Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Jul 24, 2023 17:17 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Racing News Kerry Racing News
Share this article

Jack Kennedy rode a winner for Gordon Elliott in front of his home crowd when The Last Mardi took the two and a half-mile maiden hurdle at Killarney on Thursday. The six-year-old runs in the colours of his breeder Sheila O’Ryan and her co-owners Tom and Lenka Meagher, and he made all the running to win by a comfortable four and a quarter lengths from the John Murphy-trained Black Bamboo at odds of 4/5 favourite. Navan-based trainer Cian Collins landed a 1-2 in the mares’ hurdle over the same distance as Presenting Doyen got the better of Effernock Fizz to win. The AP Partnership-owned 11/1 winner came from the back of the field under Rachael Blackmore to score from the 9/4 chance by three and a quarter lengths and the pair were all of 24 length ahead of Sam Curling’s 11/8 favourite Troubled Times which was ridden by Phillip Enright.

Enright landed a winner of his own at Kilbeggan on Friday evening where Toppy’s Boy gave trainer Una Corcoran her first racecourse success when taking the two-mile two-furlong maiden hurdle. The five-year-old is named after the trainer’s late father Tim and he scored at odds of 66/1 when beating the Aidan Howard-trained Edge Of My Seat by three and three-parts of a length. It was a big night for Firies conditional jockey Dillon Butler who notched up his first success when winning the two-mile two-furlong handicap hurdle on the Mark Fahey-trained Thornleigh Frank. The 11/4 favourite went clear from the final hurdle to beat the Declan Queally-trained Natural Look by all of 15 lengths.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus