heavy defeat at the 2,000 Guineas, proving O’Brien is capable of producing magic time and again. Many may have doubted the three-year-old Justify colt but O’Brien was unwavering in his belief and hailed City Of Troy as the best Derby winner he has trained - some compliment considering the company he keeps among that list.

Upcoming Fixtures

Curragh – Wednesday, June 5 (First Race 4.50pm)

Leopardstown – Thursday, June 6 (First Race 4.55pm)

Clonmel – Friday, June 7 (First Race 5.20pm)

Fairyhouse – Friday, June 7 (First Race 5.10pm)

Navan – Saturday, June 8 (First Race 1.45pm)

Punchestown – Saturday, June 8 (First Race 1.57pm)

Punchestown – Sunday, June 9 (First Race 1.10pm)