Kerry Racing News

Gordon Elliott supplied the runners-up in races two and three but his luck changed for the better later on the card as he recorded a double at Downpatrick on Thursday where one of his winners was ridden by Jack Kennedy. The trainer’s first winner of the afternoon was the Mark Walsh-ridden Foxfire Glow in the two-mile six-furlong maiden hurdle, the fourth contest of the day. He followed up straight away as Kennedy’s mount Gortmillish took the rated novice hurdle over the same distance. Owned by KTDA Racing, the 9/4 shot got the better of Noel Meade’s 6/4 favourite Charlie Luciano by a length and three-parts.

At Kilbeggan on Friday, Gavin Brouder won the €100,000 Axa Farm Insurance Midlands National on the Rachel Carthy-owned Foxy Jacks. The 12/1 chance, trained by Mouse Morris, made all the running and came home a one and a quarter length winner from Enda Bolger’s Stealthy Tom, the pair 14 lengths clear over Henry de Bromhead’s 9/2 favourite Life In The Park.

The Phillip Enright-ridden Sheer Bravado made all the running to take the two-mile one-furlong handicap hurdle at Cork on Friday evening. Trained by Sean Aherne for owner Joe Taylor, the 13/2 chance pecked slightly on landing over the final hurdle but he quickly recovered to beat Eoin Griffin’s Mr Macphisto by a length and three-parts, a fair effort on his first start since October 2021 when he was trained by Pat Martin.

Upcoming Fixtures

Killarney – Tuesday, July 18 (First Race 5.15pm)

Killarney – Wednesday, July 19 (First Race 4.45pm)

Killarney – Thursday, July 20 (First Race 5pm)

Leopardstown – Thursday, July 20 (First Race 4.45pm)

Kilbeggan – Friday, July 21 (First Race 5.05pm)

Killarney – Friday, July 21 (First Race 1.55pm)

Curragh – Saturday, July 22 (First Race 1.30pm)

Curragh – Sunday, July 23 (First Race 2pm)