Kerry Racing News

Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott landed the two-mile handicap chase with Pats Choice at the rearranged Naas fixture on Friday. The Pat Sloan-owned 16/1 chance had to battle to get the better of the Henry de Bromhead-trained 18/1 chance Itwasfate by half a length with Philip Rothwell’s Union Park, also at odds of 16/1, a shorthead away in third place. It was Kennedy’s first winner since his New Year's Day double at Fairyhouse and his 89th success of the season. The first four-year-old bumper of the new year went the way of the Tom Cooper-trained Shuttle Diplomacy. In the colours of Ciaran Mooney, the Patrick Mullins-ridden 100/30 favourite led at the furlong pole and toughed it out to beat the Noel Meade-trained 9/2 chance Wartime Leader by a length and a half.

Phillip Enright flew the flag for Kerry at Punchestown on Sunday where he won the two and a half-mile mares’ handicap hurdle on the Sam Curling-trained Idol. A 100/30 chance for owners Diarmuid McHugh and John Dwan, the Willie Mullins-bred six-year-old led before the final hurdle to beat the Eoin Doyle-trained Ardera Ru by a length and three-parts.

Upcoming Fixtures

Dundalk – Tuesday, January 16 (First Race 1.05pm)

Fairyhouse – Thursday, January 18 (First Race 12.30pm)

Dundalk – Friday, January 19 (First Race 4.30pm)

Navan – Saturday, January 20 (First Race 12.45pm)

Thurles – Sunday, January 21 (First Race 12.30pm)