Kerry Racing News

Gordon Elliott was on the mark at both Killarney and Kilbeggan on Friday evening and he landed the major honours at the southern venue where Shecouldbeanything, ridden by Jack Kennedy, landed the Listed Tote Handicap Hurdle. The strong 2/1 favourite led from the second-last hurdle and pulled clear to beat Cian Collins’ Might Tom by an easy six lengths in the Michael Hanrahan colours. Local trainer Charles Coakley gained his first success at the track as Definiteadare won the near three-mile handicap chase in the colours of owner David O’Sullivan. The 13/2 chance had a little in hand as he ran out a three-length winner from the Padraig Butler-trained Hard Rain under Mallow jockey Michael O'Sullivan and the winner is likely to reappear at the Listowel festival.

Jack Kennedy shared two winners with Elliott at Killarney on Saturday. He partnered 4/7 favourite The Wallpark to take the opening two-mile maiden hurdle for owner Francis Mangan before winning the two-runner novice chase on even money chance Salvador Ziggy which trounced the Henry de Bromhead-trained 4/5 favourite Toss Again by 13 lengths for owners William Hurley and Aisling Hurley. Gavin Brouder was in the saddle as the David Fitzgerald-trained General Clermont won the opening division of the opportunity handicap hurdle. The 5/1 chance survived a mistake at the final hurdle to beat the Eoin Griffin-trained Mr Social by an easy 13 lengths for owner Derek Mara.

Upcoming Fixtures

Bellewstown – Tuesday, August 29 (First Race 4.05pm)

Bellewstown – Wednesday, August 30 (First Race 4.05pm)

Cork – Wednesday, August 30 (First Race 2.15pm)

Navan – Thursday, August 31 (First Race 2.35pm)

Down Royal – Friday, September 1 (First Race 4.25pm)

Wexford – Friday, September 1 (First Race 4.15pm)

Navan – Saturday, September 2 (First Race 2.15pm)

Tipperary – Sunday, September 3 (First Race 2pm)