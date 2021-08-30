Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Aug 30, 2021 16:08 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Racing News Kerry Racing News
Share this article

Bryan Cooper weighed-in with a winner as County Tipperary trainer John Ryan maintained his remarkable summer strike rate with a double at Ballinrobe on Monday. The Templemore trainer landed both divisions of the Ballinrobe Racecourse Centenary Year Handicap Hurdle and Cooper wrapped up the double when bringing 9/2 chance Father Jed, in the trainer’s own colours, from off the pace to win division two by five lengths from Matthew Smith’s 4/1 favourite Let Her Flow. Shane Fitzgerald had earlier made all the running on the Bit View Partnership-owned 7/1 chance Kilashee to take the opening leg by a length and a three-parts from the Gavin Cromwell-trained Different Beat.

Cooper was a winner again at Down Royal on Friday where he partnered the Denise Foster-trained Realist to land the three-year-old hurdle. Cooper barely had to move on the 14/1 chance which beat the gambled-on 13/8 favourite Bell Ex One by a length and three-parts. He commented, “He has plenty of speed and he was very well schooled by Denise. I didn’t have much light but it opened up down the straight. I’d say he has got a nice engine to go forward with. He’s one to look forward to.”

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus